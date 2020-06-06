What Is A Solar Or Lunar Eclipse?

Look up at the beauty of the night's sky.

Solar and lunar eclipses are really special because it means that the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are aligned perfectly.

Although not all lunar or solar eclipses can be seen around the world when they happen, they are four each year — two are solar and two are lunar.

Eclipse season lasts around 6 months each year.

The opposition of the Sun and the Moon take place along the axis of the zodiac and along the ecliptic plane making it an exciting part of our planetary relationship with the cosmos and the turning of our four seasons.

What is an eclipse?

The word itself 'eclipse' is defined as a type of disruption that blocks the light of one celestial body from the visibility of another.

Even though the Moon is a satellite and only reflects the Sun's solar energy, when the passing of that light is blocked by the Earth's shadow, it inhibits us from seeing it.

When this happens, we have a Lunar eclipse.

There are annual solar and lunar eclipses that take place each year and they often occur when the Sun and the Moon are opposed from one another during a Full Moon or a New Moon lunar phase.

What Is A Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are on the opposite sides of Earth.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth's shadow blocks out the Sun during a Moon's phase during a Full or Quarter (Half) Moon.

Lunar eclipses typically take place during the change of season.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens every 18 months.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon blocks the light of the Sun and is a term to describe the light's projection on planet Earth.

A solar eclipse occurs when there is a new moon. It's when the moon is in between the sun and Earth. The moon covers the sun.

Here are the various types of solar and lunar eclipses and what their Moon phases mean:

What is a partial solar eclipse?

The moon crosses in front of the sun but it does not completely cover the sun.

In this phase, the sun looks like a crescent.

What is a total solar eclipse?

This is when the sun is completely covered by the moon.

This can only happen when the moon is very close to the Earth.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

This is a rare type of eclipse where one part of the Earth sees a partial eclipse and the other side of the Earth sees a total eclipse.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total eclipse occurs when the whole of the moon passes through Earth's shadow.

When this happens, the moon takes on a red color.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?

A partial eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon passes through the Earth's shadow.

This is visible to the human eye, but a part of the moon is in total darkness.

What is a penumbral eclipse?

This penumbral eclipse happens twice every year. A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's penumbral shadow.

This eclipse lasts for about three hours and eighteen minutes in total.

This phase of the eclipse cycle is very hard to see.

How do eclipses get their names?

Some lunar eclipses have names that are given because of the way the Moon looks during this celestial phenomena.

Both astronomers and astrologers follow the Moon's phases and have specific names for incidents that involve the Moon's relationship with the Sun.

A Strawberry Moon got its name from the color of the Moon, which turns a shade darker during the most significant phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse cycle.

Did you know that a solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse?

That's interesting.

Each year the season of lunar and solar eclipses starts predictably. This weekend's Full Moon lunar eclipse will be the first eclipse of the 2020 season.

What is the date for the next lunar eclipse?

The upcoming penumbral eclipse is a Full Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse and it will take place between June 5th and 6th.

There will be a second lunar eclipse taking place on July 5, 2020 also called a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Unfortunately, June's lunar eclipse will not be visible in North America because it will be below the horizon.

This penumbral eclipse will be seen in Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

This next penumbral lunar eclipse will be followed by an annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2020.

When is the next solar eclipse in 2020?

The solar eclipse will be on June 21, 2020, which will be an annular solar eclipse, and

Lunar and solar eclipses usually present a time where it's good to make changes in your life.

What should you do during the lunar or solar eclipse?

You should avoid looking directly at a solar or lunar eclipse when it takes place.

They can be dangerous to your eyes and there are special glasses that can be worn when observing these celestial events.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.