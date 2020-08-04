Sun, Moon & Rising Sign Meanings, Per Astrology

You are so much more than one sign.

Even those who are first to criticize astrology know their zodiac sign. You might not want to believe everything you read in a horoscope, but we all at least know what sign has been prescribed to us by our birth date.

But did you know that this sign is just your Sun sign? Or that you have a Moon and Rising sign to consider, too?

It’s a stretch to assume that everyone born within the same 30-day period has the same personality when everyone experiences the world differently. You might look at your horoscope and think, “That doesn’t really sound like me.” That’s probably because you only have part of the picture.

Knowing your Sun, Moon and Rising sign gives you a much more nuanced picture that’s specific to you.

For some, their Moon sign dominates, while for others, they resonate strongly with their Rising sign.

Astrology, as we know it in the Western world, is based on an ancient practice that tracks the position of the Moon, stars, and planets throughout the year. Thanks to natal charts, we can uncover exactly where the Earth was within in the universe at the precise moment of your birth.

This is how we know our Sun, Moon, and Rising signs and what they mean for us. Keep reading to find out what each of your sign dictates and how it’s calculated.

What is a Sun sign?

Your Sun sign is the sign you’ve probably known about since your birth.

When people ask you, “What’s your sign?” they’re generally referring to your Sun sign. It refers to the position of the Sun at the time of your birth.

For example, if you were born on November 10th, the Sun was situated in Scorpio, making your zodiac sign Scorpio.

Think of your Sun sign as your inner identity that you radiate to the world. It dictates our self-expression and how we experience life.

It isn't necessarily representative of our deepest emotional thoughts (leave that for your Moon sign!), but it does represent the inner part of ourselves that we feel comfortable sharing with others.

What is a Moon sign?

Moon signs require a little bit more precision since Moon phases are much quicker than the Sun.

To calculate your Moon sign, you need to know the date and time of your birth as well as the time zone you were born in. Since your Moon sign is more unique to you, it reflects your innermost personal thoughts, emotions, and reactions that we often keep from others.

The light from your Moon sign is dim and casts shadows on the parts of yourself that you keep from the world. It isn't uncommon to relate more to your Moon sign than your Sun and Rising signs, since this sign rules your relationship with yourself.

What is a Rising sign?

Also known as your Ascendant sign, Rising signs are often neglected when we talk about signs, but they actually have a very important role in how we present ourselves to the world.

Your Rising sign is the version of yourself that you choose to put forward in social scenarios. If your Sun sign is your inner feelings expressed, and your Moon sign is your private thoughts, think of your Rising sign as the manifestation of your inner and outer world.

Because the Sun spends around 30 days in each sign, and the Moon spends roughly 2-and-a-half days in each sign, Rising signs denote which sign was on the horizon at the exact time of your birth. It's how you dawn on people.

Specifics are important here, so you may need to consult your birth certificate instead of guessing your time of birth!

What is my Sun, Moon and Rising sign?

Depending on your birth date, location and time of birth, your placements will vary. Just get a natal chart reading, and then scroll to see what your placements mean.

Aries

Aries Sun

Those born with the Sun in Aries are strong and impulsive.

As the first sign of the zodiac, you initiate new beginnings and charge ahead in all scenarios. You're full of energy and have trouble sitting still, making you terribly impatient but incredibly innovative when it comes to keeping busy.

Aries Moon

You light up when your accomplishments are recognized.

Had your Sun been in Aries, you would love nothing more than to gloat, but your Moon sign dictates a more reserved modesty. Since you’re not one to brag, people admire you for your perseverance and ability to pursue all of your goals.

Aries Rising

If you’re an Aries Rising, you have a commanding presence. You come across brave, opinionated, and independent. You have strong instincts and lead your pack by jumping headfirst into scenarios without fear.

Taurus

Taurus Sun

If your Sun is in Taurus, you're a compassionate, durable, persistent soul who loves routine and security.

You move at your own pace, and struggle with change and detachment. This can make you possessive and controlling in times of loss. But you’re fiercely loyal and protective of your inner circle.

Taurus Moon

Your Moon side is illuminated when people are honest with you. You like knowing where you stand and need to understand your place in the world.

You can be easily brought down by negative atmospheres, but your inner-wisdom will get you to the right places. Trust your gut!

Taurus Rising

You appear materialistic to others, but that’s only because you enjoy feeling luxurious and secure. You give off fierce, dependable vibes, and people admire your strong will.

Gemini

Gemini Sun

You’re friendly by nature and are an expert at adapting to any social scenario. Your intuition and perceptive nature make you great at catering to your audience, but this can sometimes be perceived as two-faced or contradictory.

This is a misconception because you simply love doing several things at once and gathering as many perspectives as possible.

Gemini Moon

You have excellent communication skills and make a great negotiator. You have a unique ability to understand others.

Your active mind does have a tendency to overthink, however, so make sure to balance your mental stimulation with a calming creative outlet.

Gemini Rising

People perceive you as talkative, bright, and curious. Sometimes your boundless energy means you feel overwhelmed by your desire to do everything.

Try focusing on what matters most to you and worrying about other tasks later.

Cancer

Cancer Sun

You tend to approach life through your emotions rather than your mind. This means you need to be in a stable, emotional environment due to your sensitive nature.

You unconsciously seek attention and sympathy from others. This makes you protective over those you love, but you could benefit from embracing independence.

Cancer Moon

You feel rewarded when you make a difference in the lives of others. You're motivated by your instincts to support and nurture others.

You’re unlikely to get touchy-feely, but could benefit from expressing your inner feelings more.

Cancer Rising

You’re seen as the mother of your group due to your ability to care for and nurture your friends.

Your place is like a second home for them. You’re the one people go to with their problems because you give the best advice.

Leo

Leo Sun

If you’re born under Leo, you’re a powerful optimist. You love leading your pack and know how to have fun.

On the negative side of things, sometimes you can be controlling and possessive, but this is only because you’re secretly sensitive and don’t do well when your pride is damaged.

Leo Moon

You have a deep-rooted charm and wit.

You feel hurt and negatively affected when people disrespect you or don’t give you authority. But you have an internal optimism that gives you the ability to overcome adversity.

Leo Rising

Your friends think you belong on stage due to your dramatic flair. You cast confidence and fun on your social circle.

If there’s anyone who knows how to live their best life, it’s a Leo Rising.

Virgo

Virgo Sun

Virgos are perfectionists. You love any opportunity to be analytical and are great for providing practical assistance to friends in need.

This push for perfection can also lead you to be overly critical of yourself and others. You’re also a worrier and could benefit from focusing less on faults.

Virgo Moon

Those with Virgo Moons have a deep intuition, and absorb the emotions and thoughts of others easily. This leaves you feeling anxious, with a desperate need to put chaos in order.

Your friends will often see you fussing over details and don’t understand why you’re acting this way. But your intuition is your superpower, so use it to your advantage rather than feeling desperate to control it.

Virgo Rising

Your friends often go to you in crisis because they know you can be trusted to provide solutions.

You’re practical, reliable, and a natural caregiver. This makes you a supportive friend and an excellent source of advice.

Libra

Libra Sun

There’s a reason this sign is represented by scales. You love balance and order. You thrive on fairness and will tip the scales one way or the other until you find a position that suits everyone.

Though this can make you appear indecisive, ultimately you just want peace for all.

Libra Moon

Though you love balance just as much as a Libra Sun, you don’t mind a challenge to get there. Finding clarity and simplicity is your goal, but that doesn’t mean you avoid difficult situations.

Libra Moons are often searching for their opposites and love a relationship where you can balance each other out.

Libra Rising

Since Libra is an Air sign, you’re naturally social. Your friends and companions see you as welcoming, kind and sweet, even if this doesn’t always reflect how you feel on the inside.

You just want others to be happy and always set out to make this happen.

Scorpio

Scorpio Sun

You have strong opinions and an even stronger will. You can be intense to be around, but that’s only because you know what you want out of life and are desperate to achieve it.

You thrive on loyalty and give your all to any kind of relationship. Others might find you intimidating, sarcastic, or judgemental, so it can help to realize that not everyone is thick-skinned as you.

Scorpio Moon

You have a strong sense of empathy and are great at processing the emotions of others. You thrive when given alone time to work through your feelings.

Your only fault is that your intense intuition can result in being too hard on yourself. Lean into your idealistic nature instead of your self-depreciation.

Scorpio Rising

To others, you come across mysterious and quiet, making you incredibly alluring. You have a guard up, probably because of things you’ve experienced in your past.

You take your time revealing yourself to others, but when you do, there’s a lot to show off.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius Sun

Personal freedom is important to you and you thrive when you feel independent. You love to travel and hate to feel tied down.

But you also love to spend time making memories with others and have a deep optimism that makes you a positive force in the lives of everyone you encounter.

Sagittarius Moon

You feel restless when your life lacks variety, and you’re powered by your sense of adventure. Internally, you're enthusiastic and hopeful, which are emotions you should feed and express outwardly to spread positivity to others.

Sagittarius Rising

Your friends love your fun vivacity. You’re outspoken and straight to the point, utterly unafraid to say what’s on your mind.

This might get you in trouble sometimes, but honesty is the best policy, right?

Capricorn

Capricorn Sun

You’re the most hardworking of all the zodiac signs and are constantly pushing for your goals. You’re an efficient worker with a keen eye for strategy and practical solutions.

Your fear of failure can make you pessimistic and full of worry. Capricorns need to reward their achievements more instead of always working towards the next goal.

Capricorn Moon

Capricorn Moons are always quietly striving for greatness. You know how to keep things cool, calm, and collected, and this can make you seem cold on the outside.

But it also makes you a great leader because you’re able to keep things under control in a crisis. You know your abilities and don’t feel the need to be flashy with them.

Capricorn Rising

You come across mature and driven, following rules but defying expectations. You expect a lot for yourself and expect just as much for others.

This means you’re supportive of your friends' ambitions, but will cut them off quickly if they let you down.

Aquarius

Aquarius Sun

You have a unique way of perceiving the world and don’t like subscribing to conventions or rules. You have the ability to be both friendly and distant, warm yet detached.

This is because you think of humanity as a whole rather than worrying about just one particular person. You're open-minded and free to shift between different groups and roles.

Aquarius Moon

You're an expert at reading people. You're perceptive to people’s quirks and mannerisms, knowing exactly what people are thinking before they know it themselves.

Your unconventional way of thinking makes you a driver for change. Aquarius Moons make excellent humanitarians.

Aquarius Rising

People around you admire your individualism and creativity. You’re most likely the quirky friend with the coolest style and craziest haircut.

You love to think outside the box and share your creative thoughts with others so everyone can join in on the fun.

Pisces

Pisces Sun

You have a deep need to serve others and thrive when you feel comforted and loved. You place your loved ones on a pedestal, which can sometimes be detrimental.

If they let you down, you’re incredibly emotional and self-pitying. But your imagination and versatility mean you’re more capable of caring for yourself than you realize.

Pisces Moon

You’re quiet and reserved. You have sound judgment and always make good choices when it comes to friends.

To others you’re shy, but you know that you’re just sensitive and need to observe others before you choose to open up.

Pisces Rising

As the last sign in the zodiac, Pisces carries with it all other signs. This gives you the unique ability to observe others with understanding and compassion.

People who meet you might think you’re aloof or have your head in the clouds, but actually, you’re just absorbing everything going on around you all at once.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.