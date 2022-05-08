The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crush Gets Revealed During The Sun Sextile Mars This Summer 2022

Every now and then one's good looks and charm just don't cut it when it comes to expressing real feelings. It's as if we think we can transmit what we feel to a person simply by being there or smiling a certain way. While hints are good, telling it like it is, is better.

Sometimes we forget that the shortest distance between two points is a single line, and when we have feelings for a person that isn't exactly picking up on our body language, well then, it's time to use verbal language. Yes, that's right. It's time to speak up and let it out. Words and all.

A lot of people feel terrified to speak up, especially if that's what's required by a person of interest who doesn't seem to be catching on without the words to back it up for clarification.

On May 8 - 12, 2022. we have a transit called Sun sextile Mars, and this transit is what's going to bridge the gap between hinting at liking someone, and letting our crush know in no uncertain terms that we are not only interested in them, but that we really really really like them a lot.

Phew, just the thought of that could send shivers up a person's spine, and it that's you, then you're probably not one of the signs who will be fortunate enough to receive Sun sextile Mars' gift of gab.

Mars insures you get to the point, while the Sun gives you the confidence to stand tall in what you believe while delivering the facts to the person you are crushing on.

Mars also brings in a sense of urgency, which is there to work on our sense of impermanency; this life thing, it's not going to last forever, so we might as well take that chance now and let the person we crush on know where we stand.

The three zodiac signs whose crush gets revealed this summer.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the kind of person who doesn't like to hold back; you are very familiar with the feeling that this whole thing isn't going to last forever, and with that sense of urgency, you want those in your life that you care about to know it.

And when you have a crush on someone, the same holds true; you're not here to play games. You'll express yourself well and once your feelings are out in the open, your crush can do what they will with the information.

At least you know you've given them your unvarnished truth. On May 7, you'll be feeling a rush of self-confidence that will enable you to speak up and say whatever is on your mind, be it bad or good.

Fortunately, it's good, and even more fortunate, you'll be received well for your efforts. It's kind of hard to resist a Taurus when they pour on the love and affection; you know it and you take full advantage of that fact. Bully for you, T!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's not the easiest thing in the world for you to say what's on your mind, but you have also learned that lesson the hard way, as the past has shown you that if you don't speak up, you lose out. And you've lost out too many times to hold back this time.

You'll be getting an assist from the confidence-building transit of Sun sextile Mars, and it will give you the nerve to not only say what's on your mind to the person you care for but to stand by your words and not back down.

Finally, you'll be there for the results, as opposed to shrinking into nothingness while assuming you'll be rejected. You will NOT be rejected this time, Gemini, and that is because this is the first time in a long while that you actually believe in yourself — and in your words.

Don't let this moment pass you by. There's so much good that can happen because of it. Seize the day!

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've got a crush on someone and it's consuming your mind day and night. While, ideally, you'd like for that person to crush on you, and make their feelings of love and adoration known to you, it's not working that way, this time.

You are clearly the one who feels the pressure and the urgency to say something to this person, and you can't wait for them to say it first. During Sun sextile Mars, you'll feel that if you don't express yourself, the moment might elude you, and then both you and your crush will fade into nothingness.

You will not tolerate that and so you proceed. This gives you control, however, you won't be able to control the outcome here.

Still in all, your confidence is on high and your charisma is skyrocketing; you'll be pretty dang hard to resist during this transit. Take advantage of your gutsy nerve right now and go for the gold, Scorpio. You can do it!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.