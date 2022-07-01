Try This Simple Trick To Get Instant Clarity From Your Spirit Guides

There are a few different ways to know that your spirit guides are trying to communicate with you, such as through angel numbers, dreams, and other synchronicities.

Unfortunately, this communication is not always clear-cut.

There may also be times when you want to get in touch with them for clarity, but often the ways to do that are complicated and time-consuming.

However, according to psychic medium and author Emily Dexter, there is a very simple way to get clarity from your spirit guides.

How to Get Clarity from Your Spirit Guides Through Music

According to Dexter, you can use music to gain clarity and insight from your spirit guides.

“Music is actually one of the easiest ways our guides do tend to communicate with us,” Dexter says. “This simply leverages something they’re already able to manipulate.”

There are just two steps to using music to get clarity from your spirit guides.

1. Set your intention.

This could either be a situation that you want more clarity on or even a spirit guide that you would like to get to know better.

2. Ask your guides to send you a song.

Dexter explains that it’s important to make the request out loud for your guides to “send you a song giving you the clarity you’re looking for.”

For example, Dexter suggests asking something such as “send me a song that gives me clarity on whether or not looking for a new job is the right choice.”

Shufflemancy makes this method of connecting with spirit guides even easier.

Instead of waiting and wondering what song is the song your spirit guides are trying to use to communicate with you, simply use the form of divination called shufflemancy for insight.

Shufflemancy involves shuffling a playlist, asking a question, and finding your answer in the musical selection you land on.

If you’re not sure what to expect, Dexter assures you that you’ll be able to understand what your spirit guides are trying to tell you.

“Guides are not subtle when it comes to music,” Dexter says.

