What It Means To Have Your North Node In Aquarius

The Lunar Nodes are points in our natal charts that show us the path we will take in this life and how our past will shape it. The Nodes can show how much pride and love we have in ourselves and how that confidence can help take us a step closer to our dreams.

Aquarius and Leo allow the native to explore the concept of being part of a community while also understanding the role of a leader. Getting in touch with being their source of power can be challenging for the native and they are here to abandon their ego, while also learning to rely more on help from others. They can be a driving force in their community since assuming leadership roles comes seamlessly for them. Through their connections with others, they will uncover their potential and step into the spotlight with more confidence.

Aquarius North Node / Leo South Node dates

Mar 29, 1952 – Oct 9, 1953

Nov 3, 1970 – Apr 27, 1972

May 23, 1989 – Nov 18, 1990

Dec 19, 2007 – Aug 21, 2009

Jul 27, 2026 – Mar 26, 2028

Aquarius North Node traits

The Aquarius North Node is on a mission to discover how to embrace their unique persona as well as learn to be more comfortable relying on the people around them when needed. The native is here to evolve and leave their mark on the world and showcase their abilities, intelligence and charm.

Community is important for the Aquarius North Node because it teaches them to empathize with and understand the people around them. It could be easier for them to hide away from others and not share their brilliant qualities, but the native needs to learn how to trust others and build more meaningful friendships. This is a placement that can make powerful networkers once they have a strong sense of self and purpose.

Leo South Node traits

The Leo South Node is here to empower the North Node to take on the roles that will help them become more connected with the community. Leo South Node awakens the Aquarius North Node’s confidence and how they can reconnect with this mentality. The Leo South Node provides the fearlessness and fortitude for the Aquarius North Node to rediscover themselves.

This placement also allows the native not to compromise their boundaries. They will be driven to help others but will not lose their sense of self because they are self-assured.

Aquarius North Node / Leo South Node Life Lessons

Build confidence.

It can be challenging for the native to embrace who they are especially when they receive criticism from others. With time, the native will feel much more comfortable in their self-expression due to the connection with the Leo South Node. Discovering their potential and unique qualities is essential because it will allow them to feel more comfortable embracing leadership roles when needed.

Once the native trusts in their talent and potential, they can design wonders. The Leo South Node is ruled by the Sun, so they are already channeling their artistic qualities from a previous incarnation. They have the tools, they just need the self-trust to build within to unleash their talents.

Make better friendships.

There is a desire to make as many connections as possible with this placement since the Leo South Node is recalling how easy it was for them to make friendships in their past incarnation. The Aquarius North Node will learn to build deeper connections with friends and even colleagues. Feeling more connected with others motivates them to help on a collective level.

Become mentors.

Helping others find their light, source of power, and courage is essential for those with this placement. North Node in Aquarius is a revolutionary thinker, a powerhouse, inspiring, and passionate. They are here to mentor, guide, and will help others which allows them to become more comfortable seeing their mission and purpose.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.