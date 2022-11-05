50 Best Quotes That Give Taurus Energy

Taurus is one of the most grounded, loyal, romantic, and, of course, stubborn zodiac signs in astrology. While their level-headed demeanor is often misunderstood, these Taurus quotes explain exactly what the zodiac sign is really like.

As an Earth sign, Taurus is stable, honest, and logical and provides a solid foundation for those lucky enough to have a Taurus in their life.

Ruled by Venus, Taurus has a deep appreciation for beauty, love, and comfort, and will do just about anything to surround themselves with all three.

While outsiders may see the Fixed sign as lazy, they're sadly mistaken. Taurus is one of the most hard-working zodiac signs in astrology, and if you prod them too much, you'll see the Bull-like temper that the zodiac sign is known for.

Best Taurus Quotes

1. “Taurus (April 20th-May 20th) This sign is ruled by Venus, making you value the sensual side of life. When you feel the pull of attraction you can’t help but give in. Just be sure that your conquest is worthy of your passionate, possessive love.” — Livia Lang, 'Taurus'

2. "The Taurean temper is seldom displayed impulsively, but when the bull gets mad, he can destroy everything in his path, up to and including Scorpios." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

3. "One special thing about being a Taurus is that if a way to getting to what you want isn't readily provided to you, you have no problems with making your own way." — Mecca Woods, 'Astrology for Happiness and Success'

4. “Taureans are stubborn as hell. They never want to tell you what sign they are… But underneath that tough Taurus hide beats the heart of a hopeless romantic.” — Armistead Maupin

5. “Taurus is an earth sign, so despite these bulls’ hedonistic tendencies, Taureans are logical and financially responsible (though there’s always a budget for facial cream).” — Aliza Kelly, 'The Mixology of Astrology'

6. "You can always tell the bull by his strong, silent attitude." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

8. “A Taurus can be your ‘rock’ better than anyone else.” — Jake Register, 'Astrology for Relationships'

9. “Taurus is not in a rush. Taurus is focused on the present.” — Annabel Gat, 'The Astrology of Love and Sex'

10. "Taurus people are home folks. There's scarcely a bull who doesn't love to luxuriate under his own roof and stretch out amid comfortable, familiar surroundings." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

11. “With Venus’s guidance, a Taurus is good-humored with a magnetic allure that is hard to deny and a tactile sense of affection that is simply irresistible.” — Courtney O’Reilly, 'Zodiac Signs: Taurus'

12. “Taureans are not going to be rushed. They like everything, including a friendship or love affair, to be built on a firm foundation.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk, 'The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need'

13. “To be a Taurus is to always be in love.” — Colin Bedell, 'Queer Cosmos: The Astrology of Queer Identities and Relationships'

14. “Appreciative of all things tasty, comfortable, luxurious, and sensually pleasing, your Sun in Taurus knows how to enjoy the physical realm.” — Chani Nicholas, 'You Were Born for This'

15. "Lots of Taurus men and women deserve gold medals for courage under blows of fate that would have long ago broken the back of those born under other Sun signs." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

16. "There's a reason why Taureans are so irresistible: you're sensual, down-to-earth partners who take pride in providing pleasure, comfort, and stability for a partner." — Mecca Woods, 'Astrology for Happiness and Success'

17. “People with the Sun in Taurus love repetition and routine; if they’re having a grand time with you, they’re going to want to do it again and again.” — Jessica Lanyadoo, 'Astrology for Real Relationships'

18. “Like a pig sniffing truffles, a Taurean can literally sniff out unfaithfulness. As a creature of the earth, you have a finely tuned animal–type sense about your partner.” — Michele Knight, 'Star Signs: Good Sex'

19. "There's nothing small about Taurus, including his capacity for lasting love and his potential for wealth." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

20. "Taurus woman is a true romantic—serene, unaffected, sexy, artistic, good-natured, yet with elegance and taste. If you capture this woman's fancy, count yourself blessed." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk, 'The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need'

21. “Taurus will say whatever in the nicest possible way or say nothing at all.” — Janet Bowman Johnson

22. "Taurus is as patient as time itself, as deep as the forest, with a dependable strength that can move mountains. But he's stubborn." — Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman's Sun Signs'

23. "As a Taurus, you have an almost uncanny ability to manifest money and financial opportunities thanks to your practical thinking, persistence, and personal magnetism." — Mecca Woods, 'Astrology for Happiness and Success'

24. “Taureans hate letting go of past loves because when you love, you love forever.” — Michele Knight, 'Star Signs: Good Sex'

25. “Taurus worries. Don’t give them anything to worry about. Anticipate problems. Report mistakes. And don’t confuse Taurus with too much information.” — Matthew Abergel

26. “The Taurus person is genuinely interested in success, and there is nothing he admires more than someone who has achieved his goal.” — Margarete Beim

Quotes by Famous Taureans

27. "I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong." — Audrey Hepburn

28. "I have a pretty bad temper, but you need to really push me to see it." — Janet Jackson

29. “I’m a Taurus, which sounds like the name of a pickup truck. I’d prefer to be born under the sign of the rock wallaby. If you’re going to interpret your life pursuant to an utterly irrational dogma, why can’t it have a cute mascot?” — Elliot Perlman

30. “I am a bull. I am Taurus. My will is awful. If I like something, there is nothing else. I was a pain in the neck. I still am a pain in the neck.” — Elsa Peretti

31. “I’m a Taurus, which means that I have a bull-like determination, which means I’m not giving up. And that is true. I’m not.” — Charles K. Kinzer

32. "I'm very happy at home." — Uma Thurman

33. "The secret to using power is not to use it. Just having it is enough." — Jessica Alba

34. "I don't want to be alone. I want to be left alone." — Audrey Hepburn

35. “I’m a Taurus; I need a home.” — Adwoa Aboah

36. "Men aren't necessities. They're luxuries." — Cher

37. "I always imagined I could be what I wanted to be." — Chris Brown

38. "Real courage is when you know you're licked before you being, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what." — Harper Lee

39. “I am simple, complex, generous, selfish, unattractive, beautiful, lazy, and driven.” — Barbra Streisand

40. "I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today." — Dwayne Johnson

41. “Be brave and fearless to know that even if you do make a wrong decision, you’re making it for good reason.” — Adele

42. “I don’t like to share my personal life… it wouldn’t be personal if I shared it.” — George Clooney

43. “I always liked having my own money and buying my own stuff. I didn’t want to depend on somebody to do it for me.” — Blac Chyna

44. “I’ve always been a very young person with a very old soul.” —Kehlani

45. "I have a big fear of change, or negative change, anyway." — Kelly Clarkson

46. "My definition of beauty is without rules." — Penelope Cruz

47. "It sounds depressing, but I think when you truly love someone, you'll never stop loving them." — Sam Smith

48. "I really feel that my body craves to be in the mountains or by the ocean or in the countryside." — Miranda Kerr

49. "Life is too short to miss out on the beautiful things like a double cheeseburger." — Channing Tatum

50. "I have no friends and I never leave my house." — Megan Fox

