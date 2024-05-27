Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope From Now To June 2

The right balance may look wrong to someone on the outside, but you must trust your processes and know they will all come together. That's this week's steady energy, between May 27 - June 2, 2024, for all of us. Before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Fire over Wind (#50), changing to Thunder over Water (#40). It reminds us that creativity can take many forms. So don't feel downcast if someone doubts your ability when the clay is still wet and the kiln is still warming. Such rigidity is strange since you can eat with a fork and knife just as easily as a pair of chopsticks.

Trust yourself when creating, and don't harshly judge yourself for the tiny mistakes you make. That's what makes us human. You can always fix things if you trust yourself and have the right knowledge. What matters is how it all turns out in the end. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for May 27 - June 2, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy is all about planning for the future and investing so you can reap big rewards many years later.

Lucky Day in Love: May 28

In love, too, you are asked to think about the long-term and not waste time with those who are only in it to hit and quit. If you wish to stay single and focus on self-care, that's also highlighted as something you should do without guilt. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 1

If you feel called to, now is a good time to perform cord-cutting rituals since we are still in the waning moon phase. Let go of unnecessary burdens so you can more easily embrace the future.

Lucky Day for Career: May 29

As for your career, you will shine now, no matter what. Don't mind the envious folks. You are on your victory run!

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy urges you to stand by your convictions and be true to yourself. The path forward will be golden if you do this and refuse to allow anyone to cow you.

Lucky Day in Love: June 2

In love, trust your instincts and intuition. If someone else cannot recognize the red flags or is deluding them they don't exist, then that's their problem. You must be your own best friend and prevent the wrong people from taking up space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 29

Also, be more mindful of those in your inner circle. If you are the average of those you surround yourself with, ensure you are surrounded by the best and the loving.

Lucky Day for Career: May 28

As for your career, nothing significant will happen this week, even if you have something new coming up. Go with the flow and trust the process. The time for celebration will come later.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, this week's energy is all about knowing who loves you and prioritizing them in life. Loving relationships are one of the greatest gifts. Don't overlook them.

Lucky Day in Love: May 27

In romance, things are a bit up in the air right now. As long as you stay true to yourself and choose someone whose path in life runs alongside yours and is not divergent, you will be fine.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 1 & 2

Also, now's a good time to have a daily routine that unleashes your creativity and inner child. Whether it's playing games, dancing, or something else, trust your heart and go where it leads you!

Lucky Day for Career: May 29

This week, you will be treated with respect and consideration in your career. As long as you strike the right balance between being the leader and being part of the team, you will do phenomenally well.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy is about striking the right balance in your life so you can stay on top of your responsibilities and also have fun. Moderation is the keyword here.

Lucky Day in Love: May 29

In love, you are encouraged to think about the long-term and save money so you and your family can thrive later. This also means choosing the right partner who understands the value of money and how to make it work for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 2

If you don't feel like socializing much this week, don't feel guilty. Lean into self-care and take care of your personal needs. Everything will fall into place once you do.

Lucky Day for Career: May 28

In your career, you are encouraged to continue as usual and not be impatient. Things are unfolding as they should... as long as you trust the process.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week urges you to be strong and ground yourself within. You are in a new era of life and will grow tremendously as long as you do this.

Lucky Day in Love: June 2

In love, don't be in a rush to get to the metaphorical finish line. Allow the relationship to grow organically instead, and you will be surprised by all the facets and mysteries you will uncover along the way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 28

Your social life will be a resounding success this week. If you feel called to, now's also a good time to host a party. Treat your friends and loved ones to good food, good wine, and good entertainment!

Lucky Day for Career: May 27

In your career, though, try to maintain a more sedate pace. Things are transitioning to a new normal, and this will help you with that. Just be careful when mixing work and love.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, this week's energy will make you feel like royalty! So lean into your personal style, creative vision, and soul's path. No one can stop you if you do.

Lucky Day in Love: May 27 & June 2

In love, you are urged to be more patient when you engage with your date or significant other. Everyone has faced something they struggle with, and true love can help both individuals overcome those inner battles if they are patient.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 27 & 28

As for your social life, you will do well if you engage with your inner circle to the exclusion of everyone else this week. Don't forget the trees for the forest.

Lucky Day for Career: May 29

In your career, some of you will receive a brilliant opportunity or be invited to collaborate on something big. Trust your capabilities because you can do this.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, some of you are at a crossroads right now. Choose carefully because the next leg of your journey will either be phenomenal or lackadaisical. Only you can know what the right path is for you.

Lucky Day in Love: May 30 & 31

In love, you are encouraged to be true to your vision and personal needs. That's the foundation of romantic compatibility. It's not a judgment on the other person at all.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 2

In your social life, you will do well if you keep money out of the pot. You are more prone to attracting energy vampires right now. The right friends won't bother you if you choose not to engage with them this way.

Lucky Day for Career: May 31

In your career, be on top of your routines and responsibilities and then go with the flow. The rest will fall into place when it should.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is big and beautiful for you! Trust your heart as you go about your days. Something big is in store for you.

Lucky Day in Love: May 31 & June 2

In love, don't allow anyone to overburden you with all the communal responsibilities. That's a sign of incompatibility and lack of care. True love will always share the joys and the pains.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 2

If you don't feel like socializing this week, don't. The energy at this time may bring up triggers from deep within so you can heal your soul and unburden yourself. Work with a therapist if you feel called to.

Lucky Day for Career: May 29

Things will start to look up in your career this week, and you will have new opportunities to expand your horizons. Seize them as they come! Don't procrastinate on what's good and true.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, your love life and relationships with your loved ones will be prominent this week, as will your relationship with your loved ones. As long as you don't forget that that's a priority, too, you will do fine.

Lucky Day in Love: June 2

If you feel called to, discuss the long term and start making plans for the future with your partner. If you are single, don't settle because “beggars can't be choosers.” That's the worst thing you can do to yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 1 & 2

Your social life will be a success this week, especially if you will be attending a party or a family event. Be spontaneous and laugh more. Intriguing experiences await!

Lucky Day for Career: May 30

Your career is about to level up soon. Now's the right time to think about where you want to be five years from now.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is big and beautiful for you. Lean into whimsy and let your creative side breathe. You will be surprised by what comes your way.

Lucky Day in Love: June 2

In love, don't be in a rush to find true love. Prioritize yourself for now and lean into self-care. That's the best thing you can do to allow the cosmic forces to align your path with the right one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 31

In your social life, you are urged to be mindful of who your true friends are and who your false friends are. Trust your intuition, and you will never go wrong.

Lucky Day for Career: May 30 & 31

In your career, you are encouraged to be more frugal about your expenses and investments. The time for something big will come later.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy has a poignant feel. If your poetic side wants to emerge under its light, allow it to breathe and shine. You will be surprised by what you create.

Lucky Day in Love: May 31

In love, look to the future and choose the one who sees a future with you. You don't have to please strangers or conform to their vision. That's the beautiful thing about living in a diverse world. You will find your true love and soul tribe if you stay true to yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 2

Your social life will be a bit chaotic this week. Don't ignore the red flags when engaging with others, and don't give in to toxic pressure. Fate has got your back!

Lucky Day for Career: May 31

As for your career, now's a good time to journal your thoughts about the future in this arena, too. If you feel called to, create a vision board so you can manifest exactly what you want.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy urges you to be mindful of your resources and not let anyone trick you into giving something important away.

Lucky Day in Love: May 31 & June 1

In love, choose the one who genuinely cares for you because the ones who are only in it for exchanging favors and benefits won't stick around when the times change, and there's a need to adapt and grow.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 1

Your social life will be good this week, but nothing extraordinary will happen. Allow this period to rejuvenate your soul and bring you peace.

Lucky Day for Career: May 30

In your career, you are urged to trust the process but also follow the call of your intuition. Brilliant new paths await those who are courageous!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.