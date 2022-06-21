Welcome to your monthly horoscope reading! July of 2022 is here, and things are starting to heat up. We've got transits aplenty, and our plan is to flow with whatever the universe hands us.

It's summertime, and the last thing we have in mind is the blues. While we may be obligated to feel our share of down moments, we certainly don't have to make all of July a bummer, not us. Let us set an intention right now: July is going to be flawless!

Big news: we're going from Cancer to Leo this month, which basically takes us from our calm and easy-going state of mind straight into the expressive, extroverted mindset of fun, activity, drama, and creativity. And let's not even talk about how good our love lives are about to get well; actually, let's talk about it!

We've got healings aplenty coming up in the love department, thanks to Chiron on July 6 and July 31 and Mercury conjunct Venus in Gemini on July 25. That's a broad stretch of healing, making it a perfect sign for us. July will most certainly put us back on track for love and for self-love.

Thankfully, we won't be bombarded by too many hostile Mars in Aries transits. However, we will be dealing with Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto retrograde throughout the month. On the 23, the Sun will enter Leo, and we have a Full Moon in Capricorn on the 13th.

What we have in abundance this month are Mercury transits — that little brat gets into everything. Mercury will run the gamut of transits almost every day of the month as it will enter Cancer on the 5th and Leo on the 19. Fast times, fast pace, slick results, and fun. That's our July for you!

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For July 1 - 31, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this month you may be torn between wanting to do an excellent job and wanting to break free. Since you have an entire month to reconcile the two, you may be able to do so successfully.

July brings you the idea of 'choice'. However, making the right choice will be difficult. There's something in your that wants to run away from just about everything. Hang in there. Intend for a real vacation, not for just a day off. Give yourself this treat, as you need it desperately.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

July only means fun for you, and even though nobody gets an enjoyable month, you work simply for that purpose and work hard, too. It would be advised to pull back on the heavy spending, however, as you could end up in debt.

But don't let your mind stop you from having a good time; don't worry too much about the future; your now moments are in good shape. You'll see improvements in your love life as well this month.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

July brings you celebrations and renewals. This is the month when you think heavily about changing your life. You will see much success in the creative arts and be lauded for your work. You may run into a few communication-related issues as you won't be fully understood at the workplace.

Love is looking good for you this month, and it seems you'll finally get something (materialistic) you've always wanted.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be soaking up the Sun's last rays in Cancer, which will suit you just fine. This month goes to finishing up a project that will allow you to take time off. Venus enters Cancer on July 18th, which could make you feel very amorous.

Romance is definitely in your charts towards the end of the month. As you near Sun in this year's Leo season, you'll feel recharged and ready for a new project. Your creative juices are in excellent form, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's much to rejoice about this month, Leo, as you'll be feeling powerful, and your personal charisma will make you feel like the most attractive person around. You've got the New Moon in Leo towards the end of the month.

It might feel as though all days lead to this day simply because the entire month is about working towards the goal, and the goal is completed on July 28. You will never be alone during July 2022, and your companions will be loving, attentive, and compassionate.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

July brings a test for you, Virgo, as patience will be required in heaping doses. The problem? Work. The rest is cake in comparison. Suppose you can keep your eye on the prize, which is time off and a solid plan for having fun and relaxation. In that case, you'll be able to keep your head while enduring your workplace environment.

Still, seriously, there's something wrong with your job, Virgo. You will have to stand up for yourself during this month. Do it. Don't buckle under pressure.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

So much of your good, hard work will bear fruit in July, as you are one of the prime examples of how the transits can heal an aching heart. Your self-love wins out this month, which did not come easy to you. Alas, you have learned so many life lessons this year that you are ready to fend for yourself and stand tall.

While you are generally an impatient person, you will feel much more at ease with troublesome people as you recognize your ability to walk away when needed. (That's self-love for ya!)

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

July has you holding your own but getting in a bit of trouble here and there because you aren't one to give in. This is when you cement your beliefs; you know who you are, and you know what you want, and even though you may come off as a pushy snob, you know that your intentions are good and self-respecting.

That's what July brings you in abundance: self-respect. If you rely on yourself to get something important, then at least you know it will be completed.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You walk into July wearing the calm attitude of Sun in Cancer. By the time Leo Sun rolls around on the 23, you'll be so healed and ready that you'll feel like a rocket of creative energy by mid-month.

This is a great month for you in terms of personal bests. You keep topping yourself as far as your creative endeavors go, and nothing makes you happier than being able to spend quality time on a project. You work hard this month, and you play even harder.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Full Moon in your zodiac sign on July 13, you'll be ready to start something new in your life, and we're talking 'major upgrade.' You may not have had the nerve before. Still, this month will instill in you the confidence to leave an old situation behind so that you can freely walk into the future without baggage.

This may, unfortunately, mean that you'll be breaking up with someone, but it's not unfortunate if that person has caused you pain. Stand strong and be yourself. You're doing the right thing, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be working with Chiron's energy for most of the month. In a way, this is your jam; you are always open to healing, and you are one of those who actively pursue the betterment of your own mental-emotional state. You want to heal and grow, and during July of 2022, you'll be putting in great efforts to do both.

As soon as Leo hits you, you'll be on your way to creating something so special and magical that your heart and soul will be set free.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While Pluto is retrograde for the entire month, you'll feel the drag, and you'll also feel the need to rebel from everything that feels like it's dragging. This month puts you on the fast track to clearing up your mind. If something doesn't make sense, you find out why or ditch it.

You have no time or patience for that which kills your progress. July exists as a hurdle for you to successfully jump over. In the words of the character John Locke from LOST, "Don't tell me what I can't do!"

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.