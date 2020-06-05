6 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Best Kissers In Astrology

Once you taste their lips, it's an experience like nothing else.

There really is nothing better than a good kiss, wouldn't you agree? I mean, it's probably the most intimate thing two people can do together. That's where we give ourselves away.

But in astrology, there are a few zodiac signs who have more skills than the others.

Which zodiac sign is the best kisser?

They know how to stand out from the rest, but how can you tell who they are?

A kiss can be a human being's way of telling another that they are desirable to the point of almost wanting to be consumed. When we kiss, we taste our partner — we eat them, in a way; it's rather metaphorical and yet it's a very physical experience. Kissing comes with promise.

Sometimes it's a promise of sex, and sometimes it's a promise of love and intention. Whatever it is, what we can all agree upon is that a good kiss is better than a bad one.

What makes up a bad one is definitely about technique. It does take a little while to figure out what's natural and what's not when it comes to kissing, but one thing is for certain: if you're feeling it, then you're probably doing it right.

And if you're looking for the best kissers out there, you'd be best to stick to the folks born under these signs.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries kiss well because they want to kiss well.

It's all about getting that sign from you that they're doing a good job — that will make them do an even better job.

If your Aries partner is kissing you, they're not faking it. They're giving you their heart and soul in that kiss.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A truly passionate sign, Taurus enjoys the art of kissing as much as they do lovemaking. Expect long sessions of foreplay as they give themselves very freely in this regard.

They are born to kiss. It's just something about them that comes very natural to them. Their kisses will thrill you, and thrilling you is what thrills them.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The seductive nature of the Cancer personality is so lovely and warm that it's near to impossible to resist them. And wait until you kiss one!

It's a life-changing experience to kiss a Cancer, as they are pure love in a kiss. Something about this magical sign will have you coming back for more and more.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is all about impressing you with their ability to do... everything. But in the arena of love and passion, stand aside as this sign basically takes over life as you once knew it.

Leo kisses with intention; they are there to wow you, and wow you they will. Leo is perhaps the best kisser of the zodiac, mainly because being the best at everything is kind of their thing.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio doesn't want to kiss you. Unless, of course, they have to. And that's kind of what happens in a love affair: kisses are expected.

So, what would make them actually good at it then, if they're so opposed to giving them? It's because it's a challenge now.

Scorpio kisses with passion as they do not want to be thought of as less than passionate in matters of love and sex.

6. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you want to kiss someone who is a free spirit and doesn't care what you think of their kiss, then kiss a Sagittarius today.

And make it a good one. You will get to experience a different kind of kiss — it's almost like being alone!

How is that a good thing, you may ask? Because they're not trying to impress you, they're there just for the pleasure of the kiss. Get into them!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.