What It Means If You Have A Crystal Aura

Your aura is the energy field around you that embodies your personality traits, how you move in the world, and your unique perspective.

Your aura can be any color, including green, yellow, blue, orange, purple, white, pink, red, and indigo, as well as silver, gold, and rainbow, or a combination of multiple colors and shades.

In life, colors are found all around us, but the color of your aura is not visible to the naked eye and requires an aura reading to uncover.

Some aura colors are pretty common, showing up frequently from person to person, but others are extremely rare, and you might go your entire life without coming across them. One of the rarest aura colors is crystal, known as the healer aura.

Crystal Aura Meaning

People with a crystal aura are sensitive, smart, and intuitive. Crystal auras are natural healers with a high level of emotional sensitivity. They utilize higher powers and grounding exercises to help themselves and others get through life’s trials and tribulations.

Crystal people are spiritual and value self-reflection. They look inward for inspiration and can easily shut out the background noise to hear their inner voice. Crystal auras are comfortable in their own company and use time alone to learn more about themselves.

This chameleon aura can adapt to connect with anyone they meet and are empathetic in their approach. But they lean on their ability to show compassion to navigate social interactions without creating conflict.

10 Crystal Aura Personality Traits

1. Adaptable

The crystal aura personality is very flexible and can adapt to any situation or person it encounters. People with a crystal aura use their intuition to understand others and tailor their words and actions to their needs. They can change their aura color to match that of other people.

2. Loner

Crystal aura people enjoy solitude and getting to know themselves more deeply. At times, social interactions can feel like a chore, so they need time to recharge their batteries without the burden of catering to other people.

3. Truth-seeking

If you are lying to a person with a crystal aura, make no mistake — they already know it. They can see right through dishonesty and a lack of integrity despite their kind demeanor.

4. Tranquil

Peace and tranquility are important to the well-being of those with a crystal aura. They don’t like conflict and choose to avoid chaotic situations and people. Setting boundaries to protect their peace is vital to crystal auras.

5. Open

If you have a crystal aura, people see your openness from a mile away and come to you with their deepest secrets. They know that you will be trustworthy and empathetic toward their truths.

6. Nature-loving

People with crystal auras love the outdoors and spending time in nature, especially when it is quiet and they can be alone. The fresh air helps to clear their head and vanquish any negative thoughts and feelings.

7. Emotionally Intelligent

The power crystal auras possess is in their intuition. They can sense the feelings of others and have a great deal of emotional intelligence, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

8. Purposeful

People who have a crystal aura hate doing mundane, mindless tasks. Instead, they like to spend their time doing things they find meaningful and of value.

9. Private

Crystal auras have a lot of associates but are very selective about who they let into their inner circle. They are private and like to limit their closest friends to people they trust the most.

10. Calm

One of the strengths of a crystal aura is their ability to stay calm under pressure. They remain centered and handle situations with tact and sensitivity.

Crystal Aura Challenges

One of the biggest challenges of a crystal aura is overexertion.

You give too much of yourself and there is nothing left over for you. You have to take time to recharge your batteries, even if it means alienating some people.

Crystal aura people also struggle with crowded environments.

The noise and endless energy from other people are a sharp contrast to the quiet solitude you love most. Be aware of how you feel about certain events and situations and don’t be afraid to say no if it doesn’t serve you.

Crystal Aura Relationships & Love Life

People with crystal auras take their relationships very seriously.

Their commitment is far from fickle, and they look for partners who are accepting and support them in their authenticity. When smothered, they start to feel tied down and misunderstood, leading to relationship turmoil.

But their devotion and loyalty to loved ones is boundless, and they tend to go all out when it comes to making friends and family members happy.

If you find yourself having any kind of relationship with person who has a crystal aura, give them the space they need to be their best self.

Crystal Aura Careers

Solo, introspective careers are a crystal aura’s jam. Writing, freelancing, art, music, or work as a healer are ideal for this intuitive personality. Their extreme organization only betters their ability to do spiritual work.

Though they prefer to be lone wolves, crystal auras know how to go along to get along. They easily become leaders of the groups they are in because others are drawn to them like a moth to a flame.

People with crystal auras are fair, thoughtful, and trustworthy.

