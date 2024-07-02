When you like someone, you frequently wonder the best way to get their attention. Does your crush have a certain hobby you know a lot about? Are they attracted to someone of your stature?

These personal preferences can vary. But how are you going to make your crush swoon if you don’t know what makes them weak in the knees? That's where astrology can help.

When each zodiac sign is first seeing someone, there are certain actions that make it almost certain things will lead to a serious relationship!

Here's the romantic gesture that makes your zodiac sign swoon

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is passionate and optimistic, and tends to attract partners who make them laugh. Aries enjoys being constantly present and engaged, and the person trying to win them over could learn from that. The best romantic gesture for an Aries is to get some giggles out of them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is a stable and devoted zodiac sign with a taste for the finer things in life. When getting to know someone, the best romantic gesture to win them over is to take them on trips, inviting them out to dinner and trying new things. Even a romantic walk is sure to be a hit for Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini loves being asked unusual questions; it’s just part of their quirky personality! It allows them to express themselves and share their oddities. That’s why the best romantic gesture for Gemini is to ask them questions they have never heard before. It’s a sure way to win them over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer tends to be a bit suspicious, so a partner with a confident personality puts them at ease. The easiest way to win over Cancer is to be charismatic and positive, showing confidence in the way one holds themselves. The Crab really enjoys being around self-assured people, so it’s a win-win.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are known to be hard workers who revel in attention from anyone around them. So, why not tell Leo how much they are appreciated and admired? Complimenting Leo is the best way to show adoration and really make them swoon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo wants to be around people who are genuinely kind and authentic. They are impressed by individuals who are polite and sincere, so consider it the strongest way to win their heart. Refrain from snarkiness or rudeness and just stay real.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are socially graceful individuals, but really love being around people who are into nerdy things. The easiest way to win them over is to be a little awkward. Being oneself is a grand romantic gesture, so don’t be afraid to reveal any quirks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios enjoy people who are unique and different. They are passionate and deeply emotional, even though they may not express it outward. The best romantic gesture to win over Scorpio is to be open, honest and adventurous, because this zodiac sign loves people who are as fierce as they are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius wants to be around interesting and passionate people who can carry a good conversation while keeping things interesting. The best way to win their heart is to be unafraid to wholeheartedly express emotions, being compelling and deep to keep their attention.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn hates small talk but will engage in conversations about things their crush or potential partner is interested in. The greatest romantic gesture to win over Capricorn is to steer clear of boring topics and instead talk about things one cares deeply for. Their admiration is easily earned when talking about things that really matter.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius likes being alone but doesn't want to feel lonely, which is why the best way to make them swoon is to try to relate to them to make them feel understood. Anyone wanting to win Aquarius’ heart must put the effort in to show they care in a unique and genuine way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces may be a dreamer, but the one way to make them swoon is by maintaining eye contact. Pisces sees this as incredibly romantic because it shows through body language that this potential partner really cares about what they are saying and thinking.

Helen Luc is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Bustle, Los Angeles Times, YourTango, and Chegg. Her writing focuses on mental health, astrology, and relationships.