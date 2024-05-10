Choices and more choices! That's the theme of this week between May 13 - 19, 2024. Make your choices from your heart. Before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Water over Earth (#8). Its message is simple: not everyone is meant to stay where they were born. Some are meant to go beyond their homeland and learn from all manners of people, places, and cultures. In that process, they are also meant to find the mates of their souls.

Advertisement

These friends may not be part of a single community. Most of the time, they will be scattered, just as you were born elsewhere. Yet they will be your soulmates and will bring you love and lessons in more ways than one. So don't restrict yourself. Broaden your horizons, and make friends where you could have never believed you would ever find a tribe.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for May 13 - 19.

Advertisement

What each Chinese zodiac sign needs to know about the week of May 13:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is all about manifestations for you! So lean into your powers and bring your wishes to life. Just make sure you aren't allowing your fears to rule you.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 14

In love, you are urged to trust your gut. If you don't feel ready for romance, be your best friend and back out. Let self-care be your guide. For the rest, don't settle for anything unloving.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 18 & 19

Your social life will be fabulous this week, especially if you are hosting a party. Look forward to fun times and spontaneous adventures!

Lucky Day for Career: May 19

When you engage with people in your career, you are urged to think about the long term. Good relationships can help everyone succeed together, while pettiness benefits no one.

Advertisement

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Ox, if you are in love with someone, the energy this week is perfect for confessing your feelings. Your love life will be the most significant out of them all.

Lucky Day in Love: May 19

You are urged to be patient as you move forward. Now's the time to trust your heart and follow the inner call.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 13

Don't feel pressured into socializing too much, though. Allow your personal needs to guide you, especially if you know that you need to introspect on something important.

Lucky Day for Career: May 13 & 14

As for your career, everything will progress as usual. Don't start anything new at this time. A more beneficial period will be upon you soon for those endeavors.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Tiger, this week will be emotionally significant for you, especially if you are a student or wrote an important exam recently. Your hard work will pay off!

Lucky Day in Love: May 13 & 14

In love, you are encouraged to not allow the wishes and demands of others to steal your happiness. If your gut tells you that you are with the wrong person, trust that inner knowing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 15

You are also encouraged to observe the people in your social circle more carefully. Fake friends can seem harmless at first, but if you allow such relationships too much space in your life, you will ultimately be taken unaware in the worst way possible.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 15

The energy around your career is really good right now! Just make sure you share your wins and joys with those truly rooting for you.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Advertisement

Rabbit, the energy this week is all about considering your future carefully and not getting bogged down by the wishes and desires of those who would like to control your life.

Lucky Day in Love: May 15

In love, you are urged to remember that you are loveable just the way you are. The right person will appreciate all your nuances and quirks. Never settle is the message to strive for.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 16

If you feel called to, gather your best friends, and have a merry time with them, whether on an outing or at a backyard BBQ. It will do your soul a lot of good.

Lucky Day for Career: May 19

As for your career, you are at a crossroads right now. Trust your heart, and journal your feelings. It will help you take the next step with courage and confidence.

Advertisement

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is all about doing the groundwork and laying the foundations so your future efforts have something solid and stable to anchor to.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 18

In love, you are urged to trust your instincts. Some of you are about to meet your soulmate, but the nature of your paths crossing will be quite fantastical. Trust the process, and trust your heart. It won't lead you wrong.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 18 & 19

You are also encouraged to be forward in your social interactions this week. Conforming only keeps you stuck in the wrong places while speaking your truth and being your true self attracts the right people to you and removes the wrong ones.

Lucky Day for Career: May 19

As for your career, be patient at this time. Things are unfolding exactly as they should behind the scenes. The results of your hard work will be here soon!

Advertisement

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week urges you to remember that your path in life is not identical to everyone else's. Challenges may come and go, but you must choose the right challenges for the right path.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 19

In love, you are encouraged to build something solid with your significant other. Wishy-washy behavior will be your downfall. If you are single, choose the one who wants to build something with you and reveal that truth through their actions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 19

Most of you will benefit from being more extroverted at this time than usual. Allow fate to bring you the most interesting experiences and opportunities!

Lucky Day for Career: May 18

As for your career, be patient for now. The seeds you planted a while back are beginning to sprout and flourish, but it will take a while longer to see solid results. Water these seeds only as much as they need to be watered. Don't overdo anything.

Advertisement

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week is all about recognizing your worth and never allowing the naysayers to make you believe something bad about yourself. Hold firm. The world is your oyster!

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 18 & 19

In love, you are urged to be more observant when engaging with someone romantically, whether you are single or not. The truth will reveal itself, and you'll know who truly loves you with all their heart and who is lying.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 18

Your social life will be an absolute success this week! Look forward to great times, good conversations, and a whole lot of fun.

Lucky Day for Career: May 18

As for your career, it's time to do something different and creative. Give yourself the space for that, and collaborate with others where possible. You are very close to leveling up!

Advertisement

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is all about knowing you have options. Don't settle or think you have nowhere to go. Fate is watching out for you!

Lucky Day in Love: May 18

Your love life will be extremely significant this week. If you are in a relationship, something will change between you and your partner. You are about to level up in this arena.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 18

Your social life will be a hit or miss though. As long as you don't sweat the small stuff, you will have good times and great conversations. Some of you are about to receive a new opportunity too through the grapevine.

Lucky Day for Career: May 17

The energy around your career is also significant this week. Let your creative side take control, and show them what you've got! Just watch out for self-sabotage!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Monkey, you are about to glow up this week! (Some of you already have.) So watch out for a lot more interest in your private life and personal business.

Lucky Day in Love: May 17

In love, you are about to have the best time of your life! Let your creative side be the bridge between you and the other soul. Let it draw you into your own movie-worthy story.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 16 & 17

Some of you need to be more careful of the people in your social circle. You may know a person who wants to steal your partner from you or secretly hopes for your downfall.

Lucky Day for Career: May 13

In your career, you are encouraged to put your best foot forward and come up with creative solutions to any crisis. “Teamwork makes the dream work” is the motto for you for this week.

Advertisement

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Neng-studio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week for you is all about following your heart and being your true self. Pay the naysayers no mind! You have fate watching out for you.

Lucky Day in Love: May 13

In love, you will have the best time of your life, especially if you are in a relationship or hoping to have a child. Sunset dates and breakfasts in bed await!

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 13 & 14

You are also encouraged to be more secretive about your personal affairs when socializing with others. Now's the time for planning and plotting, but not for seeking advice from all and sundry.

Lucky Day for Career: May 13

In your career, you are urged to strike the right balance between your work responsibilities and your private life. Don't miss out on important memories, but also stay on top of what you must accomplish.

Advertisement

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week is all about seeking out people who bring out the best in you. That also means steering away from those who bring out the worst.

Lucky Day in Love: May 13

In love, start building for the future if you have been with your partner for a while. If not and things are more recent, now's the time to find out if you are meant to be or just for a season.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 17

Your social life will be best spent with loved ones this week. Throw a party at your home or go out with them to the amusement park or a restaurant. You are only limited by your creativity!

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 19

As for your career, you are encouraged to be patient. Things are unfolding as they should, but you may upset the careful balance if you do too much or get too impatient. All things at the right time.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week urges you to be more aware of the people you surround yourself with. Negative beliefs and bigoted ways can separate you from the good in the world and trap you in the horrid.

Lucky Day in Love: May 19

In love, you are encouraged to think about your needs and also the needs of those who will be affected by your love life, including your children. The right path is the one that will bring everyone joy without the need to sacrifice something truly important.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 19

In your social life, you will find new friends this week, or at least a few new adventures. Step out of your comfort zone, and seize your destiny!

Lucky Day for Career: May 18

Your work life will be good this week and will leave you enough time to spend with your loved ones. It's the best of both worlds!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.