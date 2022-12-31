And a Happy 2023 New Year to you, lovely signs of the Zodiac, and welcome back! Give yourself a round of applause for making it through yet another here on good ol' planet Earth. You've done well, and you know it.

And whether you are someone who is stuffed to the gills with great material for resolutions or you feel like you want to 'wing' it, the year is fresh and ready for you.

While resolutions may only be in the mind, it certainly doesn't hurt to start the year with a sparkling clean, positive attitude.

We've laid out the very first Tarot spread for the year, and looking at it feels good. Something is scintillating about the tarot cards as if they are here to act as our good luck charms.

While not every 'fortune' promises an easy or delightful month of January, we are smarter now and can interpret the subtleties of a reading. All things are possible, and because of this attitude, we are ready.

Readiness seems to be a major player in this month's opening reading, suggesting that many of us will be offered opportunities that we need to consider seriously.

This month takes us from laziness and wakes us to our new reality: we are bound for success.

We are gorgeous millionaires and are only now waiting for time to catch up with us. We are loved, adored, rich, successful and healthy.

Welcome to 2023, zodiac signs. It's all yours now.

The most psychic tarot horoscope for 2023, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You've got your eye on the prize, Aries, and in the same way that this year brings you a fresh and renewed attitude, so, too, is your decision to stick with everything you start.

You are drawn to making money, and while this month won't show you the return you want, your moves in January of 2023 will be extraordinarily exact, and you will find a way to make your dreams come true. You've learned so much from last year that the entire experience has fine-tuned your ambition.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

January stimulates the need to be with family, as you need their support. You are so optimistic about the future, and yet, you don't have anything to show for it, and this only gives you more fuel for the fire of your ambition. Seeking comfort with family members will help you relax and return to that wonderful self-belief that is part and parcel of your personality. January of '23 is about focus and planning, all of which will pay off later in the year.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You haven't quite moved into 2023 as of yet, but you'll get there. Right now, during January, you'll be figuring out how to make good on something you started in '22. While you don't want to take the past into the future, you certainly do not want to forsake something you've started, and as counterproductive as it may seem to others, you know that you need to return to this idea/project, so you can revive it and make it into 2023's success.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You like to think of January as a continuation of December, which implies laziness, haphazard behavior and an inability to move with the times. You'll get there, it's a promise, but as of now, during January of '23, you'll spend more time planning and thinking than you will spend doing or participating. It's OK because you know what you're doing. The whole world may be 'go-go-go,' but you plan on pacing yourself throughout this first month of the year.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

OK, not anyone's idea of a great card, especially for the first month of the year, but!!! Fret not. We're looking at a narrow escape here and one you should applaud yourself for being able to find. You are walking out of the worst year for Leos and into one that promises success on many levels.

Your only real lesson here is to know when to let go. You have way too many horrible memories, and if you let them bring you down, you'll drown. So, this card is here to tell you that what's in the past is now over. Move on, and move on in peace and health.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

January of '23 welcomes you and inspires you to do what you want. You spent much time in 2022 letting things take over your world.

You like to think of yourself as this badass who takes care of themselves at all costs, but you've let too many people take advantage of you — while you never spoke up for yourself. During January, you will go over what didn't work last year and make a solid effort to plan out how you will go about being a real badass this year, as opposed to being a wannabe.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

There's nothing to get in the way of your dream this year, and you're ready, willing and able to get on the ball as soon as January hits. You have an evident vision about what you want and what must take place this year, and even though you see a few obstacles ahead, you feel that "that's life!"

You are not as angry as last year, and that's because you've made an effort to release the negativity in your life. You will find much success starting this month, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You'll feel an interesting independent streak come over you during January as you realize that the only person you WANT to trust is yourself. You've learned a lot from the people who have only recently given you poor advice, and in a way, you learned the most from them.

You now know what NOT to do and feel secure in your knowledge. This month brings you creative inspiration; nothing holds you back. You are a butterfly, Scorpio. You come alive at just the right time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Last year was fraught with ideas and creative efforts, so much so that you hardly know what to do with them now that it is January. Well, the one thing we can tell you is that creativity certainly hasn't left you.

The only concern for January is how you want to get from point A to point B. This is all positive, but it needs your Sagittarius sense of direction. You need to focus so that your wonderful ideas can become realities instead of scattered thoughts and convoluted dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

As your first card of the year, in its reversed state, you can probably assume that January will come with its share of lovers' quarrels and romantic disagreements.

On one hand, you can congratulate yourself for making it through to this date with the partner you are with, and on the other hand, you have to make sure that 2023 isn't a repeat of last year in terms of how you and your romantic partner go about your business. It's a good tarot card, but it's also a warning for you to implement change, or stay the same way, ad infinitum.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

January will show you that you still haven't taken care of all your prior business from '22 and that there are still certain outstanding 'balances' that you need to tend to. You feel dread at the idea of doing any work in this regard, and your lack of initiative makes you feel like it's all drudgery. It's not that you're lazy; you put way too much off 'for another day,' and it looks like January of '23 is that 'other day.' Time to get a move on, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Your first feeling is, "I'm not ready for this!" It seems that 2022 was fairly good to you, and now you feel shaky, as if you had used up all of your good fortunes last year. No worries, Pisces, all January has you feeling is lazy but not without the desire to party. You don't want to work; you only want to play, and there's a good chance you'll find partners who don't mind enabling this behavior. It won't last; you'll have fun and then get to the business.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.