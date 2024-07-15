In astrology, the natal chart can offer clues to the puzzle that is your destiny. Your personal placements can also help you see your intended path. While the Sun sign is revered as a great indicator of your life path, the Moon can also help us understand the career path that can awaken your ambitions.

The Moon sign is closely tied to our emotions, which aren't often considered when talking about our profession. However, the Moon can show what sparks our curiosity, and when we're optimistic about our journey, we can get on a path to success and become unstoppable.

Advertisement

The career that will take you to your highest potential, based on your Moon sign

Aries Moon

In a TikTok video, tarot reader and astrologer Argus Kaldea explained that those with an Aries Moon are "best suited to environments where there is a level of pressure."

Jobs related to being leaders that can bring excitement through challenges can be a good choice for this Moon sign because Aries, like Geminis, can quickly lose interest in things that are too easy for them. They need to find something that continues to keep the Mars energy brewing and ready to take on the new day with more optimism.

This is one of the few signs that may need to feel almost a romantic connection with their career in order for them to continue and to keep reaching their goals.

Advertisement

Taurus Moon

This Venus-ruled Moon sign will thrive in positions where the native feels comfortable exerting their artistry. Art, music and writing are good choices for this placement. The native must feel extremely valued and passionate about the career in order to continue to reach new heights because Taurus can lose interest if they do not feel valued or they are not being paid what they desire.

Taurus Moons can be very ambitious when they connect and know that the work they are doing is aligned with them. It is important for their career to help them discover their confidence and feel supported by others as well.

Advertisement

Gemini Moon

Writing and anything connected with communicating will make a Gemini Moon feel happy. Positions where they have to use their wit and creative talents pushes the Gemini Moon to explore their mind by thinking outside the box and to present information to the masses. These natives enjoy teaching and sharing information.

Another important quality for their career is networking and having a job that allows them to connect with information and community, which will make them feel very much in their element.

Advertisement

Cancer Moon

"You do best in work where there is elements if healing or emotional nourishment," Kaldea said. As a cardinal sign, the Moon here might enjoy positions where they can be in power and control such as business, teaching, politics, and more — but, they will show their maternal side which can help them receive the support and trust from people that work for them or with them.

They make excellent bosses because they are passionate and caring. They know how to make things happen for others, are great multi-taskers and have a lot of wisdom to share.

Leo Moon

Anything that allows the Leo Moon to stand out and build good connections can make this Moon sign wow anyone in their field. The Leo Moon will enjoy the thrill that comes with traveling, exploring and pushing them to evolve. Theater, acting, music, business are some fields where they will see their potential.

Advertisement

The relationships they make will inspire them to take on more and to lead when they make it to the top. Through their experience, Leos will learn to be very vital employees for any business.

Virgo Moon

Those with this placement can make great researchers because they pay attention to detail. The Virgo Moon can shine in positions that allow them to work independently or collaborate with others where they get more ideas and inspiration. Libraries, laboratories, academia, medicine or any field that involves analysis can further push them to greatness. Careers that push them to help others, discover their own potential and that help them to continuously grow will be essential.

Advertisement

Libra Moon

"You need to find work where you can actually use your high degree of relational skills, your appreciation and understanding of aesthetics and beauty, and your ability to really manage conflict," Kaldea explained. Lawyers and politicians thrive with a Libra Moon for a reason — because they excel at diplomacy.

Libra represents law and order, but it is also a placement that can make someone social and elevate them through the people they meet. The optimal career path for the Libra Moon will have them surrounded by folks they can learn from.

The evolved Libra Moon can make an excellent mentor. They are protective of the people around them, making them influential leaders with a heart of gold.

Advertisement

Scorpio Moon

Scorpio placements always manage to stand out because they work as hard as Capricorns. These are the people that can become the masterminds at work since they are usually a step ahead.

Psychology, law, criminology and even astrology could be fields that can make the Scorpio Moon feel right at home. The psyche and unknown are realms that make this placement feel comfortable and prepared for anything. They know how to read people which makes them excellent at building relationships and calling people out who are not doing their job. The Scorpio Moon can be a caring friend or an intense leader in their careers.

Advertisement

Sagittarius Moon

The placement of the eternal student, Sagittarius Moons are here to explore and grow with the people around them. The career path they choose has to feel like a romantic dream. They need to be able to utilize their skills, have flexible tasks, and be surrounded by people that motivate them.

Their mentors can be important people because the Moon here will learn and then relay the message onto others. Sagittarius thrives in fields relating to education, law and travel since they are always open to expanding their horizons.

Advertisement

Capricorn Moon

The hard-working Capricorn Moon knows that in order to feel fulfilled, they need to respect the job, their co-workers, and be aware of the purpose of their goals. Capricorn placements always leave their mark because they are willing to work longer hours, come in earlier and even work weekends if need be.

They are busy bees and the more aligned they are with their career, the harder they work to reach the top. This is a sign that excels in any field because they just know how to take the lead and give support if needed.

Aquarius Moon

As Kaldea explained, Aquarius Moons "have a very unique perspective on something in this world (or multiple things)", so most importantly, "your employment needs to value that part of you."

Advertisement

The Aquarius Moon's ability to bring people together and collaborate can create magic. However, there are certainly people with this placement that are fiercely independent, so careers that allow their creativity to shine and give them full control of projects will help the Aquarius Moon expand and break out in their respective fields.

Pisces Moon

Careers that allow this placement to explore their visionary side as well as make deeper connections with the people around them can make this Moon sign feel at home. Sociology, psychology, medical, astrology, music and art are fields that can make Pisces Moons radiate.

Similar to Leos and Libras, Pisces enjoys developing relationships with colleagues because they want to work in an environment that promotes friendships. However, they would be more behind the scenes, giving people support and assisting those who need them.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.