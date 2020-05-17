How To Tell If An Aries Likes You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

How does the Ram show their interest?

As long as there's life on earth, there's going to be people falling in love with other people. Nothing stops us from crushing on someone we find cute — it's just who we are. We're relentless flirts, we humans, and we can't help ourselves.

Each zodiac sign in astrology has their own style, and depending on who you are and what your sign is, the person who is crushing on you will act according to how that coupling plays out.

For instance, if you're a Sagittarius and an Aries starts crushing on you, it's going to be an entirely different kind of approach than if you're a Pisces and an Aries starts barking up your tree.

So, while we're on Aries, the Ram in astrology, let's see how this sign pays your sign attention.

In the world of flirty, playful, amorous interest, here's how to tell if an Aries likes you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're an Aries, then the fellow Aries who is in hot pursuit of you is indeed ready, willing and able to show you just how hot that pursuit is.

Not every sign gets along with its own, but in the case of Aries, it's all intensity. When Aries likes you, Aries, they will do cartwheels to impress you. And because you're also an Aries, you won't be impressed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're a Taurus and an Aries likes you, the first thing you'll notice is how they keep wanting to talk.

At first you'll find this charming, until you notice that they keep talking about their favorite subject: themselves. The more they like you, the more they will talk about themselves. We can only hope you are really into hearing all about them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When an Aries likes you, Gemini, the first thing you'll do is judge them, condemn them, and then allow them a moment of your time.

You'll give them every reason in the world to run for the hills in fear and terror because of your less-than-charming ways. But that crazy old Aries will just keep coming back.

See if they have any money, Gemini — you like your relationships financially advantageous, right?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When an Aries digs you, Cancer, they'll be nothing short of adoring.

They are into all of what you represent, mainly because they share none of your calm, cool, collected traits. You'll be fascinating to your Aries suitor, and their over-the-top approach will more than likely charm you right into the bedroom.

Have no fear, they'll let you know how much they really like you there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Stand aside — you're about to be liked by an Aries, Leo. And guess what? If you thought you were the strong, dominant force in every relationship, you thought wrong.

Your Aries lover can't help themselves. They have to dominate; it's their warrior-protector ways. What's awesome for you is that their powerful approach to loving will act as a pleasant distraction.

Take a load off, Leo, and let Aries do the work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

After you've decided that the cute Aries that's been crushing on you for a month is beneath you, you'll notice that they haven't stopped, even after you tell them you're not interested.

That's the Virgo charm, right there: persistence is something you like in a partner, and Aries will not relent. Get used to it, Virgo — that Aries is into you, and if you give it some time, you might even get into them as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The reason Aries likes you, Libra, is because you're such a flirt that you attract just about everybody.

To you, it could be Aries or anyone else. You don't care. You're more into the adoration than who is giving it. Open the call of Aries; they're so different than you that it might be nice to experience someone who isn't identical to everyone else you've ever known.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Just the idea of Aries and Scorpio together can make a person reel with wonder.

Holy moly. Let's just say that if an Aries likes you, and you're into hot, steamy, ridiculous bedroom antics, your day has come, Scorpio. It's time to put on the Barry White, get out the handcuffs, and roll out that heart shaped red satin bed.

Aries and Scorpio equals yes! When they like you, they know exactly what they want from you, and you'll pick up on that easily, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When fire signs get into each other, it's a royal trip to sensuality-land, so be on the look out for some dreamy situations and some hot times to come, Sagittarius.

Unlike any other sign of the zodiac, Aries wants you bad. It's in their nature; they can't help but feel instantly attracted to Sagittarius. It must be your independent streak, and they want to reign your wildness in... for the sake of fun, of course.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Aries has the potential to seriously impress you, Capricorn.

You're so different than they are, and they are curious as to how you work. Not only that — they are just as impressed with you. You do special things that Aries can't do, and they want more of that, near them.

If you like them back, it could turn into a long-lasting and very interesting love affair.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you're lucky enough to be liked by an Aries, then do yourself a favor and let it happen, Aquarius.

You hold back way too often, and sometimes you miss out due to the fear of not wanting to commit. It's okay — Aries has no plans to cheat on you, and if given the chance, they can be dedicated and loyal lovers.

Aries does like you, Aquarius, so don't be afraid and take the chance this time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You probably spend half your day swatting Aries away, as this sign, for some reason, really and truly loves Pisces.

Something about you is magnetic to this sign, and if there's an Aries out there who stands out above the other Aries, then invest some time in this relationship. Get to know them, as their greatest wish is to make you happy.

It's all good with Aries and Pisces.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.