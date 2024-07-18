The Unusual Way Your Zodiac Sign Acts When They Have A Crush On Someone

Having a crush on someone is an equally wonderful and worrying feeling.

It’s challenging to keep your cool around someone you're attracted to. You think may you're not being obvious, but everyone else can likely tell you're into this person based on your words and body language.

Perhaps your heart starts to beat more rapidly, you begin sweating, or you blush for no reason at all. It seems like you have no control over how your body reacts!

Advertisement

But with the help of astrology, you can find out the very specific way your zodiac sign acts when they have a crush on someone.

Here's the unusual way the zodiac signs act when they have a crush

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Aries has a crush, they convince themselves that their excitement is something they can keep under control. They put their anxiety to the side and make bold moves instead. Sometimes it works out and other times it doesn't.

The good thing is that if Aries’ crush isn't feeling it, the Ram knows right away and doesn't have to waste energy pursuing someone who isn't interested. However, they're usually interested, as Aries’ enthusiasm and confidence are extremely appealing.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Taurus has a crush on someone, they keep it to themselves. No one knows how Taurus is overthinking every word they say or how they regret trying to make a joke that didn't go over as planned.

Their crush is going to have to have some highly-developed senses if they're ever going to find out how Taurus feels, because they sure aren't going to reveal anything. Most of the time, Taurus’ relationship with their crush will begin and end in their own head.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Gemini runs hot and cold when they have a crush on someone. They try to stay cool and detached, but their emotions get the best of them and Gemini ends up coming on too strong.

If Gemini could just have a conversation, their crush would know their brilliance and humor, but this zodiac sign gets too tongue-tied to engage. Their best bet is to do something to calm themselves so they can be warm and engaging without becoming cold and aloof.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Cancer convinces themselves that it's a hopeless cause and will end any chance of pursuing their crush. But afterward, Cancer beats themselves up over being so pessimistic.

Cancer has suffered in the past and is wary of putting their heart out there again, especially with something that could be less than nothing. Just because they admire someone or think they are attractive, it doesn't mean they are safe to care about.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Leo has a crush, they go right into flirting mode. Of course, they will be as taken with their crush as their crush is with them, Leo just needs to get in their orbit. Leo is also a bit touchy-feely, but keeps it subtle and light.

The Lion doesn't have to do much for their crush to notice them, and they know their charm is hard to resist. Leo is completely comfortable with themselves when they are interested in someone.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Virgo has a crush on someone, they find out everything they can about that person and then they make a plan. Virgo thinks about the friends they have in common, how to run into their crush, how to impress them, and the best way they can remain calm and normal.

Virgo treats this the same way they would any problem: with logic and knowledge. They know they will find a solution and make their crush like them back. Because Virgo always finds a way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Libra views crushes as a fun thing that makes their life a little more exciting. Even if they are attracted to someone, Libra tries not to get too emotionally involved and enjoy it for what it is: the admiration and attraction for another human being.

They like that feeling that seeing a crush gives you. Libra feels a little giddy, a little wired, and truly likes how optimistic and energized it makes them feel.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Scorpio is so devoted and passionate that when they develop a crush, they aren’t quite sure what to do. Their first instinct is to pursue this person, but they know it would become a big, intense thing, and a crush doesn’t merit that.

Scorpio tries to control their feelings so their crush doesn't turn into an obsession. Of course, when in the presence of their crush, they tend to come on way too strong and scare them off. Less is definitely more when it comes to Scorpio and their crushes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Sagittarius isn’t one to focus on a specific person at a time. That’s why they develop small, mini crushes every single day. They crush on everyone from their dentist to a customer at the next table.

Sagittarius is naturally friendly and kind of flirty, so they don't get too wrapped up in a crush. Usually, they do something sweet and thoughtful that makes their crush give a second look, but if they take too much time responding, Sagittarius is on to the next.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

A crush for Capricorn is all about the possibilities — it could lead to them finding their person or it could simply be someone to practice with. If Capricorn is crushing on a co-worker, they could see what it’s like to interact with someone they like but may not have a future with.

A crush allows Capricorn to have fun and not be so serious all the time. Sometimes they get in their own head and think they will embarrass themselves, but to their crush, it might come off as charming and kind of endearing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Aquarius has a crush on someone, they want to be around them without acting too obvious. That’s why Aquarius will ask their crush to go on group dates, padding the event with others.

Aquarius thinks that if they are being themselves and joking around with friends, they will feel more comfortable about interacting with the person they like. If their crush can’t see Aquarius’ authentic self, it’s not their problem.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Pisces wishes their crush could just know their true feelings without Pisces having to say or do anything directly. In fact, Pisces would rather crawl into a hole and never come out, than have to reveal their true feelings to their crush.

Instead, they will channel those feelings into something creative like a song, painting, or even photography. They may even try to get their crush to be the subject of a project.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.