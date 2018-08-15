The Unique Stages Of A Breakup With A Gemini, According To Your Own Zodiac Sign

When a Gemini decides a relationship is over, it's pretty obvious.

Almost everybody has been broken up with or has done the breaking up. And no matter which side of the breakup you're on, dealing with the repercussions is never easy.

Breakups are hard because you essentially have to plan it out based on your partner's personality. Some people like to have long drawn out conversations over drinks or on the porch. Some people are more indirect and they like to text, make phone calls or just write a letter to notify somebody that they don't want to be together anymore.

How someone initiates and deals with the stages a breakup has a lot to do with astrology. Your zodiac sign is basically a map of your personality traits and how you deal with the everyday facets of life.

People break up for a variety of reasons and there is no telling why someone wants to leave a relationship. Many popular factors that weigh into breakups are:

Trust issues

Abusive Behavior

Loneliness

Money issues

Lack of responsibility

People break up with one another based on their zodiac sign's traits. If a zodiac sign is super aggressive like a Taurus, text messaging and writing a letter are appropriate forms of telling that zodiac sign that they want to leave the relationship.

If you're in a relationship with a Gemini zodiac sign you may know all the reasons why you fell in love with one, but realizing how (or why) your relationship may end is another thing.

Geminis are intuitive and adaptable. They are the social butterflies when it comes to astrology, so when they lose interest, it won't take long for them to decide it's time to move on. But they know that breaking up with you requires treating you as an individual, not just like everyone else.

Always going with the flow, their approach to breaking up with other zodiac signs are different and may lead to speculation, but it works for them. All zodiac signs are different and breaking up with each zodiac sign will be approached differently and handled in a unique way.

Find out what the stages of a breakup with a Gemini are like for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries (March 21-April 21)

Geminis find it hard to break up with an Aries because they know that their courtship was an adventure and it wasn't a snooze fest. Geminis knows that Aries can recover quickly from breakups because they are confident and know who they are.

Geminis are comfortable breaking up with Aries in person because they know they can handle rejection and walk away like a diva. Breaking up is hard to do but Aries makes it easy and that's always a good thing.

Taurus (April 21-March 20)

Geminis are wary to break up with a Taurus. Even though they are warm-hearted and loving they have a dark side of being possessive and out of control.

Geminis take the safe side and call or text to break up with a Taurus because they don't know how a Taurus would react if they broke up with them face to face. A Taurus is possessive and doesn't like seeing their mates with other people. Geminis won't be surprised if they see their Taurus ex on their doorstep any time soon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis know Geminis so they know themselves. They know that they are hyperactive and ready for adventure and to explore new frontiers. For that reason, Geminis break up over the phone or in a room full of people because they are unpredictable at times and never stick to the script. A physical altercation can occur when you break up with a Gemini so knowing this you want to be in a safe place with tons of witnesses. You guys had your time and you want to end with no bumps or bruises.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Geminis are ready for the waterworks when it comes to breaking up with a Cancer. Cancers are loving and care too much about people. Geminis know that Cancers care too much and don't have an evil bone in their body.

Geminis break up with Cancers by sitting down with them and bringing a box of tissues because they know Cancers are very moody and emotional. Geminis know that it will be painful to break up with a Cancer and they will be powerless to make a feel better.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Geminis know that breaking up with a Leo will be hardcore action. Leos are fiery and usually don't take no for an answer. Bossy, they will expect to hear an explanation of why you are breaking up with them and why you don't love them anymore.

Geminis will expect a Leo to put on a show and take matters into their own hands. Geminis know that this will get nasty so Facebook messaging the break-up or writing a letter is what Geminis will do to not make confrontation with a Leo.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Geminis worry about breaking up with a Virgo because they are super sensitive. Geminis gets concerned about Virgos because they don't take rejection well and they don't adapt to situations too easy. Moreover, Virgo has a tendency to hold things in and that is not good for the body or the mind.

Geminis know that a face to face explanation is needed and that the conversation they need to have needs to be long and drawn out. Geminis will want to stay friends with a Virgo but doesn't see a future anytime soon.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Geminis know that Libras are social beings and love to talk about whatever is on their minds. Geminis know this and know that talking about the breakup either over the phone or in person will not matter. Libras tend to take criticism very well and usually go with the flow.

Geminis talking about the break up with a Libra will be easy going and understanding. Geminis know that there will be a lasting friendship even when the break up is official.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Geminis know that breaking up with a Scorpio is not an easy thing to do. Jilted Scorpios have a tendency for revenge and won't stop until they get it.

Geminis know that even though you can talk to a Scorpio about your problems it won't register to them and they will do their own thing. Always wanting it their way, in their mind, you will always be together with them and they will listen to you as if they were wearing earplugs. Geminis will break up with a Taurus by ignoring them and practically ghosting them.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns can hold a grudge and Geminis know that. Geminis walk with caution when breaking up with Capricorns because they know that Capricorns will never be satisfied with the breakup and will always want to get back together with you.

Geminis need to sit down and explain thoroughly that you guys have no chance on getting back together and making things right again. A Gemini knows that the relationship was toxic and that maybe hearing that from you in person will get that through Capricorn's head.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Geminis know that breaking up with Sagittarius is like breaking up with the nice person at school. Geminis don't want to do it but feel like there is more to life and feels like the relationship was boring in the first place. You don't want to make Sagittarius upset but you feel that you need to do this because you know Sagittarius needs someone better than you and you feel like you guys are mismatched.

Gemini, not wanting to show their face, will call Sagittarius up on the phone to avoid confrontation.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Geminis never knew what to expect from their relationship with an Aquarius and still doesn't know now. You cant take their mood swings and their indecisive nature and you want to end the relationship sooner rather than later.

You don't want to break up face to face because you feel anything can happen and don't want any surprises. Facebook messenger and mailing a letter are Geminis go-to solution when breaking up with an Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Geminis know that Pisces doesn't have the best self-esteem and that people know that they are easily led and bamboozled. Geminis fear that if they break up with a Pisces that they will jump into a relationship that will be harmful to them and bring them down even more.

Geminis know that they need to approach a break up with a Pisces with caution and that they still need to be a friend as well. Geminis need to not only think about themselves but they need to think about how the breakup will affect Pisces.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Njeri Dead is a contributor for YourTango.