The 7 Bravest, Most Fearless Zodiac Signs In Astrology

When someone is described as fearless, it doesn't mean that they have no fear; they are just able to do things in spite of their fear.

With this in mind, the most fearless zodiac signs are those that don’t let their fear stop them from doing what they want to do.

When you are fearful, you can limit yourself and not go after the things you want. Fear can make you feel as if you aren’t worthy of success or love.

But fearless people are the bravest people around. They’re courageous and they take risks.

The good thing about fear is that it can be overcome. Just because something scares you it doesn't mean it will always have that power. A good starting point with fear is to realize that most of our fears won’t happen and that most worst-case scenarios aren’t guaranteed outcomes.

The bravest zodiac signs in astrology

When you are one of the fearless zodiac signs, you believe that anything is possible and that there are no roadblocks to getting what you want. If you make a mistake or something negative happens, you keep going and never let your fears get in your way.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is fearless in the way they deliberately put themselves outside of their comfort zones and continually do things that challenge them. With every obstacle they overcome, they become a little more fearless.

Aries is comfortable with taking chances and risks, and even when the payoff isn't what they expected, they keep on pushing themselves. If they fear something, they make a point to do it so it will lose its power over them.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are brave. It's a big part of who they are, so being fearless is one of their strongest character traits. Leos believe in the possibilities and they are determined to achieve their goals, even if they're frightening.

They try to silence their inner critic and those who tell them that they can't do something.

Leos know that they're determined enough to prove them wrong. If they don't succeed, at least they tried, and they probably got something else out of it.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sagittarian trick to being fearless is simply choosing to be happy.

There is so much fun and discovery in the world, and Sagittarius is determined to experience as much of it as possible. They make decisions that are bold, sometimes risky, and otherwise daring but they keep on moving forward and expanding their horizons.

Fear gets in the way of Sagittarius' happiness, so they tend to not give it any notice. Sagittarius has new places to go to and people to meet, and fear isn't invited along with them.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios know that nothing worthwhile comes without risk, so instead of running from fear, they confront it head-on.

Scorpios study their fears and break them down into such small pieces that they're no longer capable of generating any dread or unease. When you make fear manageable, it can no longer affect the way you act or think.

Scorpios are strong, and their strength takes away fear's ability to grow. Fear will not win against Scorpio.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras don't deny that they have fear in their life, they recognize that it's there and they work to eliminate it. Libras seek support from others and then they take action.

You can read all the self-help books in the world, watch tutorials, and seek guidance wherever you can, but ultimately, you've got to face your fears and act. The things we achieve while overcoming our fears sometimes carry the most weight. Libras feel the fear and then do it anyway.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the Gemini traits that helps them be fearless is not caring what other people think of them. Geminis aren't living their lives for other people. They're not going to do something they don't want to do just because someone might think less of them or they might be embarrassed.

Geminis like to do things that are big and bold. They try not to be scared of failing or not being perfect, and they know that next time they'll do better.

7. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius tends to let go of the past and not let actions that happened years ago influence their behavior now. They know that holding on too tightly to the past isn't healthy and can prevent you from living your best life. If something terrible happened when you applied for a job, that doesn't mean you never work again.

Aquarians understand every situation is different, and that if you let fear creep in, it will do its best to cripple you. Aquarians eliminate the fears that try to hold them back and work toward being their best self.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or her Instagram.