Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for each zodiac sign during the week of July 11 - 17, 2022.

This week's concerns will range from troubles in the world of romance to the building of fortunes and successful enterprise. Business endeavors will have their ups and downs, and some romantic couples will make peace with their relationship decisions.

We will be looking at bad dreams caused by a crisis of conscience, and a few foolish decisions made in love. We are also looking at new romances being formed from friendships that have lasted for years. This week brings us the right materials and the right tools to achieve what we want to realize.

Our power players are Moon sextile Pluto, Moon in Sagittarius, Moon trine Mars and a Full Moon in Capricorn. Our aggressors are Moon opposition Mercury, Moon conjunction Pluto, the Moon opposite Venus and Venus trine Saturn.

We are very much at the mercy of these transits, yet the power is, as always, in our own hands. What we do with power is up to us. Will we use it for good, or will we let it ultimately corrupt us? This remains to be seen.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For July 11 - 17, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may find yourself wondering what it is that you've done wrong this week, Aries, as many things seem to be coming back at you. You feel the heavy weight of your own conscience and it comes in the forms of bad dreams and stark premonitions.

It may be a temporary thing, like a pocket of guilt that takes over, but do not worry. Your decisions are rock solid; you did the right thing. It's only human to wonder or reconsider, but know that you are on the road to great healing and that your only true enemy right now is your mind.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you've recently made an investment or if you've taken a chance on something financial, you are about to receive good news. Your investments are working out and this week should bring you a definite improvement in matters of money.

You will be meeting people who can help you make this go even farther if that's what you wish. You're in good hands, and you have friends that are savvy with money, and they are at your service.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The week is up to you, as you are in great power at this point. Should you choose to make money, you will. If you feel the need to concentrate on your love life, then you'll see happy results.

If your health is something that you think might be worth looking into, then, by all means, do the right thing by your body. And should you wish to simply kick back and be by yourself, then you are universally supported in this. It should be a very peace-filled week for you, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are certain things in your life that you'd rather not look at, and if you're not careful, you may end up paying a high price for that willful ignorance. Nobody wants to admit that they are either wrong or foolish, but to pretend that a well-known truth is nothing but a lie is something that you may need to deal with this week.

Do not put off your responsibility to yourself as a healthy person; make sure that you take care of yourself. You can only get away with it for just so long, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is all about the money and very little else. In business, you will need to reach out for help. If you choose to surround yourself with the right people, you will end up secure in your finances. This week warns of overspending and foolish choices.

Try to remain in balance; treat yourself as if that makes you feel happy, but try to stay within your limits. This is not the week to take chances, but to listen to good advice for consideration. In other words, listen but do not act.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are the zodiac sign that reaps the benefits of a blissful love life this week, Virgo. What makes everything feel so good is that you and your partner, date, or spouse have crossed a threshold together, and the two of you have accepted the change.

The change that you worked on brings newness to the relationship, and that brings spontaneity and excitement. You no longer feel locked into a pattern; you and your partner are now free to explore each other in a new light.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week has you moving and shaking, and rapidly at that. You are on the go, and this could mean travel or a quick trip for business. You may not have been prepared for this as it seems to be a spontaneous move; however, the idea of travel sounds pretty wonderful to you.

What's nicer is that it's not going to cost you much money, and the perks of this jaunt will be wonderful and healing. Expect happy news and a hopeful new look at life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has you feeling very much like a troublemaker as you are stubborn and resistant to all that's being handed to you. You are the very name of adversity, Scorpio, and you may find yourself battling everyone and anyone just to get a rise out of them.

You want to see people prove that they are alive and not just part of the flock. You inspire rebellion in those around you and you are not satisfied until everyone is enflamed in the same kind of rage as you're experiencing this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Someone has to put a stop to 'it' and that person is you, Sagittarius. Whatever 'it' is, it's become out of control and you know that personally, you're never going to jump off the cliff like the rest of the lemmings.

Your independent nature refuses to 'do what you're told' and you will spend the majority of this week setting an example of independence and free-thinking. You'd like to influence others but their lives are their own to either save or waste. Not your problem.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings hardship and frustration due to strife and misunderstandings at home and in the workplace. It's almost as if one affects the other; you take your personal issues out on people at work, and then when they react negatively, you bring that negativity back home to share with the people you live with.

It's a vicious circle that gets you nowhere until you realize that it's all about your own perception. Once you get this, you'll be able to flow more easily through it all, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Firm decisions will be made this week, Aquarius, and you'll be the last word on all of them. This is not the time for frivolity; while you may want to have fun and party the nights away — this is absolutely NOT the week for that.

You need to remain conscious and clearheaded as many things of importance will require your keen attention. Anticipate dealing with documents and legal papers. You have the wisdom within you to make the right moves.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is a week where you will need to accept your circumstances rather than resist what's going on. There is something in your life that you can no longer fight; it has gotten the best of you and you would do yourself a favor by accepting it and moving on.

It's best not to dwell on any personal failures at this time. What's done is done and there is no undoing it. The past remains the past. Know it, own it, and act accordingly, Pisces.

