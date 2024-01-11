The 'Money Houses' In Astrology & What They Reveal About Your Potential For Financial Success

Each of the 12 astrology houses is connected to different areas of life, and placements that can reveal insights into what shapes your past and future. Of the 12 astrology houses, some are called “money houses” because of their strong ties with wealth, success and the ability to bring good fortune.

If certain planets and asteroids are found in these houses in your birth chart, you can consider yourself divinely blessed.

The 'money houses' in astrology

2nd house

The second house in astrology is the most important money house. It governs wealth, personal finances, possessions, and stability.

Ruled by Venus, the planet of luck, charm, and beauty, the second house is the natural home of the Taurus zodiac sign. So having an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn) in this house of your natal chart will make it easier for you to acquire wealth and success. Water signs in the second house, unfortunately, can make this area of life volatile, either because of excessive charity or through dubious actions of the self and others. Fire and air signs also do well here.

5th house

The fifth house in astrology is the natural domain of Leo and is ruled by the all-powerful Sun. As a money house, it ties wealth to success and fame.

Having a fire sign in this house in one's natal chart is always beneficial since it enables one to stand in the spotlight and seize one's destiny. Interestingly, all the other elements in astrology can also reap success and wealth from the fifth house if there are favorable planets or asteroids placed here. The “details” depend on the element itself.

For example, having an earth sign in the fifth house can bring you fame and money through strategic actions behind the scenes even if the time under the spotlight is limited. For air signs, going viral or tapping into one's network and connections is vital. And for water signs, having a strong mission statement and purpose behind one's actions is important so the fame and success are not superficial or basic.

8th house

As the diametrically opposite house from the main money house in astrology, the eighth house brings wealth to an individual through other people. You can receive it through an inheritance, as gratuities for hard work or even because of the charitable whim of someone wealthy.

Unfortunately, it's not possible to control how one gets wealthy through the eighth house in astrology. But lucky planets here, like Sun, Mars, Venus, and Jupiter, reveal enhanced chances of stumbling upon a windfall.

10th house

The 10th house in astrology is not technically considered a money house. But its deep ties to success will always have a direct (or indirect) effect on the amount of wealth you can gain in life.

Good planets and asteroids here, like Sun and Venus, can make wealth accumulation feel almost effortless. Opportunities will flow easily to you and enable you to capitalize on them for more success. While the element or zodiac sign in the 10th house of the natal chart doesn't have as much influence, it's always beneficial to have earth or fire signs here rather than air or water.

11th house

The eleventh house in astrology is considered the second-most important money house in astrology after the second house. It's the house of just rewards, since it's jointly ruled by Saturn and Uranus, so having good planets and asteroids here reveals good fortune right from birth. It's also an indicator that you have good karma from your past lives.

Of course, the 11th house cannot give you rewards that you have not earned. So hard work (and smart work) are necessary to bring these rewards to you. The element and zodiac sign in the 11th house of your birth chart will just reveal how can do this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.