Leo knows how to get your attention.

When Leo likes you, you'll know it, they'll know it, and everyone you know will know it.

Get used to it — they get like that, no matter what your sign is. They're a lovable, squishy, pushy Lion who will demand your attention and basically do anything to get it.

Of course, this is astrological. The cosmic forces that created Leo's interest in love and romance created a literal force of nature. Leo doesn't hold back, and they are quite crafty at getting your attention.

When Leo likes you, your first thoughts will be, "Oh my god, a Leo! Do I have the patience for all this ego?" Guess what? You do. Or, you should at least try, because Leo is all about love.

Here's how to tell if a Leo likes you, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Leo-Aries combo is always fiery and memorable.

When Leo likes you, Aries, you'll become instantly curious about this stranger and their intentions. Why so show-off-y? Such bold flirtation? You'll see them as your challenger, and you'll want to take that chance with them.

Leo knows the power inside an Aries, and yes, they think you are completely nuts, but who cares? They like nuts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Leo is going to perceive you as a potential sparring partner, at first.

They like to tease and play fight, just as much as you do. And while you're more into the game, they're more into you taking notice of them.

You'll see how the dynamic starts to revolve around them. They don't mean any harm, they just can't help it. But if Leo likes you, Taurus, it's because they're both fearful of you and enamored.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be intrigued by the Leo that takes notice of you, but your skeptical side might judge them harshly for being so extroverted.

If they like you, it's because they see you as an enigma; they need to decode you, like a lion playing with his food. Try to open to them, Gemini, as they do not mean you any harm. In fact, they like you a whole lot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got more in common with a Leo than you might think, Cancer, which is why you'd be surprisingly compatible with the Leo who is over there, demanding your attention.

They represent the manifest wild side of your own heart; you love what they love, and they respect what you respect. Two different types, but well worth a try. If Leo likes you, you'll be smitten, flattered and intrigued.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes opposites attract, and sometimes like attracts like.

Couplings between two Leos is instant, or it's impossible. Much like two lions in the wild, uour mate is your mate, and if it's not in the cards, it's not happening.

When Leo likes you, Leo, you'll feel a strong sense or urgency telling you to bolt, or to stay with this person forever. This match is emotionally powerful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You like to come across as a cool cucumber, Virgo, but the truth is, you're a shameless flirt, and that's really going to come into play when Leo starts flirting with you.

They like that rock-solid, cold side of you, simply because they know they can melt you. The funny part is that you know it, too. You sense that Leo can only mean trouble for you, in all the best ways.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might not have to dilly-dally with all the small talk, because the truth is, when you and Leo fall into a flirt pattern, the first stop is the bed. Or phone sex, online sex... just get to the sex!

Leo and Libra really doesn't spell "lifetime commitment," but that seems to be mutually understood. Great compatibility and potential for great friendship, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your first impression of the Leo that has interest in you will be less than stellar.

You simply don't believe them and find them to be over the top and more dramatic than need be. Then, they'll leave you alone and you'll wonder, "When are they coming back. I liked that attention. Hmm."

That's how it is when Leo likes you. They spoil you, Scorpio. And you know you like to be spoiled.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It probably doesn't get better than a Sagittarius-Leo match up. Two fire signs, both into everything life has to offer.

When Leo likes you, Sagittarius, you'll be given gifts. Not just little boxes — your heart's desire will be manifested for you, because once Leo finds their perfect Sagittarius, that's all they want: to make them (you!) happy.

Don't let this one pass you by.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Another coupling that one might next expect to be this good, and yet, you two are great together.

When Leo likes you, Capricorn, they tend to your every wish, and it happens fast. Leo doesn't like to wait for results, they simply make them happen while you watch. And you'll adore their speed and delivery.

Attracted to your ability, they will find you talented and interesting.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may not be in the mood for a Leo, but Leo is in the mood for you, Aquarius.

In you, they see something they can never have: patience. This is something you'll never have to have around Leo, as they move rapidly and effectively when it comes to making you, Aquarius, into their love interest.

Take the time to get to know a Leo before you shut the door. They are very interesting and will spark off some great conversation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This could be quite sweet, and if you're brave and daring, then open your heart to the Leo who is knocking on your romantic door, right now.

Leo is all good intentions; they have no ulterior motive, and they are only interested in loving you and in being loved. If you're looking for love, protection, trust and thrills, then recognize Leo as someone who is potentially perfect for you.

