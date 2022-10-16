Libra Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Libras & Their Personalities

There are only 12 zodiac signs, but everyone has their own unique personality.

Astrology is more complex and nuanced than many people realize. A full natal chart is essential when you want to know all the details about your hidden traits, talents, and shortcomings — there’s a lot more to you than just your Sun sign.

In fact, there are three types of each zodiac sign called decans that help explain small personality differences in those with the same Sun Sign.

Libra decans

The Libra zodiac sign is an air sign ruled by Venus.

While traditional Libra dates are September 23 to October 22, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Libras, or Libra decans, influenced by the two other air signs Gemini and Aquarius.

Air signs are the intellectuals of the zodiac. They’re well-spoken, intelligent, and curious about technology and new ideas.

Gemini is the social butterfly, Libra is peaceful and diplomatic, and Aquarius tends to be eccentric and humanitarian.

In general, it’s hard for air signs to focus on one person for very long, but in a group setting, they make excellent communicators and negotiators.

Libra decan 1 (September 23 – October 2)

It’s great to work for peace and try to promote positive vibes, but sometimes decan 1 Libra, influenced fully by the Libra zodiac sign and planet Venus, takes it a little too far. In their quest to avoid conflict, they can actually make things worse in the long run.

Anger needs an outlet, and problems have to be faced before they can be solved. Sweeping negativity under the rug and ignoring bad situations as long as possible is no way to achieve the true balance that Libra is known for.

Libra decan 2 (October 3 – October 12)

Like all Libras, decan 2 can find common ground with just about anyone and engage them in sparkling conversations about anything under the sun.

With additional influence from Aquarius and Uranus, what makes this decan’s natives really stand out is their willingness to sweet-talk, bamboozle, and outright lie to get what they want, even if it’s just to amuse themselves.

Libra decan 2 is an opportunist who’s always looking for an advantage. They’re so charming, though, and they seem so sincere that it’s hard to stay mad at them for long.

Libra decan 3 (October 13 – October 22)

Libra is about balance, and sometimes that means taking an unpopular stand. Decan 3 Libra, with influence from Gemini and Mercury, seems to have dedicated their lives to defending controversial opinions and siding with underdogs.

They’ve had some strange and challenging life experiences because of this, but that only gives them even more of an edge, since they know firsthand what it feels like to be in need of a true ally.

Trudi Mentior grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent her formative years wondering just what might be beyond those vast plains, on the other side of those distant mountains. She now lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw (who loves to scare the cats).