How The Full Buck Supermoon Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For July 11 - 17, 2022

This week's love horoscope is here with predictions for all zodiac signs as the Capricorn Full Buck Supermoon rises alongside Venus's shift into Cancer.

This week represents a turning point in your relationships bringing in greater authenticity and commitment.

The Full Buck Supermoon occurs on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:06 a.m. EDT.

According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days between Tuesday and Friday morning, and its effects will be felt all week, especially in our emotions and relationships.

The annual Capricorn Full Moon is Supermoon because it is a lunar event that is closer to earth and therefore brings more intense energy to your love life.

The annual Buck Moon was named by the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States because this time of year is when new antlers apear on buck deer.

This Supermoon will hold both the Moon and Pluto within Capricorn, helping to bring to light whatever was previously hidden.

Pluto is the Lord of the underworld and rules all that is unconscious, either by choice or lack of awareness.

In this case, the light of the Supermoon will pair with Pluto helping you to bring up your own truth and that of your partner.

Just days after this event, Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Cancer, bringing a very committed and home-orientated energy.

Cancer rules fertility, home and how you care for yourself and how your partner cares for you as well. Venus does well in Cancer because it aligns with the commitment and dedication that this planet is known for.

This week may bring some surprising moments that lead to greater commitment and love, as well as the realization that nothing can ever truly block real love because when it is, it truly does last forever.

July, in general, is crucial for relationships as the impending Uranus North Node connection in Taurus takes root in your life. As an astrological event that hasn't ever taken place in your lifetime, there is no set course as to what this energy will bring; however, the guarantee is that it will affect your romantic relationships dearly.

The North Node in astrology often represents a sacred union or divine relationships. Uranus is the planet of sudden change and a great awakening. Together, in the coming weeks, energies will start to become more intense, and the truth will be harder to deny.

Key dates for the week ahead that affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope:

Wednesday, July 13, 2022: Full Buck Supermoon in Capricorn

The Full Buck Supermoon in Capricorn rises today, bringing some important matters to light as it casts its Supermoon to glow onto everything previously hidden. Capricorn is an earth sign that believes in its responsibilities and fulfilling its purpose in life.

During this lunar event, the moon and Pluto will both be in Capricorn, intensifying the energy. Pluto is the lord of the underworld and rules all that is hidden beneath the surface.

The Moon and Pluto will align with Uranus in Taurus creating ripples that will affect your life for years to come. Pluto is looking for the truth, the Moon is helping you get in touch with your feelings, and Uranus is pushing the divine timing of the universe to create the change you've been seeking. For your relationship, this could be a make-or-break time for connections that have been moving through the growth transition.

It will require honest reflection and the willingness to transform what is no longer working. Be truthful with yourself and committed to your deepest desires, trusting that you always will see what you're meant to in divine time.

Sunday, July 17, 2022: Venus in Cancer

Venus, the planet of love, finances and real estate, moves into Cancer today, changing relationship dynamics and what priorities you and your partner feel are essential. Cancer is the sign of the feminine, motherhood and home.

This is a very emotionally connected sign but also concerned with domestic matters. Venus in Cancer wants to prioritize home, family, commitment, and children. This is not energy that is associated with a summer romance or short fling; instead, it's looking at you to embrace what long-term dreams you have for your life.

During this phase, it's important to address what this area of your life means to you. How you define home may come up during this time, and what type of romantic relationship fulfills your needs of what a committed relationship would entail.

Don't be afraid to go all-in or take on a deeper level of commitment or marriage during this time. Venus wants to help you to commit not just to love but to your dreams as well.

How the Full Buck Supermoon in Capricorn works with other astrological events to affect the weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign for July 11 to 17, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 17th

Venus moving into Cancer brings up your home and family issues. This energy is incredibly beneficial because it will allow you to find greater harmony and much-needed answers in this area.

Make sure you are speaking your truth regarding how you feel and what you need from your partner, as this is also a great healing time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 17th

Understanding your romantic life and your partner's intentions becomes your sole focus as Venus movies into Cancer.

This will allow you to not only have productive conversations about past events and the future, but you will be able to process events more readily, allowing for a deeper level of acceptance. Use this energy to make peace with things and reopen the channels of emotional intimacy with your partner.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 11th

The Moon in Sagittarius right before the Super Full Moon brings some really loving feelings into the picture that will help you to truly surrender to love. Suppose you've been reluctant to get hurt again or to go all-in on a committed relationship.

In that case, this energy will bring some confidence to be able to do just that. Love doesn't always work out, but just because it hasn't doesn't mean that it won't work in the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 13

The zodiac sign of Capricorn is your opposing sign which means that its focus is always of a romantic nature. During this Full Moon, there are a lot of possibilities for love available to you.

However, you may let your ideals evolve to include outcomes you haven't previously considered. Often the love that ends up being forever is also the one that you could never have predicted falling into in the first place.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, 12th

Venus in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aquarius today, helping you put some important lessons you've been moving through to rest. If it seems like your desire for freedom hasn't aligned with your need for commitment, then during this time, you may just feel like some of those pieces finally come together.

Healthy love should never feel like you have to give up your freedom to achieve it, instead should be able to set you free from everything that previously held you back.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 14

Neptune in Pisces aligns with Venus in Gemini today, helping you to see clearly what you need from someone you are in a romantic relationship with.

A big part of the energy this year has been letting go of illusion so that you can welcome the relationship that will truly fulfill your needs. However, to do that, you must see what illusions you've previously lived under. This week welcome the truth and be open to love, especially when it feels like it's finally right.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 13

The Capricorn Full Moon shines a light on your committed romantic relationship and family life. This pairs with the energy that Venus in Cancer is bringing as well.

As much as you've been navigating changes in the past year, it's time to embrace the positive new choices you have made so that you can step into a greater level of commitment with your partner. Don't delay your happiness any longer.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 17th

Cancer energy dominates your friend groups, social circles and even the beliefs and hopes that you hold for your life. With Venus shifting into this sign, it should bring newfound respect and a need for a like-minded group.

Suppose you've been struggling with feeling optimistic or hopeful about your love life. In that case, this should also be an area that sees improvement. With Venus in Cancer bringing new energy to your life, you may realize that the person you've friend-zoned is actually someone that may be truly perfect romantically for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 12th

Venus will still be moving through the last stages of Gemini as it crosses paths with Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn in Aquarius wants you to look at what lessons you've learned when making your own decisions about love and who you chose to share your life with.

Venus in Gemini activates your romantic life and the choices that are yours to make regarding which path you choose. Together this brings an important moment into your life where you may truly change things permanently.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 17th

Cancer energy also brings love, romance and relationships into sharper focus, so as Venus shifts into this sign, it's no surprise that this will become your priority in the coming weeks.

This week let yourself surrender to this new energy that has you thinking differently about love. As much as you may have sworn off a particular person or of love in general, there always comes a time when you feel drawn back to this part of yourself. Don't be afraid to honor the desires of your heart.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 17th

When it comes to love, it's important to distinguish between healthy choices and those made from wounding.

As Venus in Cancer activates this part of your life, you will gain clarity about your decisions and choices that have been a part of your healing versus those that have only continued past patterns.

It's time to become more aware of the root of your choices to move beyond individual lessons that have kept you from truly embracing a love that lasts forever.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 16th

The Moon represents your most emotional self. It brings to the surface all your feelings, needs and desires for love that you hold within yourself about life.

With the Full Supermoon in Capricorn just passing and Venus moving into Cancer, you will feel more emotional and need greater commitment from your romantic life.

Make sure that you honor these needs and allow yourself to advocate for them so that you can open yourself to experience the full spectrum of love that is available to you.

