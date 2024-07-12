The One Zodiac Sign That Makes The Best 'Personality Hire' In The Workplace — 'They Are Intuitive, Great Managers & Connect Everyone'

Have you ever wondered what makes for the best hire in a workplace? While experience is undoubtedly necessary for a successful career, it's just as important for those hired to mesh with company culture, leading to what some call "personality hires."

While they may not have the strongest background in their chosen career, personality hires are known to bring the "vibes" in the workplace, getting along great with others and making the most of their connections. And with these traits in mind, according to career coach Grace McCarrick, one specific zodiac sign takes first place as the best personality hire.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign that makes the best personality hire in the workplace

McCarrick explained that Gemini is the best personality hire because they are not only intuitive and great at connecting with others, but excel at managing them as well.

While "everyone can be a personality hire," McCarrick said in a TikTok video, "this sign is thought of in corporate life as the hub of everything. They know all the information. They know everyone."

Advertisement

McCarrick explains that Gemini has a sophisticated way of handling challenges that differ from others. They have a talent for connecting people and can gather and dish information simultaneously. But, that's not all.

McCarrick explained, "They have this ability to sort of connect infinite possibilities."

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gemini has unmatched communication skills.

If there's one thing Gemini loves to do it's talk. You see, Gemini is a social creature that prefers water cooler moments over being desk-bound. And it's this social skill that helps them to connect better, allowing them to form a trusting dynamic with their co-workers — which then builds a strong, collaborative work dynamic.

Gemini's adaptability is a huge asset in the workplace.

As one of the mutable signs, Gemini doesn't shy away from change — they embrace it. But, this isn't the only way a Gemini adapts. Gemini's have zero difficulty with fitting in or making friends and there's a reason for that. According to Cafe Astrology, "Often quite adept at fitting in with others, Geminis easily adopt the moods of those around them."

Advertisement

Gemini's cleverness also makes them a great hire.

Now, don't get it twisted — a Gemini might be bubbly on the outside, but they're still as sharp as a knife. Known for their cunning and clever nature, Geminis are natural at solving conflict.

As Cafe Astrology writes, "Usually quite clever and witty, Geminis enjoy intellectual conversations and they are easily bored if they are not getting enough mental stimulation."

Combined with their curious nature, it's no wonder why this sign is a top personality hire — and does well in management positions!

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.