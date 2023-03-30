8 Signs You're The Victim Of A Black Magic Attack

There are many people who adamantly believe in black magic like curses, hexes, witchcraft, evil eyes, and psychic attacks. These types of negative energy are meant to harm another person and are used with malicious intent.

Of course, there is no hard evidence of the existence of such things, but that doesn’t stop those who believe from taking protective measures.

What is black magic?

Black magic, also known as dark magic, involves using evil spirits, supernatural powers, or magick for nefarious and selfish purposes. Black magic specifically refers to the seven magical arts prohibited by canon law, including:

Nigromancy (necromancy/demonology) : Ritual sacrifice involving blood or animal corpses

: Ritual sacrifice involving blood or animal corpses Geomancy : Divination where a person casts sand, stone, or dirt and reads the shapes

: Divination where a person casts sand, stone, or dirt and reads the shapes Hydromancy : Divination using water as a medium to see illusions within

: Divination using water as a medium to see illusions within Aeromancy : Divination involving tossing sand, dirt, or seeds in the air and studying the dust patterns of settling of seeds; also involves thunder, comets, falling stars, and cloud shapes

: Divination involving tossing sand, dirt, or seeds in the air and studying the dust patterns of settling of seeds; also involves thunder, comets, falling stars, and cloud shapes Pyromancy : Signs and patterns derived from patterns of flames

: Signs and patterns derived from patterns of flames Chiromancy : Reading palms, intuition, and symbolism with ties to astrology

: Reading palms, intuition, and symbolism with ties to astrology Scapulimancy: Divination using animal’s scapula, breaking it and using it to read the future

Similar to white magic, black magic has primitive, ritualistic worship of spirits, but there are some key differences between the two. White magic seeks to get close to spiritual beings and uses spells as a form of healing, but black magic uses those spirits to the practitioner’s own benefit and comes from a dark and negative place.

Author Robert M. Place wrote a 2009 book called "Magic and Alchemy" where he describes white and black magic as "high" and "low" based on the intent behind each practice.

If you believe in magic and witchcraft, it is essential to protect yourself from evil forces. There are physical, mental, and emotional signs that might tell you that someone is doing witchcraft to you and that black magic is being used to disrupt your peace.

Here's how to know if you're a victim of witchcraft.

8 Signs You’re A Victim Of Witchcraft

1. You're experiencing headaches.

A headache can be a sign that someone has placed a negative spell on you. These kinds of headaches are random and inexplicable. But beware that headaches are also associated with various conditions and illnesses such as stress, weather, noise, and diet.

2. You have frequent nightmares.

Another symptom of black magic or witchcraft directed at you is the presence of horrifying nightmares. You might have dogs, snakes, or other creatures chasing you in the dreams.

Remember that stress and anxiety can also make you have nightmares. Trauma, insomnia, and specific medications can be an underlying cause as well.

3. You're suffering from body aches and pains.

Everyone has experienced an ache or pain somewhere in their body at some point. Some spiritual people believe that bodily nuisances like back pain indicate that you are being targeted by black magic.

But it is important to keep in mind that there are a plethora of medical conditions that can cause pain, so see a doctor and rule them out.

4. You feel lethargic.

Black magic is thought to be a cause of some lethargy that people experience, leaving them ready to fall asleep constantly and feel dizzy. Tiredness can also attributed to illnesses like anemia, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, sleep apnea, as well as lifestyle and medication.

5. You feel negatively toward your romantic partner.

Victims of black magic often report feeling negatively toward their partners and experience a bad change in their commitment. They might have misplaced feelings of devotion or obedience to someone else.

However, relationships can end or take a downward turn for many reasons unrelated to black magic, like cheating, financial problems, and a lack of compatibility.

6. You have diminished mental health.

There are many things that can impact your mental state, including black magic. Anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and feelings of isolation can be part of a curse placed on you.

Mental illness is so prevalent today that it is hard to simply pin it on bad vibes sent your way. You have to see a mental health professional to rule out other possibilities before concluding that it is witchcraft.

7. You keep experiencing misfortune.

If you live in the world long enough, you’ll find the luck ebbs and flows. Sometimes it seems nothing can go wrong, and other times it feels that whatever can go wrong will.

It could be black magic or it might just be part of the normal ups and downs of life. Keep the big picture in mind and know that this, too, shall pass.

8. Your eating habits change randomly.

Black magic is believed to affect the way you eat. You might start binge-eating, unable to satisfy your appetite. Or you may lose your desire to eat, missing out on nutrients.

Increases and decreases in your need to eat can also be a side effect of other things like menstruation, mental issues, and medications.

How To Protect Yourself Against Black Magic Attacks

If you believe emphatically that black magic has permeated your life and is causing big problems, you should try a few things to rid yourself of the negative energy that has been attached to you.

Pray for protection.

Those who are religious or believe that there is higher power know that God is the most powerful force you can align with. Call on Him, or a higher power, for favor and protection against any black magic cast on you. Then allow God to fight your battles for you, trusting that He will deliver.

Do a cleanse.

A warm salt bath can do wonders when it comes to clearing bad energy or ill intention from your orbit. While you bath, burn white candles to push away bad spirits and recite affirmations that ground you and heal whatever is ailing you.

Question your beliefs.

What you believe in becomes reality. The best way to break a spell, curse, or hex that you think has been placed on you is to simply stop believing in black magic.

If you tell yourself that witchcraft isn’t real enough, you will start to disbelieve that anyone has the power to interrupt your life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.