What It Means If You Have A Black Aura

Aura colors are used to uncover your personality traits. There are too many possible aura colors to count, as each color comes in many shades. While there are certain characteristics for brown, white, silver, pink, purple, crystal, indigo, gold, rainbow, green, yellow, blue, orange, and red auras, a black aura is unique.

Your aura can’t be seen visually, but the positive energy or negativity it gives off can be felt wherever you go. Your aura affects the people and environment around you by giving and receiving energy, good or bad, constantly.

The color of your aura tells you where you are from an emotional and spiritual perspective, if you are carrying negative energy around, and whether you feel good or are going through some very difficult times.

Black Aura Meaning

Before we dive into the meaning of having a black aura, it is important that we understand some of the assumptions incorrectly made about the color black.

When it comes to human beings, the "bad is black” effect has subjected Black and brown people to mistreatment based on racial stereotypes and misconceptions that the darker a person is, the more evil they are.

With that said, note that a dark aura or a black aura doesn’t have anything to do with the color of the skin on your physical body or your identity, but how your inner light shines outward from moment-to-moment.

The black aura color is very unique in that it has both negative and positive associations. It is not connected to any of your 7 chakras, but can cause any of them to malfunction.

We’ve heard so many of the negativity attached to the color black — black cats and bad luck, black magic, evil, death, and an absence of light that can give way to unmentionable acts. Black represents grief, mourning, or the end of one path and start of a new one, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Black auras are connected to the negative emotions you might feel at those times like anxiety, stress, depression, trauma, vengeance, or heartbreak. It is a fear of the unknown, an unwelcome mysteriousness in your life, or a dark cloak hanging over your head and dimming your light.

But when we think of black auras, we should also think "powerful," "sophisticated," and "sexy." Black is a compelling color that carries an air of mystique, elegance, strength, authority, prestige, formality, intellect, and importance.

A black aura is a hint that you might possess those traits, but negative feelings are keeping them buried just below the surface.

10 Black Aura Personality Traits

1. Unforgiving

If your aura has turned black, the good news is that it doesn’t have to stay that way. You might be holding grudges that are keeping you from being your best self.

2. Hopeless

Maybe your circumstances have caused you to feel hopeless, or perhaps that’s just how you choose to be most of the time. Whatever the case, a black aura reminds you to build your resilience and trust the process.

3. Sick

A black aura can be caused by a physical illness, a personality disorder, or a bout with mental instability. Bad health and toxic thoughts are two things that are certain to make your aura turn black.

4. Pessimistic

People who view the glass as half empty instead of half full have a hard time believing that everything they want will come to fruition. Their pessimistic attitude is what leads to a sense of hopelessness.

5. Negative

When your aura is black, you might come across to others as abrasive or especially negative without even knowing that’s the energy you are giving.

6. Misunderstood

Going through a bad time and having an emotional reaction does not make a person bad, but it can easily be perceived that way. Black auras are often misunderstood and not given the benefit of the doubt.

7. Angry

Your aura can transform to the color black if you are holding on the anger and hate. A black aura is a sign that it is time to move on and drop the baggage you have been carrying.

8. Doubtful

Black auras can also appear when you have lost faith in yourself. You know what you have to do but don’t believe you have what it takes to get the job done. You need a renewed lease on life and positive self-talk.

9. Dysfunctional

If you find your aura to be black, you might be in a state of dysfunction and need to recalibrate to get back to a healthy emotional state.

10. Lonely

A person with a black aura might be suffering from loneliness due to feeling disconnected from people around them. They need love, support, and attention to restore them to their former glory.

Black Aura Challenges

One of the most prominent challenges a black aura faces is the negative place they find themselves in. The longer they hang onto the black aura, the more permanent their disposition will become.

Black auras’ growth will stunt, and they will face immeasurable hurdles unless they can identify the cause of their bad vibes and work to extinguish those feelings. They have to be able to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving until they reach the other side.

Black Aura Relationships & Love Life

A good relationship requires two "whole and healed" people to come together and enhance one another’s life. A person who has a black aura is desperately in need of healing and must first get themselves together before even thinking about getting involved with someone else.

Those black auras that happen to already be with a partner should take care to overcome it as soon as possible. The gloomy cloud you are taking everywhere you go will create tension and difficulty in all of your relationships — romantic, platonic, and familial.

How to Remove a Black Aura

The good news about having a black aura is that it doesn't have to be a permanent thing. There are ways to expel a black aura from your presence and allow your natural aura color to shine through like a beacon of light.

Here are a few ways to accomplish that.

1. Forgive and forget.

To rid yourself of a black aura, start by forgiving and forgetting any misdeeds that have been directed at you. Release guilt, anger, and resentment you might be carrying around.

2. Be grateful.

Focus on gratitude for what you have and empower yourself with loving, kind, and inspirational words. Being grateful releases positive energy inside and around you, and those good vibes can help to remove the cloud of darkness hovering over you.

3. Use sage.

Smudging with sage is a great way to remove negativity from your life. Simply hold it in your hand, light the other end, and move it over your body from head to toe to clear the bad energy.

4. Do an egg cleanse.

An egg cleanse can absorb any negative energy in and around you, leaving you clear and open to positivity and light. To do it you will need a raw egg, salt, and lemon juice. Follow the instructions and watch your aura clear.

5. Practice self-care.

In order for the world to love you, you must first be able to love yourself. To remove a black aura, the most important thing to do is to spend dedicated time taking care of yourself and treating yourself well. This will do wonders for alleviating a black aura.

NyRee Ausler is a writer and published author from Seattle, Washington who specializes in content about self-care, spirituality, healing, energy, and other lifestyle topics. She strives to deliver informative and entertaining articles you can use to help navigate life.