How An Aries Zodiac Sign Breaks Up With You, According To Astrology

You might not see it coming, but they've got it all planned out.

Aries can be really cool to hang out with on some days; on others, it can be non-stop drama. Every Aries zodiac sign feels an intense need to be number one in everything, especially the number one priority when it comes to their partners.

When Aries is ready to get out of a relationship, you're going to get one of two sides. They're either going to be very honest and calm and respectful, or they're going to explode in a fit of rage.

For example, that they want to leave you. Even if they do say it during a fight, Aries never says anything they don't mean. It can take extremely heated situations for their true feelings to come out, and once that can of worms is open there's no going back.

Some water signs can cool down these fire signs, but a lot of the time there's no stopping them. Dealing with the blunt side of an Aries sign can make you feel a little helpless, but if you face it head-on and come out on the other side, they'll have a new level of respect for you.

To figure out if your breakup is going to be an Earth-shattering experience or just a bump in the road, find out if your zodiac sign is one of the ones to get spared from the wrath of Aries.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Two Aries together? They can seriously burn each other out. Headbutting over small things can quickly escalate to full-blown tantrums where things get very tense. If neither of you can calm down, the breakup could become inevitable.

Their impulsive tendencies will land them in hot water. When they hit that point of no return, brace yourself for impact. It will be a screaming match between the two of you, and they will come out on top, but not without a little regret as well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Another strong-minded person who isn't afraid to go head-to-head with someone, the way Taurus handles responsibility can cause Aries to feel bossed around, which is a huge no-go on their list. If you're an overprotective Taurus, you'll be dealing with an Aries who feels suffocated.

Once they've had enough of this, they'll just up and leave. No amount of arguing or talking can make them feel like they're in charge of the relationship again, which is one of their main priorities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your quick wit stands no chance in a relationship with Aries, Gemini. They'll get sick of the back and forth banter, and arguments will start quickly. Any inconsistencies will throw the relationship off track and out of whack.

After a few snarky comments that go a little over the line, Aries will start contemplating walking away from the relationship. If you don't reel it back in, the breakup is going to be quick and simple. They're out and there's nothing you can do about it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're an over-attached Cancer, an Aries won't want to deal with you for much longer than they have to. Your intuition should let you know you're about to get dumped, so don't listen to your man when he says everything is okay.

Since you're a bit more sensitive than most signs, Aries will want to let you down easy, but don't think that means you two can still be friends. Once they're done, they're done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Two people who are both strong leaders can't be in a relationship together. It will cause fights that never get resolved. Your confidence can be viewed as threatening by Aries and will push them away.

Your arrogance will really push them over the edge and make them want to leave. Since you're both stubborn and want to feel like you "won," there won't be many emotions during the breakup, but when you get some alone time you'll feel it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Super methodical people don't really mesh well with the spontaneous lifestyle of Aries. Plus, your shyness and lack of a sense of fun will make them feel like they can't go out and be social with their friends. One day when you're being particularly quiet, they'll just snap and decide it's time to move on to something bigger.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The way Libra can carry a grudge really rubs Aries the wrong way. Arguments are very cut and dry for Aries. They get it off their chest and they move on. If you keep something over their head for too long, they're going to see it as an exit sign.

Since you like to avoid confrontation, Aries will just send you a text and let you know it's over. When you try to text back, it's not going to be pretty, so just don't bother.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Aries won't put up with your jealousy. They want to be number one in all aspects, and if you keep nagging them about things that would make them seem sub-par, they'll be ready to leave you.

A small fight could lead to the big blow up. After you've been too secretive and distrusting, they'll have had enough of it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your empty promises and impatience will be the end of your relationship. Aries needs constant attention and adventure.

If you can't promise them the world and make good on it, there's no reason for them to hang around. They can only be let down so many times before they decide enough is enough.

Once they hit that point, they'll let you know immediately. While you two are sitting on the couch for the third weekend in a row when you promised you would start going out more, they'll simply let you know it's over and walk out without a glance back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your constant pessimism will clash with their optimistic outlook. Soon, you'll switch from being their ray of sunshine to the dark cloud that follows them around. It could feel like a curse, but it's not really something you can change about yourself.

Aries will let you down easy, Capricorn, since you never really did anything to wrong them, but it will still feel like a huge loss. If you reach out to them, it'll only boost their ego, so don't do that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While Aries isn't a very emotional or sentimental person, your lack of any emotion can really put them down. They like affection because it lets them know they're number one in your life.

They want to feel special and like the center of attention. If you aren't constantly gushing over them, they'll start looking for someone who will.

Since you're an air sign, you won't stir up their temper too much, Aquarius. The breakup will be quick and simple, as long as you let them go. Trying too much too late will only make it worse.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sweet and sensitive Pisces can feel attacked by the sarcasm and offhand comments made by Aries. If you can't develop a thick skin during your relationship, you'll be stuck in a place of getting dumped.

Since you're an emotional person, Aries will be kind during the breakup. Over a cup of coffee or something equally intimate, they'll thank you for the memories made, but let you know that you'll have no more.

Josie Fuller is a writer who studies Journalism and Women's Studies at The University of Florida. Her work has been featured on The Tab.