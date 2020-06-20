Why Each Zodiac Sign Can't Sleep At Night

They lay awake at night, stewing.

You'd think that being a human would come with the necessary ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, wouldn't you?

So, why is it that so many of us suffer from insomnia? Why is it that we simply can't sleep well, and that certain insomniac zodiac signs take sleep so seriously that they move to other states just so they can freely and legally imbibe in the helpful herb that gives them such sweet relief?

We don't sleep because we are stressed out. That's it. Whatever causes that stress is individual, and as astrology has shown us, conditions like this vary from person to person (or zodiac sign to zodiac sign).

Some people fall asleep at the drop of a hat; it's an almost enviable condition to have for those who fight the clock nightly.

One thing we all seem to have in common, the number one stressor and cause of insomnia, is financial concern. When it comes to money, we all get to know what it's like to count the minutes, in the dark, while our minds race, not letting us sleep.

Who are the zodiac signs who can't sleep at night? And why can't they just rest their heads and fall asleep?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries doesn't sleep because they are worried about how they are perceived.

Did someone get them wrong the day before? Did someone not take them seriously? Aries won't sleep because they will ruminate over someone's opinion of them, scripting a comeback for the next day, while lying in bed until 5 AM, trying to sleep.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can't stop thinking... to the point where it could seriously drive them crazy.

Going over details again and again, until all details seem pointless and senseless — that's what Taurus does, on a nightly basis. Too many thoughts with too little direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini sleeps, and they sleep well; however, when insomnia takes them, it's usually about some decision that they absolutely cannot make, no matter how easy it is.

Once Gemini sees there's another side to the story, they are paralyzed by the idea of having to make a decision, and that robs them of their sleep.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer has great plans and thinks to the future, which incurs insomnia and a stressful lack of rest in total.

They collapse from stress and end up with much bedrest, which never satisfies or heals because they never sleep. Stress is high with Cancer, and it shows when they go to bed early and fall asleep many hours later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Being that Leo is obsessive, sleep is a thing of the past for them.

They probably got great sleep as children, but as adults, Leo just doesn't have time for the stuff. They've got other things on their mind like how to rule the world or get the most attention.

Deprive a Leo of attention and you get an insomniac laying in his bed, wondering where you went wrong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There basically isn't anything that allows Virgo to get a good night's sleep, as this sign is the biggest of the worry warts out there.

They are, in fact, so used to not sleeping that they've sort of mastered it. Virgo goes to work after one hour of sleep, and somehow they manage.

Continuously stressed over money, Virgo manages to survive with less sleep than virtually any other sign.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sleepless, stressed out, filled with anxiety, and possibly ridden with guilt, Libra never sleeps.

They carry with them this natural guilt complex, so if they've done anything wrong, boy, oh boy, do they know it. And they admit that guilt all night long, giving them the punishment they require and the insomnia they deserve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When Scorpio doesn't sleep, it's because they are plotting.

It could be revenge, or the destruction of a friend; it could be that they don't sleep because they weren't able to hurt or maim someone the day before. Whatever it is that keeps Scorpio awake at night, we can safely assume their problem will be rectified, by force, the next day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money, money and less money. Yep, it's the same ol' story with Sagittarius.

They stress about finances more than any other sign does, and they seem to take the whole thing to heart. Money issues make Sagittarius sick to their stomachs, and that translates as non-stop insomnia due to financial woes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What makes a Capricorn happy is order; what makes a Capricorn lose their mind is disorder.

So, when things are scattered, messy or unpredictable, Capricorn is one sleepless bag of nerves. If the home is in disarray, sleep is over; if work is disturbed by disorder, all hell breaks loose... in their mind... at 4 AM.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius doesn't sleep because they have done nasty things they know will come back to bite them.

They sleep in anticipation of the shoe dropping; they wait for karma to strike them as they know they've played a dastardly role in creating something awful. Insomnia claims them nightly, as they find it difficult to live with themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Pisces don't sleep because there are other things that are more important to them than sleep.

Like what? Well, like finding out who is the worst person they know, fixating on them, and then figuring out what to do about it.

Pisces likes to focus on an individual, usually a family member that they can pick apart, and then they spend all night on a mental hatefest, directed at that lucky person. Pisces will chew that person to death in their mind, and they won't let go until it's time for breakfast.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.