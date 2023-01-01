2023 Yearly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Each zodiac sign's 2023 love horoscopes are here with predictions for January through the month of December.

In the year ahead, healing is the major theme in your romantic relationship.

At one point, being emotionally unavailable was attractive.

The toxic rollercoaster of highs and lows seems illustrious and intense; maybe you tried your hardest to get someone who refused to commit to being with you in hopes of validating all your insecurities.

But that was last year, and now it is 2023—a year ruled by healing, and when consistency, stability and vulnerability have become the new sexy.

It is a period with higher standards, and emotional regulation will have you feeling butterflies instead of the lover who leaves you on read.

The best thing about the year ahead is that you no longer answer that call from the past – no matter how great the sex was.

Because you have grown, you have healed, and you now understand exactly what you are worth, and you are done settling for less.

Most romantic dates of the year:

January 12th

Mars, the planet of action, passion and intimacy, turns direct, allowing you to move ahead in your relationship.

January 22nd

Uranus, the great awakener, turns direct, allowing greater change and transformation and kickstarting a period until April 21st when all planets are direct, allowing for focused movement towards the future.

March 7th

Saturn turns into Pisces after two years in Aquarius. Boundaries become blurred, and it is through love that you will learn the greatest lessons. Spiritual connections become more important during this time.

March 23rd

Pluto is the planet of transformation, sex, and rebirth. Since 2008 Pluto has been in Capricorn, but as it takes its first dip into Aquarius, you will feel greater freedom in creating a life and relationship that truly fulfills your needs, regardless of what others may think.

March 25th

After seven months in Gemini, Mars finally turns into Cancer. The final lessons of last year should be complete now, and you should feel freer to step into a greater love with yourself and your partner.

April 20th

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries begins an emerging new eclipse cycle to help you be able to charge forward just before the first official retrograde of the year begins tomorrow with Mercury.

May 5th

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio brings an end to themes that have been active since 2022, helping you to understand what emotional consistency means in your romantic relationship.

May 19th

There is a landmark stellium of planets within the earth sign of Taurus. A stellium represents an enormous collection of planets within one sign, bringing more focused energy. In Taurus, it is about both stability and pleasure.

July 22nd

Venus turns retrograde in Leo, reminding you of the importance of teaming up with your romantic partner. You may reflect more deeply on the opportunities for love that you’ve both taken and missed so that you can embrace more of your inner warrior regarding love.

October 14th

The annual Solar Eclipse in Libra is a momentous "ring of fire" event. This will highlight the themes of balance within your relationship and those within yourself, providing some surprising events and breakthroughs.

October 28th

The full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will wrap up the eclipse season for 2023 and help bring the ultimate lessons of the Scorpio/Taurus axis to fruition. This is understanding that consistency and stability feed chemistry and long-lasting love, not the rollercoaster ride of a relationship.

Each zodiac sign's yearly love horoscope for 2023:

Starting the month of January through December:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: October 14th

The solar eclipse in Libra activates your romantic relationship providing a breakthrough moment of action. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign of Aries, this is all about new love and new adventures.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: May 5th

A Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio is the shining light in your year as it helps to bring to greater awareness an important shift within your emotions. Whether it is falling in or out of love, this new awareness will change your entire year.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will bring the romantic seeds you planted during the New Moon in Sagittarius at the end of last year. With Mars now out of Gemini, you are encouraged to seek new love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: June 11th

Pluto, the planet of transformation, sex and rebirth, is currently wrapping up its stay in Capricorn. This year will be one of the things finally coming together and lessons learned. Pluto entering Capricorn during its retrograde represents this new phase of romantic transformation for you and your relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: March 23rd

Pluto will not officially enter Aquarius until the beginning of 2024, but this year you get an important taste of what changes it will bring to your love life. Throw out all the rules and let your heart lead the way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: January 26th

Saturn will be entering Pisces later this year, bringing some serious love lessons your way. Seize the opportunity from the end of January until early March to make your relationship as stable as possible so that you can withstand whatever Saturn delivers.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: April 20th

The new eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra is just beginning this year. To kick off this new life cycle, there will be a solar eclipse in Aries, bringing some major changes to your love life, alongside Jupiter also in this sign, it means big and beautiful things are in store for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: October 28th

You will not have to wait until the end of the year for the good stuff to begin, but the Lunar Eclipse on Taurus at the end of October is monumental. It wraps up a big period of lessons and helps you see more fully what health in relationships truly is. You don’t have to compromise between passion and stability.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: March 7th

Saturn is known as the lord of time and karma; entering Pisces this year and for the next two years will bring major changes to your home and romantic life. A new home or children may be in store for you, but with Saturn involved, you must learn from your past to fully enjoy the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: May 7th

Venus is the planet of love and romance; as it enters Cancer, it finally gives you a great space to focus on building a new chapter within your romantic life. Make sure you are available for love during this period because it can help you achieve your desired love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: May 20th

Mars is the planet that rules passion and action; as it crosses into Leo this year, you will see these themes show up more in your relationship. This will allow you to take things to a new level within your connection and even act toward plans that you have made together.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: July 10th

Virgo energy rules your romantic sector, so as Mars, the planet of passion and ambition, enters the Pisces zodiac sign, you can see huge developments within your relationship. Whether planning the next phase of life or running off for an elopement, it is all about creating more space for love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.