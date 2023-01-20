Getting married to the love of your life is more than a decision based on feeling. It's a choice that should be made using logic, too.

Put simply, true, everlasting compatibility comes down to having the ability to coexist happily with one another.

That said, there are different types of compatibility.

For example, in astrology, some zodiac signs may have high friendship compatibility but low sexual compatibility. Likewise, having high sexual compatibility doesn't mean you'll be able to make a long-term marriage work.

Astrology can help you discover if you and your partner can truly be happy in a marriage. Your zodiac sign can tell you if you share important values that shape a compatible relationship such as whether you’re a traditionalist, someone who’s family-oriented, or if there are some personal changes that need to be made before you can have a successful marriage.

Best marriage compatibility for each zodiac sign

Aries and Sagittarius

Aries is full of energy, uplifting, and has a strong personality. They take their responsibilities very seriously and don’t avoid dealing with conflict.

In marriage, Aries are very reliable and you can trust that they'll get things done with vigor and enthusiasm.

Sometimes they can be so high-energy that they'll start to force their opinions and beliefs down their spouse’s throat. They need someone who isn’t afraid to be upfront with them when they're being condescending but who is still able to show appreciation for their hard work.

Fellow fire sign Sagittarius can not only keep up with Aries' high energy but also be the hype man Aries needs.

Like Aries, Sagittarius is always searching for the next big adventure. They're risk-takers and live to experience life as passionately and freely as they can. Sagittarius's ideal spouse is independent, fun, and always willing to listen, and Aries easily obliges.

Taurus and Cancer

Taurus is a traditionalist who will do whatever it takes to maintain stability and happiness in the family whether that means cooking, cleaning, or putting their career goals on hold. They're gentle and caring, albeit sometimes sensually self-indulgent.

In a marriage, Taurus enjoys physical pleasures and expects affection from his spouse. Taurus is able to truly commit and is suitable for someone who’s family-oriented and emotionally expressive, two traits that Cancer naturally embodies.

Cancer's soft approach allows Taurus to feel comfortable being vulnerable while Taurus's obvious loyalty lessens Cancer's insecurities.

Gemini and Aquarius

Gemini is charming and flirty, which is a turn-off for most people looking for a long-term happy marriage. While life with Gemini can be full of excitement and beauty, they're notorious for fleeing if they start to feel weighed down by the relationship.

Fortunately, Aquarius is one of the most easy-going zodiac signs that never makes Gemini feel like they're losing themselves in a relationship.

Aquarius has their own independent streak and values freedom, which Gemini can get right on board with.

Their relationship may seem shallow to those on the outside of it but rest assured Gemini and Aquarius have a fulfilling connection.

Cancer and Scorpio

Family is the most important thing to Cancer. Their traditional views are what make them so devoted and kind-hearted.

Cancerians tend to be very emotionally fragile which can sometimes lead them to be verbally aggressive. They do best with strong partners who can lift their confidence and teach them how to trust, which is where Scorpio comes in.

Loving a Scorpio can be very challenging if you’re not a patient person — luckily, patience is one of Cancer's most revered traits.

Scorpio tends to be a rather intense and mysterious sign, but that doesn't turn intuitive and maternal Cancer away. Instead, Scorpio's passion helps keep Cancer's insecurities at bay while Cancer is able to show Scorpio love and reassurance.

Leo and Libra

Leo will brighten up any room they're in with their warm smile and charming behavior. This is also a person who cares about public image, so they'll want to show off their partner in any way they can. Their ideal partner will be someone who’s graceful, classy, and who gives them the respect and admiration they desires.

Like Leo, Libra tends to take center stage, albeit for different reasons. Libra's charismatic personality easily earns them friends and admirers, making them the perfect plus-one for Leo.

Libra is OK with hanging back while Leo steals the limelight and Leo trusts that Libra has their back while working the room.

Virgo and Capricorn

Virgo is the most trusting of the zodiac signs. They're hard workers who enjoy being productive and value intelligence. As long as their partner is trustworthy, they will show strong dedication to their family and do anything they can to provide for them.

They're conservative by nature and their ideal partner is someone who isn’t impulsive and values trust just as much as he does, a role that Capricorn seamlessly feels.

Capricorn is a highly intelligent, reliable and loyal zodiac sign. Logical and grounded, they admire Virgo's intelligence as much as Virgo admire's Capricorn's loyalty.

Capricorn are the ultimate power couple of the zodiac whose collective ambition is unmatched.

While at the outset it may seem like Virgo and Capricorn see marriage as more of a logical agreement than a romantic connection, remember that it's not love that makes a marriage successful — it's compatibility, and these two are compatible in almost every way.

Pisces and Pisces

Marriage is a very black-and-white concept to Pisces. They're either eager to jump right in or will take their time testing the waters.

Despite their views on marriage, Pisces has an idealistic personality — sometimes so fantastical that the only other person that could possibly understand it is another Pisces.

Pisces values their beliefs above all things and it’s important to them that their partner doesn’t endanger those beliefs. While that may sound like Pisces needs a grounded earth or fixed sign to balance out those qualities, the truth is that compatibility may fizzle over time as the two don't quite see eye-to-eye on day-to-day life.

Pisces really thrives with a partner who gets exactly where they are coming from, which they'll find in another Pisces.

