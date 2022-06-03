The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Saturn Retrograde, June 4 - October 23, 2022

Saturn retrograde starts June 4, 2022, and this is where karma comes home and the romances are vanquished with a wave of the hand. Yep, this is one heck of transit for teetering relationships that are on the brink of ending.

For three zodiac signs Saturn retrograde means it's time to break up and end a relationship. And, starting June 4, 2022, things start to unravel.

If you are in one of those, you'll have a choice: fix it, or watch it break because Saturn retrograde wants things one way or another. Over and done with, or happily on the road to recovery.

There are no gray areas with Saturn retrograde, only this or that.

There will be some zodiac signs that will be presented with situations that they can either handle or want to run out the door while experiencing.

Love affairs come to a screeching halt during Saturn retrograde, and love lives that falter may see their last breath today.

And while this isn't necessarily an announcement of failure, it is a warning for those who take love less than seriously: don't break someone's heart. Just...don't.

That's usually what happens when we break up with someone, as we will be doing during this first day of Saturn retrograde in Aquarius.

One party decides it's over, and the other party just has to go along with it, usually in tears, always in pain.

Still, even though breaking up is hard to do, it will happen. In some cases, it has to happen because no one wants to be in an unhealthy romantic relationship. While it's not a happy thing, it may just be necessary. Good luck to all.

So, this is when Aries, Gemini, and Cancer reach a breaking point.

These three zodiac signs want to breakup during Saturn retrograde, starting June 4, 2022.

And until October 23, 2022, when Saturn rx ends, breaking up seems like the right thing to do.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, you don't just want to break up during Saturn retrograde. You do break up. What's the point of dawdling around, trying to make something work that you feel is beyond repair. The only problem here is how you go about breaking up with your partner. You don't actually come out and tell them that it's over.

You passive-aggressively get involved with someone else and let your partner find out on their own. That'll teach 'em, right? You kid yourself by telling yourself that this is the only way they'll 'get the point.' But all you end up doing is hurting someone, and that's exactly what you don't want to do during Saturn retrograde, the planet of karmic retribution.

So, do your deed, Aries, but just know that if you hurt someone you once loved simply because you didn't dare to just tell them face to face, then you'll see a different ending to this than you had planned.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You like to pretend that you're the great communicator, and that image is all well and good until, of course, it's time to do some real communicating. Then, you'd rather just go silent. Let them figure you out, right? You lost that loving feeling for the person you are presently involved with.

Rather than tell them that you're so out the door on this relationship, you just let them deal with your absence. Saturn retrograde has you already planning your next relationship; it's as if the previous one never even existed.

You have no conscience whatsoever where this ex-lover of yours is concerned, which is expressly WHY you won't talk to them face to face. Today is all about how you escape your relationship, leaving the other person to fend for themselves. Silence is golden, but in your case, Gemini, it's mean.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you decide to break up with someone, there's no stopping you. And that's what will happen to you and the person you're with on June 4, 2022, during the first stages of Saturn retrograde. You justify your feelings with numerous examples of why you should break up with this person who seems like a total stranger to you now.

You absolutely forget that they might have feelings too. But no, your decisions are unilateral. What you decide is how it's going to go, no matter how shocked or surprised your partner is at your decision. And here's the thing: they will be surprised. They had no idea you wanted to break up, and it kills them.

It really does. They are willing to try harder for you, do what you want, and give you what you need, but you've closed the iron gate on them. None shall pass, as they say. You made up your mind: this relationship is over. No more questions at this time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.