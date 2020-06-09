What Love Is Like For Venus In Cancer Zodiac Signs

Venus Cancer is an intriguing and amazing sign that is worth the effort.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs are one of the most loving personality types of all.

Venus rules over the zodiac signs, Taurus and Libra who make wonderful relationship partners.

What is love like for Venus in Cancer zodiac sign?

Venus in Cancer couples devote their entire beings to one another and being in love.

They jump feet first into the deep end as soon as they’re given the go-ahead.

The sign of exaltation of Venus in Pisces, the sign of unconditional love.

The sign of the debilitation of Venus is when it's in Virgo, which is hypercritical and detailed oriented, so loving a Venus in Cancer feels like you're rarely judged.

Venus is the brightest thing in the sky beside the Sun and the Moon. Venus’ element is water and its weak sign is Aries.

Because of how eager they are when they start off their love stories, if they get hurt in the process, they immediately go into the self-protective mode.

Here's what love is like for a Venus in Cancer zodiac sign, per astrology:

Zodiac signs with Venus in Cancer take time to love.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs become very hesitant to give themselves and their heart to someone else in the future.

Trust is then a very difficult thing to gain from a Venus in Cancer zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs with Venus in Cancer are reserved.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs tends to put on a tough exterior even if neither of them actually feels that way deep down.

Chances are, most of the time, neither of them actually do feel that way, they are just afraid of getting hurt so they cover up their true emotions.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs tend to act overly casual about intimacy, and love.

It genuinely helps nobody in these situations but makes that person feel like they’re protecting themselves.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs need space.

According to love astrology, in order for a Venus in Cancer zodiac sign to open up about love and give it an honest chance, they need to feel safe to an extent.

They are very sentimental and will feel attached and broken-hearted about a lost love for years and years sometimes.

As a Venus in Cancer sign, you are a caring and emotionally perceptive person who is a good listener and can be very sentimental and nurturing to your friends and boyfriend or girlfriend.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs are emotional.

Venus Cancer is the element of water. This means that they are a creative and passionate lover. In astrology, Cancer is a Cardinal sign so they often work hard at love.

They want real intimacy other than just the physical connection with their partner. They want and really need the emotional aspect of the relationship to be pretty prominent.

They are definitely cautious in love and don’t rush into anything without getting an idea of conviction beforehand, but once they have a reason, any reason at all, they’ll dive right in without hesitation.

This sign needs time to get to know someone before they are willing to say that they are comfortable committing their whole life and future to a person.

Venus in Cancer people are loyal.

Their trust and loyalty have to be earned because they’ve been hurt in the past and are not willing to let that happen so easily again the next time.

However, once that right person is found, they feel so safe and secure and willing to give their all to them to risk it for everything.

Working your way into the heart of a Venus Cancer isn’t easy. They don’t want to be approached too directly.

They want to form a friendship first and feel comfortable with that person.

Venus in Cancer need to trust you.

Venus in Cancer zodiac signs wants to know that they can trust them first before pursuing a romantic relationship.

When the courting does begin, they appreciate it when a lot of effort is put into trying to impress and woo them.

Planning a well thought out date with romance and thoughtfulness. They just want clarity and sincerity.

They don’t appreciate games or beating around the bush. They want openness and straightforwardness.

It helps them feel more trusting and willing to be open with you.

You have to show your love when dating a Venus in Cancer zodiac sign.

They want to feel like they are genuinely and deeply cared about and being considered worthy of you and your potential commitment.

They can tell when you’re being fake or not giving something your all, so don’t even try to fool them.

There are so many ways that a Venus Cancer can be hard to figure out and pursue, but it needs to be known that it is always worth all the effort in the end because of the genuine type of person that they are.

Hayley Small is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.