Welcome to every zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading. Having laid out the cards for the week, it is quite apparent that we are all on different tracks working toward a common goal.

As human beings, we still fall for the same dirty tricks, and even as we grow and learn, it seems that so much more is needed from us to become whole and healthy.

Some of us will have an easygoing week that seems to put us in touch with what we enjoy doing, while others may have to learn their lessons the hard way.

The Oracle is neutral and impartial; it favors no one. To call upon the Oracle for insight is to receive what the universe picks up on. Your sign's Tarot card is the culmination of the universe's reverberation.

If there's a common takeaway for the week, it's to stay aware of your own personal environment and to mind what you say to others.

While you may feel as strong as a warrior, you must also be able to gauge when the time is right to either strike or retreat. All is not as it seems. Keep your minds clear and focused on the good, and if that requires you to step back, then do so.

Each Zodiac Signs Weekly Tarot Card Reading For July 11 - 17, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nine of Pentacles

There's a good chance you'll be working on the home this week, Aries, tending to things like renovation, interior design — even home security. You work diligently to make sure everything is in order, and you're able to find success through accomplishing tasks that require great concentration and a vision of beauty in the home space. You take pride in your achievements this week and do a great job making it all work out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Pentacles

You're in for a fantastic week filled with that which makes you feel most content. You're in the right place at the right time, and this is because you've taken yourself there. You can trust your intuition as it now seems to be bearing fruit for you. You've come so far, Taurus, and this week shows you exactly what your positive energy and good effort can bring you. You are happy and wise, smart and effective.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

King of Cups

You are very focused this week, Gemini, and your main interest revolves around the arts and sciences. You might be in the position to educate others as you have expertise in your specific field, and you are only too happy to share your knowledge. You are a trusted member of this particular community, and it pleases you that you've stayed with it all these years. People come to you for advice, and you are there for them, ready and willing to share what you've learned.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ace of Cups, reversed

This week brings you anger and thoughts of revolution, Cancer. You are worried about certain people in your life and want to protect them from harm. Something stirs within your gut, and it feels like you want to defy the laws set before you. You feel as though you cannot sit by and watch things fall apart, and yet, you are not sure how to go about enacting the change that you so desperately believe in.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Queen of Cups, reversed

This week puts you in confrontation with someone who you've come to know as untrustworthy. You know it immediately, and yet, you watch as this person goes through the motions of destroying something you hold valuable. They do not necessarily get away with it, as you are keen on their activities; however, they can cause you and yours damage, so nip it in the bud, as they say. Intervene on behalf of your own self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Three of Cups

You are about to experience great healing in your life, Virgo. You've worked through a few of the issues that have held you back, and now everything seems more promising, more peaceful. You feel good about life and wish to share the joy with friends. This week will have you being a little more social than usual, and this is exactly what you've been needing. Enjoy your life, and be happy that you are on the road to healing.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Five of Cups

This week is bittersweet for you, Libra. You've come to terms with letting go, and while you've felt the pain of that detachment set in, you get to keep the happy memories for all time. The pain is officially over now, and you can resume the rest of your life as a person who chooses to be free of grief. What remains are the good lessons you received and the knowledge that, yes, indeed, you can go on, in peace and in love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Ace of Wands, reversed

This week brings you a shattering look at yourself in the mirror, Scorpio. You've done a few 'bad' things, and this week allows you to understand that your actions are at the heart of this week's misery. You may have tried to remove someone from the picture, but in the long run, this person only gained from your need to destroy them. You must choose your next move, knowing that your own life depends on it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Seven of Swords, reversed

Perhaps you are a reader of cards, Sagittarius, as this week has you giving out much advice and counsel. You readily trust your gut feeling and stand by your words. If you so choose, you can be accommodating, especially to one person in your life who seems to need counsel right now. You are the elder, the teacher, the intuitive speaker who is there to help, should anyone ask.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Page of Wands, reversed

Expect all hell to break loose on social media, as you brazenly try to take someone down only to find out how many people are actually on their side, and not yours. This will consume your week; you feel you are in the right, and your opinion must count. Yet, you will be dog-piled by anonymous strangers who will spare no scathing insult to crush your spirit. The armchair activists go unseen while you are there, naked before the whole world.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Eight of Swords, reversed

A heightened sense of awareness will be needed this week, Aquarius as there is something that you're not seeing clearly. You may have convinced yourself that everything is just fine, but there is something that requires your attention, and you need to be alert and quick. You may be required to take swift action; do not hesitate and do not be naive. The things of your life are fragile; take care of what is yours.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Three of Pentacles, reversed

This week puts you right in touch with your own mediocrity, Pisces. You haven't done a great job at work, and you know it. Perhaps you just weren't feeling it, or maybe you've grown bored with the work itself, but this week has you putting our inferior product and less than stellar achievements. You may feel down about yourself for this, but you also know that you are the one responsible and can fix it if you wish.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.