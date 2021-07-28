Why Are Libras So Hated?

You might not understand why Libras are so hated. Figuring out which zodiac sign is disliked the most is a highly debated question.

Some zodiac signs are considered too stubborn, such as Gemini and Taurus. Other zodiac signs are viewed as too manipulative, like Aries, Leo, and even Cancer.

Which zodiac sign is the most hated of them all?

Some might say Libra.

It's true. Of all twelve zodiac signs, those born between September 21 and October 22 may have the most haters of all.

While on the surface they are fair-minded and diplomatic peacemakers, their toxic and harmful personality traits lie just below the surface.

Here is why Libras are so hated, according to astrology.

1. People hate Libras because they are indecisive.

Represented by the scales, Libras are constantly in search of peace and maintaining balance. Unfortunately, this makes them extremely indecisive.

They will spend hours agonizing over a single decision, repeatedly making pros and cons lists.

What's worse? Even once they make a decision, it's not necessarily done and over with. As an air sign, their flighty nature means that they constantly change their mind.

2. Libras can be self-pitying.

The seventh sign in the zodiac isn't exactly known for their empathy. In fact, they tend to only feel bad for one person, that person being themselves.

When things don't go well for a Libra, they are the first ones to throw themselves a pity party.

They struggle to see the bigger picture and are only concerned with the ways that they are affected.

3. Libras are most hated because they are unreliable.

Just as Libras are indecisive, they are also unreliable.

They can be hard to work with, as you can't depend on them to get stuff done.

Moreover, a Libra may not be the best person to confide in. They struggle to keep a secret and can easily become gossipy if given the chance.

4. Libras are very superficial.

Libras can be as shallow as a kitty pool.

With Venus as their ruling planet, they are lovers of beauty and material things.

They are very into themselves and their appearance. They spend hours getting ready and are often fashionably late.

Unfortunately, because they are so superficial, they will judge the appearance of both themselves and others.

5. This air sign is entitled.

Libras feel like they deserve the entire world just for existing.

They want anything and everything and can act like spoiled brats when they are told no.

Though Libras have their, admittedly many, negative qualities, in the end, they mean well. They are fueled by a search for balance and harmony.

Audrey Jaber is a writer living in Boston, Massachusetts. She covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including news, entertainment and astrology.