2023 'Intuitive & Wise' I-Ching Clarity Reading For All Zodiac Signs

We have become familiar with astrology's language and how to interpret the times. It's good to refer to other divination methods for clarity and to see our life situations in a new and comprehensive way.

Today, we will seek out the Oracle as we turn to the ancient Chinese 'Book of Changes,' also known as The I Ching.

When we think of how much information can be mined out of an ancient and holy text, it's somewhat mind-boggling. The I Ching has such a poetic take on the situations of our lives that it's favorable for us to pursue knowledge via this path.

When we ask of the Oracle, the Oracle reveals what we need to know, nothing more, nothing less — however, the poetry needs to be explained to put this knowledge to good use.

The kicker behind the wisdom of the I Ching is inherent in its meaning: ' change.' Everything changes; nothing lasts forever.

When we toss the coins to get the correct 'hexagram,' we are tossing coins that may fall this way or that; there is no plan here, and all things, even divine readings, are subject to change with time.

For the new year, we will toss the coins for each sign of the Zodiac. What you get is what you get, and it is up to you to glean the morsels of knowledge out of the poetry that I will be interpreting for you now. Good luck, happiest new year, and may the odds be eternally in your favor.

2023 'intuitive and wise' I-Ching clarity reading for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

17. Sui - Following

Here we have a hexagram that lets you know that you will be much more involved with people who follow your same interests in this next year. This is very specific and is not just a statement on your social life; it's more about following your dreams and making friends.

This year holds much in store for you regarding how you use your time and WHO you use it with. This hexagram sees you finding deeper relationships with people who are more like you and less like the people of your past.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

13. T'ung Jen - Fellowship with Men

Here, we promise a successful career choice and the steps you'll take to achieve this success level. Fellowship with Men means you will join forces with a group of people set on a certain goal; this is strictly business and promises great financial fortune.

You will be working hard this year, but you have intense focus. You know what you're going after, and you will, fortunately, have the support of people who believe in you...and are willing to pay for it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

50. Ting - The Cauldron

This hexagram speaks of nurturing and the home. How this works in your world is in the way of you deciding to do what you love, as work. You have done many jobs in your life, but you've never pursued your passion, and it looks like you have so much to offer.

What you'll be doing this year is finding your place in the work world, where every day feels glorious, as opposed to necessary. The Cauldron is the vessel that carries the food, and in your way, this represents the job you will take on, which will buy you the food.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

37. Chia Jen - The Family

Little by little, you have built your own modern family, and you will find that doing things your way works for you during the new year. While that sounds obvious, Chia Jen helps you understand that this knowledge reaches the table. Knowing what works in your life is the key to success.

You've discovered that certain things are NOT for you, in the same way, that certain things are definitely for you, and to act on those instincts is what brings about your good fortune. In other words, continue to trust your gut, Cancer. You are right about it all.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

15. Ch'ien - Modesty

Leo's important message is that you can achieve much more in your life by adding a bit of restraint. Modesty is self-imposed humility, and while we all need this kind of discipline, the I Ching is specifically calling you out here. You are one of these people who is a natural winner.

You rarely lose at anything, but this hexagram tells you that you can have even more if you can be modest about your achievements. Such a small request, but if you're able to humble yourself to a degree, then Leo, the world will certainly be your oyster.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

60. Chieh - Limitation

If there is one thing that '22 taught you, you don't always get what you want. Where this used to sound like negative thinking, it's just a reality check for us to know our limits. Chieh brings up the idea of your limits, Virgo, and how you can be much happier in accepting them. It's wonderful to intend and manifest the world's greatness.

Still, we despair when things don't pan out, even when our intentions are golden. That's where this new year changes things for you, Virgo. It's all about acceptance. If you can accept your life 'as is,' you will have many fewer headaches and far less pressure put upon yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

24. Fu - Return

This hexagram shows you in one word what you will be doing this next year: returning. Whether this is about love, location or career, there will be a day that comes very soon when you decide to change everything in your life permanently.

You have seen how the old ways work better than the new, and you will attempt to get back the old because the things of your past are things you count on and believe in. And, despite everyone's advice, you will return to something of the past. Nobody in your world seems to agree with this move. It's OK, it's your life, and only you know how to steer it into the area where you wish to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

32. Heng - Duration

You are walking into the new year with a mission. You feel you have no more time to waste, so you set it up for yourself to use your time wisely and for the sake of doing good.

Right at the top of the year, you will make it known that you are beginning something new and that you fully intend to stick with it and see it through to the end. This could be anything from a diet to a job requiring heavy deadline work. You will endure because you have the mind power to stick with it. Success is yours, Scorpio, as you aren't in it for any other reason.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

33. Tun - Retreat

The I Ching often speaks of 'The Army' and refers to military-speak. In the case of this hexagram, we are looking at how you find the situation dangerous and how you retreat from this kind of danger.

How this applies to your year at large is in the way you remove yourself spiritually from situations that threaten you...and in this case, the threat is the noise of the world.

Retreat, in your case, Sagittarius, is similar to the retreats we go on when we're on a spiritual pilgrimage. And so, it looks like you will be removing yourself from social activity this year to pursue a 'higher' goal.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

56. Lu - The Wanderer

It may sound obvious, but what exactly does The Wanderer mean? For you, Capricorn, it means that you will be struggling with staying still this year, and that could lead to you exploring some new territory.

What starts with anxiety and the instinct to flee will rapidly turn into an opportunity for newness, and you will gobble it all up. Whether it's travel or the idea of taking on a new and all-consuming hobby, you will find that this year has you engaged in some very intense, very different activities.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

34. Ta Change - The Power of the Great

That certainly does sound good, doesn't it? And it is good, but it comes with a lesson in how to bring about that goodness. This year, Aquarius, you will understand that your best moves will be the ones nobody knows about.

Ultimately, this hexagram is about humility; we don't have to prove it when we know we're great. You'll feel less competitive this year than ever, not because you feel defeated — you don't! It is because you will learn that you don't need to go out of your way to show people that you are special; you...are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

39. Chien - Obstruction

Yikes! OK, OK, it's not that bad. It's quite good. Obstruction is an opportunity, and while it's not the kind you necessarily plan on, the work you will be doing this year will be of effective that you'll be grateful for the obstructions that have come your way.

Much of your year will go to gratitude as you find ways to rise above adversity. The obstruction prevents you from reaching your goal, but its presence exists so that you may get around it. In your world, the obstacle exists intentionally, and you might have even put it there yourself. You are in control now, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.