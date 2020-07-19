Kim Kardashian's Zodiac Sign & Natal Chart Reading

Learn about Queen Kim K.

The natal chart of Kim Kardashian and her zodiac sign proves why she is a personality, model, businesswoman, who is also studying to become a lawyer by 2022.

Kim K is married to Kanye West and they have four children together.

She is best known for starring on the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians alongside her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

She first became known in the early 2000s, for being a friend and stylist for Paris Hilton.

What is the natal chart for Kim K?

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 at 10:45 a.m. PST in Los Angeles, California and has a stellium in the zodiac sign of Libra.

Kim K is the founder of the beauty line KKW Beauty and the shapewear line Skims.

Kim K also is following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was an attorney for the O.G. Simpson trial in 1995.

Kim Kardashian has been practicing law and using her platform to help release 17 people from prison in three months.

She may be a reality star but she clearly knows more about prison reform than some other reality stars working in politics.

If you want to know more about Kim Kardashian, you can learn a lot by looking at her birth chart.

A natal chart says a lot about how someone acts and what makes them who they are.

Keep reading to know Kim K's natal chart reading:

Sun in Libra

The Sun gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Kim’s Sun in Libra, she tends to be very social and intelligent.

They are very friendly and outgoing and make others feel very comfortable around them.

Although, they tend to be people-pleasers because they never want to upset anyone around them.

They are usually the peace-makers in situations because they don’t like confrontation or arguing with others.

Libras tend to be very honest but can spill white lies if it causes peace and doesn’t hurt anyone.

They usually try to get out of sticky situations and if they are confronted about something they rarely take the blame or own up to their wrongdoings.

If they make mistakes they may not admit it, but they will learn from their mistakes and try to do better going forward.

They really value justice and fairness so they try to do what is fair.

Moon in Pisces

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Kim’s Moon in Pisces, she tends to be very dreamy and usually has his head up in the clouds.

Although someone with a Moon in Pisces is not one that is very connected to reality, they make up for it with their strong sense of intuition.

They tend to be very empathetic as well and can understand what others are going through. However, they can take on others' emotions and it can weigh very heavily on their own heart.

Although they tend to be in their own fantasyland at times, they really listen to their gut feelings and make decisions based on their intuition.

They have to do things that feel right to them and they won’t do something that they don’t want to do.

When it comes to their career, they have to do a job that they love and are passionate about.

They can also be a tad oblivious and observant but they see things from a much more creative and unique perspective.

They even like expressing themselves through creative mediums, like singing, drawing, or poetry.

They can be very social but they usually are introverted because they need time by themselves to recharge.

When they feel overwhelmed or stressed out, they like to escape and be alone so they can think through what is going on.

They are very strong individuals and will take a break so that they can gather up their courage so they can re-emerge ready to take on whatever obstacles the world throws at them.

A person with their Moon in Pisces also tends to be very childlike and fun.

They tend to have a unique and funny sense of humor and like to joke about the silly things in life.

They love to giggle and have a fun time with the people around them.

They are also known as being very kind and compassionate and won’t even hurt a fly.

They care about others and will always be there for their loved ones.

Mercury in Scorpio

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Kim’s Mercury in Scorpio, she likely wants to understand things as much as she can.

If she is curious about something, she will ask questions and learn about the topic until she grasps it.

Someone with Mercury in Scorpio does not want to merely scratch the surface but wants to dig deep.

Even with getting to know other people, they aren’t afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions.

They also tend to be very observant and intuitive. So, they know what is going on around them and usually can sense the truth to situations.

It would be very difficult to pull the wool over their eyes or trick them because they are usually very suspicious and can see through lies.

A Mercury in Scorpio person is usually very well-spoken. They are excellent at talking to large crowds and giving speeches.

They may be nervous when it comes to public speaking, but the audience wouldn’t be able to tell.

They really shine when they are speaking about something they are passionate about or trying to help others.

When they are offering up their advice or opinion, it usually comes from a good place because they care about others.

They are also amazing at rolling with the punches when they are speaking.

If they don’t have a speech prepared for an important lecture, then they can spontaneously speak about it on the spot and it would seem like a planned speech.

They are very quick on their feet.

They are so naturally intelligent, motivational, and energized that anyone who listens to them talk can be very moved and in awe of their passion.

Venus in Virgo

Venus rules what and how you love.

With Kim’s Venus in Virgo, she likely tries to put her best foot forward in relationships and is willing to put in the work.

She values relationships and commitment and does her best to show her partner that she takes it seriously.

Venus in Virgo are not people that will flirt just to flirt or date someone they don’t see potential with.

They also show they are interested by showing you how much they care and really listening to their partner when they talk.

They will even work towards remembering the small details their partner has mentioned in conversations.

Venus in Virgo people also tend to be very independent and try not to depend on others too much.

However, they could also be pretty lonely because of this. They may want a partner but feel like they don’t need one.

However, they usually take their time to make a move and are very cautious in the beginning.

First, they want to make sure that the other person is interested before they show that they are.

However, you can tell that they are interested if they nag their partner.

Although they don’t try to annoy their partner, they will debate with them because they care.

They usually think they know best and will share their opinions with their partner because they care, even if they sound harsh.

If you want to have a long-lasting partnership with a Venus in Virgo, it is important that you give them space.

They are so used to being independent and by themselves, that they don’t want to feel overcrowded or controlled.

They also appreciate it when their partner compliments them for their small acts of love.

Venus in Virgo isn’t very showy with their romantic acts but they may do some minor practical things for their partner to express their love.

For example, they may express their love by running errands or doing laundry for their partner.

They especially appreciate it when their partner does similar tasks for them. They tend to be very practical and express their love in a practical way.

Mars in Sagittarius

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Kim’s Mars in Sagittarius, it is probable that when she gets angry she feels like she wants to escape.

Instead of handling the situation head-on, she may decide not to handle it altogether.

Someone with Mars in Sagittarius tends to want to take their mind off whatever is bothering them and simply just go off and do their own thing.

Sagittarius is a naturally very adventurous sign so they could want to go on a little adventure.

It is beneficial for them to calm down by doing a workout or something active that gets their blood flowing.

When it comes to their career, Mars in Sagittarius people tend to juggle a lot on their plate.

They are restless and energized so they want to have a lot of different projects to work on.

Although, they do not always complete all of their projects and they could give up if they get bored.

However, they are very optimistic and excited when beginning a project they care about and if they are passionate about it then they will do whatever it takes to reach their goals.

When it comes to their general attitude towards life, they are usually very playful, fun, optimistic, and caring.

They love to spend time with their friends and enjoy getting into thought-provoking debates with others.

However, they will be offended if you don’t see things their way and they can even get insulted if you try to argue with them too much.

They really value their opinions and perspective and hope that others do as well.

On the other hand, they can sometimes be clouded by their own perspective and not consider someone else’s.

In a debate, they may have a difficult time listening to someone else and can unintentionally hurt other people’s feelings with their blunt words.

When it comes to relationships, they enjoy being playful with their partner and they want someone that can make them laugh.

They also want someone that is passionate and open-minded, like they tend to be.

However, they need space and need time to be by themselves. If they feel too controlled or bored, they may run away.

Jupiter in Virgo

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Kim’s Jupiter in Virgo, great things tend to happen to her when she leads with honesty, helpfulness, and care.

Someone who has their Jupiter in Virgo is great at thinking practically, paying attention to small details, and using their awareness and talents to their advantage.

They excel in the service, nutrition, and health industry.

They are great at running a business and managing important projects.

They tend to work very diligently toward their goals and accomplishments.

A Jupiter in Virgo person is also great at dealing with problems and figuring out solutions.

Saturn in Libra

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With Kim’s Saturn in Libra, it is likely that she evaluates situations from all angles.

It may take her a long time to come to a decision because she has to weigh all of the pros, cons, and possible outcomes.

Someone with Saturn in Libra can usually trust their intuition to tell them what is fair and they usually want to act in a way that pleases all parties.

They aren’t people that tend to be malicious and self-serving, they want to make decisions that are best for those around them.

When it comes to personal relationships, they may struggle to put themselves first because they always want to please others.

It can also be difficult for them to make an important commitment because they value commitment so deeply, so they might shy away from committing to a relationship or partner.

They also tend to take on a lot of leadership roles and enjoy being independent, so it can be nerve-wracking for them to have to rely on others.

Also, they usually would rather have a close-knit group of supportive friends as opposed to a lot of friends they can’t rely on.

Although, their close friends tend to be friends for life.

Uranus in Scorpio

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Kim’s Uranus in Scorpio, she is part of a generation that is innovative and wants to make a real change.

She comes from a generation that walks to the beat of their own drum and makes their own decisions.

They tend to fight for freedom and do not let their inhibitions hold them back.

They do not like to be told what to do or how to act so they may rebel against authority if it is too controlling for them.

They also want to inspire others to use their voice to make a difference.

Neptune in Sagittarius

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Kim’s Neptune in Sagittarius, she is part of a generation that fights for justice, truth, and optimism.

This generation is likely very generous and leads with positivity.

However, they can have goals that are very idealistic and it may be hard for them to accomplish them.

They most likely try to escape to a fantasy world and prefer living in their dreams as opposed to reality.

They also tend to be open to unique and weird things in life.

Pluto in Libra

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With Kim’s Pluto in Libra, she comes from a generation that wants to make the world a better place.

They tend to know that making a difference starts with how you treat those around you.

They want to put effort into improving their personal relationships and connections.

A generation with Pluto in Libra wants to treat others fairly and show others kindness and compassion.

They are not ones that step on others to reach their goals or aspire to get more power in their partnerships.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.