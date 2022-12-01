The Expensive Lives Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Kids — What That $200K Monthly Child Support Will Cover

In a settlement reached after almost two years of divorce proceedings, Kanye West has been ordered to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.

Kardashian first filed for divorce from West in February 2021, launching a high-profile and tense legal battle over their shared assets and their children.

The $200,000 payments are to be wired into Kardashian’s account on the first of the month and these child support payments are only part of West’s post-divorce payout.

Let's break down what expenses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's child support and expenses cover.

West and Kardashian are each required to cover 50 percent of the kids’ security expenses, 50 percent of their medical expenses, and 50 percent of their educational expenses, including tuition.

Splitting the costs of child-rearing is fairly common in divorce settlements — what’s not common is the price tag of caring for the Kardashian kids.

In the US, parents seeking child support payments are awarded an amount based on formulas set up by state governments. In California, where Kardashian and West are raising their kids, the average amount of child support is $430 per child each month.

Of course, the Kardashian kids aren’t average children. They’re raised in the midst of major wealth and fame. Their lavish lifestyle includes expenses like private planes, high-end fashion and personal bodyguards.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids attend an expensive private school.

While Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are still too young for school, the two oldest kids, North, 9, and Saint, 6, attend Sierra Canyon School, a private school in Los Angeles.

Going to Sierra Canyon costs no small fee — average annual tuition ranges from $16,000 to over $39,000 per child.

With two kids already enrolled and two more about to start, West will be paying a significant sum in school fees for the next 15 years, until Psalm graduates from high school.

The Kardashian-West kids' nannies also come at a cost.

Private school isn’t the only cost the Kardashian-West kids incur. These kids come with their own team– a team of six full-time nannies. According to a 2020 report, Kim hired nannies for each individual child, along with two other caregivers who provide tutoring and styling.

The nannies are on call for 24/7 care and make an estimated salary of around $100,000. Therefore, the cost of Kardashian childcare comes out to about $600,000 a year, of which Kanye will pay half.

By now, the Kardashian kids are accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, one that isn’t bound to change anytime soon. North is known to attend fashion weeks with Kardashian, flying in private jets from New York to Paris to attend events that require extra security.

Yet no matter how over-the-top the Kardashian kids’ extracurriculars seem, they’re included in the settlement, so that their daily lives aren’t disrupted by their parents’ separation.

