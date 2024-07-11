Conflict is all around us, and it’s not hard to find yourself in the middle of it. That's especially true if you have a high-conflict pattern of behavior, as you tend to increase conflict rather than resolving or decreasing it.

People with high-conflict personalities have all-or-nothing thinking, extreme reactions, and tend to stir up drama. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean you have this personality type, but you may still have certain traits that are similar.

Here's your zodiac sign's most high-conflict personality trait

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Aries has been known to be passive-aggressive with people who do something that annoys them. It could be a customer taking too long to pay at the register, where Aries will push their cart into their back to move them along.

Aries rarely lets things go, and it’s indicative of a high-conflict personality trait. They will act this way if they believe they haven’t been treated right. But they take minor annoyances as personal attacks and react in a negative way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Compromise and flexibility seem impossible to Taurus; sometimes they feel they won’t survive if things don’t turn out exactly as they planned. As such, Taurus sees conflict in terms of one simple solution: theirs.

This high-conflict personality trait means they rarely take the time to thoroughly look at the situation, see things from someone else's point of view, or even consider other options rather than the one they came up with.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Gemini is socially gifted, but they tend to be rather controlling with their friends. This makes people walk on eggshells around them, uncomfortable to say what they want without inspiring Gemini’s wrath.

This high-conflict personality trait makes it almost impossible for Gemini to form true bonds with others. Because true friendship means both people can be their true selves around each other without causing a meltdown.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Cancer’s high-conflict personality trait involves the way they express their emotions. Sometimes, those emotions are way out of proportion to whatever issue is at hand.

It's great that Cancer gets emotionally invested in things, but when it gets out of control, it catches others off-guard. There are times when Cancer needs to pull back from going full throttle with their overly passionate feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Leo expects to be treated like a king or queen, but when they aren’t, they show their inner high-conflict trait by exploding on everyone around them. It’s completely unappealing to others and makes them appear arrogant.

Leo needs to realize that there are times they won’t be first in line or get into the VIP section. They don’t need to start a war just because they didn’t get their way. Instead, they should be grateful for everything they have.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Virgo may not appear to lose control of their emotions, but underneath that calm demeanor they can be an emotional manipulator. It’s a high-conflict trait that really tests their relationships and friendships.

Virgo may not be aware of the power they have over others and how devastating it can be to them when they use their emotions for their own bidding. Virgo doesn't like it when other people take advantage of them, so they probably shouldn’t do it to others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Libra generally hates conflict, but if they disagree with a friend or loved one on an issue, they immediately end the friendship or distance themselves. They would rather only have people on their side agreeing with them.

But for Libra, this is a high-conflict personality trait because it’s unfair to others. Their conflict resolution style is to just end things before they get really ugly, but it's not fair to the other person who doesn't get to explain their side of things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Scorpio is passionate, intuitive and loyal, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a high-conflict, obnoxious personality trait that pushes people away. Scorpio has an intense drive to control or dominate those closest to them.

They never let go of their friends or family, and can be possessive to the extreme. They don't let go, even when the other person feels like they're being suffocated.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Sagittarius never takes responsibility for a problem, as it's always somebody else's fault. Their refusal to do so means they rewrite the narrative so they are the victim, not the perpetrator. And it’s an extremely high-conflict trait to possess.

Sagittarius never sees themselves as doing something wrong and quickly throws the blame onto someone else. But by never accepting responsibility for anything negative, Sagittarius is building their self-worth on a very shaky foundation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Capricorn is known for being hardworking, reliable and practical, but the way they handle themselves sometimes is very high-conflict. They tend to cause a scene or do unpleasant things when they believe they are treated unfairly.

Capricorn spins it in their head that none of it was their fault, but they don’t seem to find it odd that they are no longer welcome at certain places. Perhaps they act a bit too harsh sometimes and should be a little more lax.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Most of the time, Aquarius is relaxed and easygoing, but there are times when they lose it completely. Their high-conflict trait is how they sometimes are hot-headed and have a hair-trigger temper.

It’s not something to be proud of because it means Aquarius isn’t in control of their emotions or actions. They need to dial it back and have a more chill attitude when they are challenged.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Pisces’ high-conflict personality trait relates to their tendency to associate with behavior of this kind. They can be extremely passive, and kind of admire a high-conflict person’s energy and passion.

But they may not be aware of how exhausting it becomes to be around a person like this, and can chip away at their self-esteem. It’s best for Pisces to put some distance between themselves and the high-conflict person so they don't make them a target for aggression.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.