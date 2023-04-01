How To Perform & Read An Egg Cleanse To Remove Bad Energy

People will try any means to get rid of bad vibes, the evil eye, or a stroke of bad luck. There are cleanses that remove negative energy from people and places and tricks that bring on prosperity and peace. Some are simple, while others require work to complete.

When you are feeling especially low — physically, emotionally, or spiritually — an egg cleansing ritual has the power, according to some, to release bad energy from your body. When you perform an egg cleanse, the negativity that leaves your person is absorbed into the egg.

What is an egg cleanse?

An egg cleanse ritual consists of rolling a raw, uncracked egg over your body to "soak up" bad energy. The use of eggs comes from the belief that they are divine, known as oomancy (or ovomancy), derived from two Greek words, "oon" (egg) and "Manteia" (divination).

In ancient Greece and Rome, it was believed that the future could be predicted by the shapes that formed when egg whites were dropped into hot water. Egg divination was used to determine gender and health of unborn babies.

In 17th century New England, young girls supposedly read omens using an egg and a mirror to learn the professions of their future husbands. This witchy practice turned into a hoax when a woman name Mary Bateman claimed that eggs laid by a hen told her the end of days was coming.

In Mexican and Latin culture, egg cleanses are especially powerful and popular. The rituals are usually performed by healers or spiritual practitioners as a way of cleansing the aura and managing negative symptoms in the body.

Egg cleansing is an old healing practice, believed to have started in Mexico, but is also found in Italian and Filipino culture. The ritual is known as "limpia" in Spanish, which translates to "spiritual cleansing" in English.

Eggs are associated with life, vitality, and fertility. They are thought to be energetic magnets that can draw toxins and negative energy from the body. Egg cleanse rituals can remove blockages in your chakras, addictions, fears, confusion, bad karma, physical and mental problems, stress, anxiety and toxicity.

How To Do An Egg Cleanse

Knowing how to interpret your egg cleanse is vital to completing the process. TikToker Joanne Gabriel demonstrates how it’s done, but you should read the instructions below to follow all of the steps.

1. Gather your items.

Start by getting everything you need for your cleanse. This includes:

a room temperature raw egg

sage

frankincense

copal or Palo Santo to burn

a white candle

a small white cloth

a bowl of water with salt and lemon in it

a glass of water

a spoonful of plain salt

2. Put your items on an altar.

Your altar should be a sturdy, clean surface. First, lay your white cloth down and place all of your other items on top of it. Make sure they are easily accessible and ready to use without disrupting your cleanse.

3. Cleanse your space.

Cleanse your space of energy residue that might interfere with the process. You can do this by burning copal or frankincense. Sage or Palo Santo can be added if that’s your preference.

Open your windows, then light your incense, walking around the entire room, including corners and crevices, to distribute the smoke.

4. Clean the egg.

Next, you want to make sure the egg is clean and ready to assist in your ritual. Wash it in the bowl of salted lemon water you’ve prepared and place it on the cloth when you are sure it’s clean.

5. Open yourself to the universe.

Now, light your white candle and quietly connect to the universe or whatever you call your spiritual guide. Ask for help in letting the egg do its job and sanitize your energy. Be sure to pass the egg over the candle’s flame while asking the universe for assistance.

6. Set your intentions.

Make sure you know exactly what you want the egg to do for you. Be intentional about what you want to achieve from the egg cleansing ritual. You should know why you are doing it and what you hope to get out of it. It can be helpful to speak your expectations out loud.

7. Move the egg down your body.

Now, either standing up or lying down, start rolling the egg slowly down your body from your head to your feet. Use counterclockwise circular movements as if you are exfoliating your body with the egg.

Holding the egg, stay longer in the areas you think might require more healing and don’t skip any body parts.

8. Crack the egg into a glass of water.

Once you are done rolling the egg all over your body, crack the egg into a glass of water and let it sit for the next 10 minutes. It’s best to sit in the quiet room and be still, even meditating, while awaiting the results of your egg cleanse.

9. Read the results.

The idea that you can "read an egg" might sound strange, but many believe that you can tell a lot about your life and the energy that was absorbed from your body by watching what happens to the egg after it sits in the water for 10 minutes.

How To Read An Egg Cleanse

There are several ways the egg might transform while it sits in the glass of water. How it looks when you take a minute to analyze the results can be eye-opening. Gabriel returns with a part 2 video on how to read the egg cleanse:

Clear Water

If the water is perfectly clear after your cleanse and there is nothing unusual as far as the odor of the egg, any stagnant energy or negativity has been cleansed and no further action is required.

Cloudy Water

Cloudy water around your egg means that your aura is leaking energy. You could be suffering from paralyzing fear, anxiousness, or PTSD due to stress.

Sunken Yolk

If your egg yolk sunk to the bottom of the glass, all that was weighing you down has been taken away by the egg. You are relieved of the debilitating heaviness and are ready to live your best life.

Floating Yolk

Contrary to a sunken yolk, a floating one means that your problems remain unresolved. You will need to perform another egg cleanse ritual to lighten your load.

Halo

If the egg whites rise up and form a halo in the glass, it is an indication that you might be moving too fast and need to slow down and take stock before making important decisions.

Flowers

Sometimes that glass of water has shapes that look like flowers in it. This tells you that negative energy is leaving your body and brighter days are ahead.

A Human Figure

Seeing a person in your glass is a clear sign that someone is at odds with you. They might be an outright enemy, or they can be energy vampires sucking up your positivity and leaving you with their negative energy.

Bubbles

Bubbles in the glass can either be a good thing like a sign that all negative energy has been taken away, or a warning that stress is causing you to be constantly tired and irritable.

Cobwebs

If you see cobwebs in the glass, someone out there is envious of you. Their jealousy is causing them to send ill wishes to you, resulting in chaos, negativity, and utter confusion in your life.

Stringy

Strings in your glass represent codependency in relationships of the past or present. These relationships are zapping your energy and leaving you with nothing good for yourself.

Needles or Nails

Pointy shapes that look like nails of needles in the water with the egg make it abundantly clear that a curse or spell has been put on you. It might be from a past life or from someone you have known in this lifetime.

Smelly or Bloody

Eggs that stink or have blood in them can be stomach-turning. If this is the case with the egg you used in your cleanse, some type of sickness is headed in your direction. The blood indicates a curse. Stay abreast of your bodily functions and connected to your doctor.

Once you have finished reviewing the results of your egg cleanse, be sure to pour the egg down the drain and follow it with hot water. Smelling rotten eggs in your home is not something you want to experience.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues