Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For July 1 - 31, 2022

Your monthly tarot card reading is here with predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology for July 1 - 31, 2022.

And, oh, what a wondrous and special month we have in store. It's hard to believe we're already at the seventh month of the year, and with that in mind, we come to a place where we start to feel quite thankful for all we have.

July isn't just about feeling good and getting things done; it's about knowing how fortunate we are to have whatever we have and that, while it's great to dream big, the now moment is what's most important.

We start the month with the Sun in Cancer, and it will be during this month that we enter Leo, which always adds to the summer fun.

The tarot cards reiterate the cosmic play; we will want to be involved in things that make our hearts feel good. July brings us insight into what makes us happiest, and most of us will agree that peace at home and a good, solid romance would do the trick.

We're also looking at how July tests us there will be a few job losses, but in the way of Summertime experiences, whatever is lost will come back to us in a new form.

There is nothing here but renewal and vision. We see that we're doing pretty dang good, and even though we turn on the news to see how tragic everything looks, we, as individuals, don't necessarily have to buy into all of it.

Stand strong, be yourself, fight the good fight, signs.

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign starting July 1 - 31, 2022, based on your monthly tarot card reading.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

What's going to be the most important test of July for you, Aries, is walking away from that which is petty. You've been there before and learned that petty behavior is contagious; if you see someone getting away with something, you might be tempted to do the same.

That's where the tarot cards advise you to turn around and reassess. Take time this month to figure out what is valuable to you and what is not, and do something about it. No more procrastination. It's time to make that move.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Well, you were hungering for more money, and it looks like July is here to provide both opportunity and bigger bucks. You've never shied away from hard work, and hard work is what will be required of you this month.

Of course, it is YOU, Taurus, so every bit of your effort will be matched in play. Work hard, play hard, and bring home the bacon. Just another day in the life of an awesome Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You'll be working closely with someone this month who will blow your mind regarding creativity. It's just the thing you needed, too, as you feel you've been slacking in the creativity department.

That's how it goes; people come into our lives to open our minds up to things we'd never considered before. July has you working hard and adoring every minute of the process. And, your friendship with this co-worker will grow exponentially.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

To be a Cancer during Cancer season, and The Moon tarot card's meaning is not only ironic but it's also meant to be paid attention to. This is your heads up; you need to avoid a certain path if you're going to find any kind of success this month.

You are so tempted to do the wrong thing at the wrong time, and the universe is begging you to open your eyes to avoid making the same mistakes twice. While this may sound general, you will probably know what this refers to. The gist: Don't do the wrong thing, or you'll regret it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This month brings you completion and the satisfaction of knowing you don't have to do it all again. This could refer to education and graduation, or it could simply refer to something physical, like completing a renovation on your home or perhaps moving to a new location.

Luck is on your side in the form of a calm, collected mindset. You won't be throwing any tantrums this month, Leo, and you'll actually notice that you're feeling much better about life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

This tarot card opens up a world of possibility for you, Virgo. July lets you get in touch with your discretion; you've needed to know when to stop and go for a long time now, and it seems July has a test in store for you.

Will you blurt and ruin your chances, or will it finally occur to you that the best moves are the well-thought-out ones? You are maturing, Virgo, and so is your intelligence. This month will teach you that there are times for speaking up and staying silent.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is a fantastic tarot card that represents unity and community. This month will have you finding out exactly who's on your side and who isn't. You'll have an intense desire to be a part of a community of like-minded thinkers, and you'll be able to create that as a reality for yourself, Libra.

You have some very particular and unique tastes; it will be nice to find others with the same interests, as it will lessen your feelings of being all alone.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Get ready to start thinking about life with a new person, as it looks like you're about to get into a romantic affair. You may not be able to tell right off the bat if this is something that will last or if it's just a flash in the pan, but either way, you're willing to take that chance.

It feels good to be in love again, and you enjoy the excitement and newness of a fresh new 'other' person. Let July represent love and passion for you and good luck!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You are never really the person who likes to take advice. But in July of 2022, you're more than open to it. That's a good thing because you need the input of others to do what you're setting out to do.

This tarot card lets you know that it's OK to listen to other people and that you have the built-in discretion to know good from bad when it comes to advice. Stay open-minded and allow for the flow of information. You will do wonders with the data you receive.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is coming this month, and it may take shape in a person who comes to visit. They may or may not have someone with them; no, this is not a love interest. We're looking at the arrival of a person who also may represent a new way of thinking.

You need the refreshing change of pace, and even though this person or situation isn't completely understood, you feel ready to take a chance and go for it. This is the card for work opportunities and new beginnings.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

July is going to bring out your feisty side, Aquarius, as you will feel especially enthusiastic about whatever it is you put your mind to. You may be criticized for your style, as you will be aggressive and perhaps a little cutthroat in your ways, but you see something that others don't.

Because of your childlike wonder, you won't fear rejection or defeat in the way that others do. What you're after this month is a success. You feel secure in your decisions, and while you may end up offending certain people, in the long run, everyone will be baffled by your talent and ability to get the job done.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

There's work for you this month, and knowing what's in store makes you approach it all with drive and enthusiasm. You've spent a good portion of this year is a little too lazy, even for your own tastes. July provides you with a mission.

If you choose to accept this mission, you will find that you are much more capable than you ever thought. You've got excellence in you, and it's time to let it shine, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.