How Do Aries Flirt?

These Rams know how to sweep you off your feet.

How do you know if an Aries is flirting with you? Aries is not known for being subtle and shy.

In fact, this Mars-ruled zodiac sign is represented by the Ram — an animal who does not let anyone or anything get into the way of their true desires.

When an Aries flirts with you they are blunt and assertive.

When an Aries zodiac sign flirts with you, it can feel like you're being hunted.

RELATED: These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Attention Seekers

If an Aries is interested in a person, they flirt by cranking up the charm.

Not only are Aries very strong and full of will power, but they are known to be sexually fueled and passionate.

You will immediately know when you have caught the attention of an Aries.

Your phone will be ringing with consistent double texts and they will make sure every inch of your soul is appreciated and caressed.

The Aries will show you just how strong and competitive they are in a playful game of Uno or at a sporting event with a couple of friends.

Maybe you haven't come across an Aries just yet, but when you do, you'll instantly know!

That is why we have made you a cheat sheet to mark when you think an Aries might be flirting with you.

When an Aries flirts, they want people to see them in action.

An Aries will invite you everywhere they go.

An Aries knows exactly how to make a surprise entrance.

What better way to do so with mesmerizing eye candy like yourself?

When an Aries is flirty, they drop hints about their plans.

An Aries will be sure to let you know how much they're feeling you by inviting you to any event they are attending.

They want to be the center of attention and the best way to do so is by bringing someone to show off!

They do not like being bored at home and sitting around staring at the walls.

You will find yourself on the wildest adventures with an Aries.

Once they start asking you to accompany them in their special events, that's when you'll know they are totally into you.

An Aries flirts when they are showing you off to their friends.

An Aries will show you off any chance that they can get.

One of the most obvious signs of an Aries flirting or showing their interest in you is by showing off their skills every second of the day you're together.

Being a fire element means they will not be afraid to take big risks in showcasing their many talents.

Aries are protective as a form of flirtation.

By showing how physically fit they are, the Aries will always ensure that they're partner or crush feels safe at all times.

You'll catch them carrying all of the groceries on one arm while holding a tray of coffee.

If the Aries plays a sport, they'll invite you to all of their games to demonstrate their athleticism.

Aries zodiac signs are direct when they want you to know they are interested.

An Aries will not play hard to get.

If you thought you would have to extract any emotions or feelings from an Aries, you're absolutely wrong.

The Aries will not mislead you, in fact, they'll be super vocal about their feelings toward you!

This sign does not like when someone isn't being authentic with them, in return, Aries zodiac signs are sure to let others know how they feel about them.

Because of their determination and persistence, an Aries will almost definitely let you know what they want with you as soon as they're sure of their feelings.

An Aries will continue to flirt with you whether they are actively seeking a relationship or a casual hookup.

You won't ever feel confused or anxious about an Aries, and you can bet that they will not play mind games with you!

Aries flirt because they are on a mission, and love is a game of war they want to win.

Aries' flirting style is part of their archetype.

Per astrology, the roots of Aries' personality can be understood with Greek mythology.

The god of war was named "Ares," who just so happened to be the son of Zeus and Hera.

Ares was physically aggressive and had a scandalous affair with Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty.

Is it a coincidence that this astrological sign is paired up with a figure like this? I don't think so!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality topics.