Money is a hot-button issue for most. When you don’t have money, getting it becomes your primary goal, and when you do have money, you work to get more of it or hang on to what you have.

Some people are frugal and watch every penny, while others spend to their heart's content. But with the influence of astrology, the zodiac signs can have pretty irregular money habits, handling it in all different ways.

Here are the unconventional money habits of each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries can be somewhat unpredictable when it comes to money and is unconventional in the way they take risks. One minute they are careful and saving, and the next they are putting it in a high-risk investment or going on a wild spending spree.

Aries is confident in their own earning ability and is no stranger when it comes to taking a chance, even if it doesn’t always end well and they lose money. But when it does pay off (literally), Aries is quick to spend the sum on the trip of a lifetime.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is obsessed with the finer things in life and indulges themselves whenever possible. While other zodiac signs might appreciate luxuries to an extent, Taurus is unconventional in how over the top they are with spending to treat themselves.

It’s challenging for the Bull to save money and they are a spendthrift through and through. Hopefully, that rainy day will never come and they can continue living luxuriously. Sure, they may live paycheck to paycheck, but what a comfortable and beautiful life it is.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini has some risky behaviors when it comes to money, especially in their unusual spending habits. Gemini tends to take risks, and that translates to trouble when they spend their money gambling. They love card rooms, casinos, and online betting, too.

But not all Geminis are gamblers; because of their “two-sided” personality, some are quite practical with their money. Unfortunately, when spending takes hold, Gemini becomes a bit out of control.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is extremely reasonable when it comes to money, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few bizarre financial quirks. Typically, Cancer will save for big-ticket items they want, making sure to have something in the bank. But sometimes, all that cash goes to items they desire.

Fortunately, not even Cancer is this way; in fact, for those Crabs who buy property, they are sure to get the best mortgage rate. And if they inherit money, they invest it and forget about it until they absolutely need it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is very generous with their money, giving wonderful gifts to their friends and family, as well as to charities of their choosing. But the way Leo handles their money is a bit of a head scratcher due to how incredible they are at being financial leaders.

The Lion is skilled and lucky in their ability to budget, save, search for bargains, and spend. It’s a skill that leaves many wondering just how they do it. That secret is safe with Leo, but there’s no denying how well they do it, all while looking amazing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo has no problem researching who has the best price on an item and getting any kind of discount possible. The way they approach saving money is quite unique! Virgo is knowledgeable on how to get the most for their dollar, where they end up paying almost nothing or getting money back.

Even though Virgo isn’t one for impulse buying, they scrimp and save until they get the best deal. And because they have the tendency to be quite persuasive, they can get sales on items that weren’t even offered.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra likes to treat themselves and the people they love from time to time, but always has some money in the bank. However, because of how indecisive they are, they have an atypical approach to just how much money is saved or spent.

Libra spares no expense when they are throwing an event or traveling, but if it comes down to saving money or splurging on an expensive meal, they would rather wait until they have spare cash. They are cautious with financial opportunities and never want to be without a safety net.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Like many things in their life, when it comes to money, Scorpio needs to be in control and ask a lot of questions. Their conventional money habit is how much of a financial genius they are, asking things like, "How can I afford this?" or "How can I get it for less?"

Scorpio is sure to do their research beforehand, whether it’s planning an extravagant getaway or doing a week’s worth of grocery shopping. They trust their intuition and it always pays off.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is generally good with money, working hard and putting away money for their travel funds. However, Sagittarius has an odd habit of making hasty and ill-advised spending decisions.

Due to their reckless and overly optimistic side, Sagittarius makes choices on a whim, even if it’s not financially sound. That means doing things like quitting their job to go backpacking in Europe without having a financial cushion.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is extremely responsible, and quite frugal, with their spending. They are almost always set financially, as it’s part of their personality to be hard-working and have a financial foundation. But they have the unconventional money habit of saving a lot and spending too little.

Doing this can infringe on Capricorn’s ability to have fun! Though they may never be strapped for cash, they are the type of person who, if they won the lottery, wouldn’t quit their job because they love working so much.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius are known as entrepreneurs and visionaries, but they have an odd habit of attempting to make money by spending it. They like change and are always looking for ways to save, but are quick to give money away to those who need it.

Aquarius aren’t stingy in the least bit and won’t hesitate to come up with plans to become successful while giving back to their community. They are incredible bosses in this way, setting them apart from other leaders who don’t share the wealth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is great at getting money, but then spending it. Their unconventional money habit is how creative they can get with their money, thinking of it as a stream that ebbs and flows for their gratification.

Pisces earns revenue from their creative endeavors, but don’t quite plan for the future. It might be best for them to invest in a financial advisor to help them control their spending impulses.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.