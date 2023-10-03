How To Set Yourself Up For More Effortless Success, Based On Your Midheaven Sign

The Midheaven is the highest point in our chart and can be a good indicator of what may ignite our passions and what careers we may be drawn to. Through the Midheaven we can see the career we dream of and its aspects can show us the environment, people we work with, and so forth.

According to Evolutionary and Intuitive Astrologer Taryn Bond, the house placement of your Midheaven ruler can also help you streamline your success.

To find your Midheaven ruler, look at the Midheaven sign, then search for the planetary ruler in the natal chart. The house location will be where you should channel your energy, according to Bond, since it can bring clarity and present careers that could be tied to your dreams.

How to set yourself up for more effortless success, based on your Midheaven ruler

Midheaven ruler in the 1st house

The native with this position will feel liberated and empowered to focus on their dream and prioritize their journey. Freedom is tied to this position and can show someone who may prefer to work for themselves or take on leadership roles because taking orders from others may feel overwhelming. This allows them to create and develop their business the way they want it. These people make excellent leaders and entrepreneurs. Even if they work in a company or decide to start their own business, they will usually be hardworking, driven, and focused on success. The sky's the limit here.

Midheaven ruler in the 2nd house

When the Midheaven ruler is in this position, it is easy for the native to be good when they work with numbers. They could be drawn to the fields of statistics, finance and economics. Here we see someone who is planning out how to manage money and giving advice to others. They know how to utilize their resources and will try to educate themselves along the way. This is a position of the learners who will do their best to grow and be in control of what they have. With the Midheaven ruler in the second, we see someone who is resilient, empowered and knows what they want as they get older.

Midheaven ruler in the 3rd house

Writing, reading, and communicating are important skills for the native when the Midheaven ruler is located in the third house. With this position, the native will learn to develop their creative skills early on and may pursue careers that involve them discussing their interests. The energy of this house is linked to the native’s self-expression and this will be quite easy for the native to do. They may have a talent for words and will be recognized for it early on in their careers. They are known for being excellent students and can be great teachers as well.

Midheaven ruler in the 4th house

While this house opposes the highest point of our chart, the Midheaven ruler in this position can be just as powerful. The ruler in this angular house will enable us to learn about business management and social interactions from home. People with the Midheaven ruler in this position can be empaths and will be appreciated by colleagues. The natives may be drawn to work in their own business, design, or engineering or could even become chefs. The fourth house is linked to family, so their colleagues can be like family or the native could work with family members.

Midheaven ruler in the 5th house

A creative and fruitful spot for the Midheaven ruler because it shows that the native will enjoy showcasing their skills to the public. This can be a good position for musicians, designers, artists, actors, and teachers. The fifth house is one that stands out because of its romantic and artistic influences. Having the ruler of the Midheaven here shows someone who will work hard and have support from others. They will appreciate what they do and their magnetism will allow others to build with them in a work setting.

Midheaven ruler in the 6th house

When the Midheaven’s ruler is located in the sixth house, this makes someone responsible. These people love order and structure. They would excel in fields that revolve them making plans and being on top of what they need. It is also likely that the native will enter fields like medicine, science or academic research. Having the Midheaven here shows someone compassionate and understanding. They develop strong social connections in their field because they will be the ones who stand out the most because of their hardworking nature.

Midheaven ruler in the 7th house

Collaborations are essential when the Midheaven ruler is located in the house of partnerships. Having the Midheaven ruler here shows someone who could be drawn to careers in law, politics, music, beauty or any business. The native may start a business with a friend or business partner that they trust. However, they could easily decide to lead a business since the energy of this house echoes the first. They could learn to be fiercely independent later on once they see that they can be great leaders. So while they do start their business with a focus on teamwork, they could then focus on their independent persona and take on the leadership role.

Midheaven ruler in the 8th house

Accountants, bankers, or hedge fund managers are related to the eighth house. We see the management of other people’s money, so having the ruler of the Midheaven here shows someone who will know how to manage finances for others. This is also a powerful position for those in criminal law, psychologists, and even social work. They could be drawn to astrology, medicine, or philosophy. When the Midheaven is here, the native can bring healing energy to others when they take on careers that involve helping the collective, such as medicine or social work. These are intuitive people who are very knowledgeable and fearless.

Midheaven ruler in the 9th house

Similar to those with Midheaven in the third, those with the ruler located in this house will be very much interested in academic pursuits or will be enamored with connecting with people from other cultures. These are the jet setters or the devoted academics who will be eternal students who will eventually impart their knowledge to others. This is the position where we see the student graduate and become a mentor for others. These people may be drawn to other fields such as law, philosophy, physics, artists, or entrepreneurs. Midheaven ruler in the ninth creates an adventurer who will see their job as something that brings them excitement and personal fulfillment.

Midheaven ruler in the 10th house

The position of the 10th house carries a lot of power since it is in an angular house and Saturn’s home. It is easy for the person with this position to be famous or extremely popular in the circles that they are in. The 10th house and planets located here make it almost impossible for the native to hide because it will be synonymous with trying to obscure the sun with a paperclip. They can be influencers, actors, entrepreneurs, politicians, or pretty much in any position but they will always be in the spotlight.

Midheaven ruler in the 11th house

Another Saturn-ruled house that grants fame and luck to those with planets here. The 11th house reflects the community as well as the audience we draw into our circles. Another placement common among well-liked people, they could be focused on doing good for others while also being pioneers in their field since they bring vibrant ideas that can revolutionize an industry. They could be in law, academia, or politics. Social justice could intrigue them or they could simply be in a non-profit working to make some changes that help the underdog.

Midheaven ruler in the 12th house

Having the ruler of the Midheaven in the house loaded with the most mystery will make someone fascinating who will be interested in being helpful to others. These are the people who will be in careers in medicine (especially nursing), scientists, librarians (researchers), mentors, psychiatrists, etc. They excel at digging and uncovering information. These people are intuitive and will be of service to others. Similar to those with Midheaven ruler in the eighth, these people can help others to heal and find their own light.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.