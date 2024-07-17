How You Act When You're Crushing Hard, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Crushing on someone can be the most deliciously awful, wonderful feeling in the world. You like someone and seeing them makes your day. Every small touch is electric and you feel the excitement in the air. There’s also that somewhat sick feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when they’re near and that bubbling jealousy you feel when they give their attention to somebody other than you.

Sometimes you crush on someone because you know that they’re the one person who was meant for you. You don’t know how you know it, you just do, and you pray that they feel the same way.

Then there are the times where it’s not their looks that attract you but something else, like their sense of humor or a special talent they have. Look how easy it is to get a crush on a musician or an artist. Normally, you wouldn’t like them but with the way they sing, it’s as if they are speaking directly to your heart.

It’s challenging to keep your cool around someone that you have a crush on. You think you’re giving it away by your body language and every word you say that you’re so into them, but it might not be apparent to everyone else.

When you're near your crush, does your heart start to beat much more rapidly than usual? Does a sweat break out? Are you blushing for no reason at all? You may feel as you don’t have any control on how your body reacts when you’re close to your crush.

Should you make a move, is it appropriate or would hitting on your crush prematurely ruin everything? You need to do some research and determine if you and your crush could have a relationship; if there’s no possibility of that happening, you may need to distance yourself from them until you are over it.

Here's how you act when you have a crush, according to your zodiac sign.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

You try to convince yourself that the excitement you feel is the same as if you were doing something for the first time and that you can handle it. You put your anxiety to the side and you make a bold move. It might not be the most thought-out move in history, but it's good that you take action. Sometimes it works out and other times it doesn't but the good thing is that if your crush isn't feeling it, you know right away and you don't have to waste any energy pursuing someone who isn't interested. However, they're usually interested. Your enthusiasm and confidence are extremely appealing.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

When you have a crush on someone, you keep it to yourself. No one knows how you're over-thinking every word you've said to them or how you regret trying to make that joke that didn't go over as well as you hoped. Your crush is going to have to have some highly-developed senses if they're ever going to find out how you feel because you sure aren't going to tell them. Most of the time, your relationship with your crush will begin and end in your head.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You run hot and cold when you're crushing on someone. You try to stay cool and detached but your emotions will get the best of you and you'll come on too strong. If you can just get them in conversation, they'd know how brilliant and funny you are, but you're too tongue-tied to engage them. You squeak out something but your precious words seem to be failing you. Your best bet is to do something to calm yourself down so you can be warm and engaging without becoming cold and aloof. Your crush upsets your equilibrium big time.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You convince yourself that it's a hopeless case and end any chance of a relationship with your crush before it even begins, and then you beat yourself up about being so pessimistic. It's just that you've suffered in the past and you're wary about putting your heart out there again, especially with something that could be less than nothing. Just because you admire someone or think they're attractive, it doesn't mean they're safe to care about.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

When you have a crush, you go right into flirting mode. Of course, they'll be as taken with you as you are with them, you just need to get in their orbit. You also touch them a lot — not in a creepy way, but subtly and lightly. You don't have to do much for them to notice you and you know you're hard to resist. The truth is you're comfortable whether you're the person being crushed on or the one doing the crushing.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

When you have a crush on someone, you find out everything you need to know and then you make a plan. Which friends do you have in common and can you call on them to help you out? What are your best chances at running into your crush and how do you impress them when you're together? What can you do to appear calm and normal when what you really want to do is scream and jump up and down? You treat this the way you would any problem: with logic and knowledge. You know that you'll find a solution to solving this crush... you always do.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You look at crushes as if they're just a fun thing that makes your life a little more exciting. You try not to get too emotionally involved and you just enjoy it for what it is — the admiration and attraction for another human being. You like that feeling that seeing your crush gives you: you feel a little giddy, a little wired, and you like how it makes you feel optimistic and energized.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

You don't believe in having a crush which is why, when you develop one, you don't know what to do. Your first instinct is to pursue them but you know it would become some big intense thing and a crush doesn't merit that. You try to control it so your crush doesn't turn into an obsession. Of course, when you're in the presence of your crush, you tend to come on way too strong and you scare them off. Less is definitely more when it comes to you and your crushes.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You develop mini-crushes all the time. You crush on your dentist or that man at the next table over. You're naturally friendly and kind of flirty, so you don't get too wrapped up in the fact that you're crushing on them. Usually, you do something sweet and thoughtful that makes them give you a second look, but if they take too much time responding, you're on to the next mini-crush.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

A crush for you is all about the possibilities — it could lead to you finding your person or it could simply be someone to practice with. If you have a crush on a co-worker, you can see what it's like to interact with someone you like and whom you may not have a future with. Crushing lets you have fun and not be so serious all the time. Sometimes you get in your head and think you embarrass yourself, but it actually comes off as charming and kind of endearing.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

When you're crushing on someone, it's all about group dates. You like to be in the vicinity of your crush but you don't want to be too obvious so you always pad the event with people. If you're being yourself and joking around with your friends, you'll feel more comfortable about interacting with your crush. You don't want to be anyone you're not and if your crush can't see how amazing you are, that's their problem, not yours.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

You wish your crush could just know you like them by osmosis; you don't want to have to say or do anything directly. You'd rather die than tell your crush that you were interested. Instead, you'll channel those feelings into something creative like a song or painting. If you're good at photography, you might try to get them as a subject — but for purely artistic reasons, not because you're crushing on them.

