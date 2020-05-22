Way too much!

If you're an Aries, then you're most likely born anytime between March 20th and April 19th, and you have likely heard the news... you can be bossy.

Like all zodiac signs, there are any array of personality traits that make you unique.

Why are Aries so bossy?

They are ruled by the planet Mars, so this could contribute to their assertive personality.

Sometimes, these personality traits might rub people the wrong way, and may even alter one's opinion of you.

While this is true for some people, it appears to be common ground that Aries are bossy people.

I'm no expert, and I don't have an immediate answer, so let's figure this out together.

Aries are bossy people because they're overly confident.

It's not a secret that if you're an Aries, then you're a confident person.

You already know that you're confident, and you don't need anyone to remind you of it. With being confident comes the ability to be firm, and with being firm comes the ability to be direct.

When an Aries is direct, they might come off as bossy, but their goal is to get their message across in one piece. An Aries doesn't care if they seem bossy or not, nor do they want your opinion on such.

Aries tend to be bossy because they have to be the first at everything that they do.

The thing with Aries is that they're the first out of 12 different zodiac signs.

The typical Aries doesn't like to wait around for anything, as they always have to be the first at everything that they do.

Aries are bossy people because if they have to wait, they won't be happy campers.

A typical Aries tends to view everything as a competition that they must win. There's no living this down, so don't even try to do just that.

Aries are bossy because they're rabid and impulsive and don't want to stop when they're in the works.

The typical Aries knows what they want, and they go after it.

They're confident in what they're going after, and they don't want someone stopping them for a quote on quote "reality check."

An Aries is going to be bossy when someone is trying to talk them down, so be aware of that.

The best way to avoid an Aries being bossy in this situation is to not get involved with them when they're doing their thing.

Aries are so bossy because of their temper

When someone that's an Aries loses their cool, you can expect them to hash it out.

They're not going to be the most helpful person ever just because you as a person exist on planet earth, so that's something to consider on your end.

Of course, when an Aries is hashing it out, they're going to be bossy because it's part of who they are as a person.

Most people that are an Aries aren't all calm and whatnot when it comes to their temper, so don't tell them to calm down.

They're not going to calm down, but their temper might increase because of your comment that's telling them to calm down.

Aries are bossy people because of how straightforward they are

Aries tend to keep things simple, which means easy for others to follow along.

They're not one to make things complicated or to play unnecessary games, and they want others to know what the deal is.

For instance, if they're going to go to the supermarket and then come back, they'll say and do such. Simple, right? That's what I thought.

Aries are bossy because they're opinionated people.

Of course, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, even if people say that we're not entitled to anything at all.

An Aries will believe in what they believe in, and they're going to own up to it.

If you don't agree with an Aries, however, expect them to hash it out and be bossy towards you.

They're going to try and get you to be on their side, and there's no stopping them when it comes to such.

Aries are bossy because deep down, they're overly sensitive.

Sure, an Aries is going to try and be as insensitive on the outside as possible.

They don't want others to view them as a weak link, which is hard to do with the amount of confidence that they have.

They're going to hand out orders (which is what being bossy is) to others to help them get what they want, regardless of how much it pains them on the inside.

They probably don't care about inconveniencing you, though.

Aries are bossy because they hate repetition, which some signs can't avoid.

One step, two steps, three steps, pause. Once you've completed those three steps (to perfection, presumably), it's time to move on.

The last thing that a typical Aries wants to do is repeat the same few things repeatedly, and if they have to do such, they're going to be bossy with a capital b.

Aries are usually interested in trying new things, and not so much in doing the same old things that they already know that they love to an extent.

Aries are bossy because of how driven they are.

I'll give this to anyone that's an Aries — you sure are motivated.

The typical Aries doesn't let anything get in their way when it comes to getting what they want, and if you're in their way, they're going to tell you to move.

Of course, that's going to come off as being bossy, which is what Aries is, after all, so don't take it so seriously.

All that they're trying to do is get what they want when they want it.

Aries are bossy because negativity frustrates them to a certain extent.

One of the last things that an Aries wants is to be surrounded by negativity.

This will lead them to be bossy, in hopes of getting the negativity out of their lives forever and ever.

Aries don't like negative things and people and will do whatever it takes to be disassociated with it all.

While they can't control every single situation that they're in, they sure can cope with it, which sometimes requires being bossy.

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.