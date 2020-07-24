Your zodiac sign is about more than just when you were born.

What is my zodiac sign? It would almost seem to be a silly question, as if every person on earth is both aware of their personal sun sign, and conscious of the cosmic influence that astrology has on us.

"What's your sign?" used to be a question associated with pick-up lines, as if knowing a person's zodiac sign can lead you to knowing them completely, just by saying the sign's name.

Knowing one's zodiac sign can indeed be revealing, in a sweeping and general way, but the truth is, our actual personalities are built on many different signs, and those "other attributes" are called "houses."

One can be born an Aries, yet have very little Aries-typical traits. This would be due to the idea that this person may have the other 11 houses ruled by signs other than Aries.

For instance, you could be born Aries because the sun was in Aries at the time you were born. But what about the Moon? Where was the Moon at the time of your birth? Where was Venus? Where was Mars?

These other celestial bodies have an influence on you as well, though the answer to "What's my zodiac sign?" is always your sun sign.

How we know what planetary influences rule our astrological houses is what we get when we have our charts read for us.

What is the zodiac?

The zodiac is a stretch of the cosmos that's defined by 12 constellations that lie along the annual path of the sun. Where the planets and stars were at the time of one's birth is important in the astrological description of each individual.

In 1930, a 13th constellation was added, but it rarely gets taken too seriously. That constellation's name is Ophiuchus, and one thing to know about this is that it's not a sign of the zodiac, yet it does cover a stretch of time that falls between November 19 and December 18 — standard Sagittarius time.

Still, Western Astrology denotes only 12 signs, and depending on when you were born, you fall into one of these 12 categories.

Why do we care about the zodiac?

Many think this is just woo-woo silly stuff, and yet, governments and kingdoms have depended on the predictions of astrology for centuries. While most don't look at astrology as a proven science and therefore not a topic to consider as real or serious, most of the time it gets demoted to the fortune teller mystique.

What's interesting is that, while astrology is still considered mystical and unproven, literally millions of people check their horoscope every single day of their lives. They're looking for hope, for love; they're looking to see if the cosmic forces of nature are on their side or against them.

The use of astrology for everyday use, in an everyday situation, is something people turn to, whether they "believe" in it or not.

Astrology is not in question; it exists. It's the study of the effects that cosmic entities have on our human lives. It's precise, exact and shockingly on point.

People care about horoscopes and astrological predictions, because if these charts are done right, they are flawless and correct. It's important for one to reach out to expert astrologers for chart readings based on personal birth information.

How does the order of the zodiac signs work?

Over the course of a year, the sun moves through different constellations. It starts with Aries, and moves on through until it completes its circuit in Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac.

One of the reasons astrology and the zodiac become so confusing to many is that it's not just about the sign itself, it's about the movement and rotation of the earth. Where was the earth at the time you were born? Where is it now, so many years later?

As you can see, astrology and the study of the zodiac is complex. Fortunately, we have experts who can interpret these cosmic shifts and planetary transits.

All we really have to know, to start with, is our birth date, birth time, and place of birth. With these three facts down, the entire chart of astrological information spills forth.

For instance, my chart reveals much information on my houses, because I submitted my time and date of birth, and place of birth.

My sun is in Sagittarius My moon is in Cancer My Mercury is in Sagittarius My Venus is in Sagittarius My Mars is in Taurus My Jupiter is in Scorpio My Saturn is in Sagittarius My Uranus is in Leo My Neptune is in Scorpio My Pluto is in Virgo My Lilith is in Taurus And my North Node is in Libra

Those are the houses of the zodiac, 1 through 12. When you get your chart done, your astrologer will go over the meanings of each house. And to look at this line up, you'll see I have multiple mentions of Sagittarius. This means, I'm about as Sagittarian as it gets!

To start out your journey, you must first begin with your sun sign.

Here's a list of dates that cover every zodiacal month. Each sun sign comes with archetypical behaviors, body part associations, personality traits and representative symbols.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Zodiac symbol: The Ram

Element: Fire

Ruling planet: Mars

Strong warriors, Aries is the god of war. This sign rules the head and creates argumentative people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Zodiac symbol: The Bull

Element: Earth

Ruling planet: Venus

Stubborn, lazy, calm, Taurus rules the throat, neck and vocal chords. This sign has a deep love of beauty and food, and are considered Hedonists.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Zodiac symbol: The Twins

Element: Air

Ruling planet: Mercury

With good communication skills, Gemini rules the lungs, hands and nervous system. Though indecisive, this sign has great interest in tech and detail.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Zodiac symbol: The Crab

Element: Water

Ruling planet: Moon

Cancers are homebodies, and rules the chest, breast and stomach. Very caring, but selfish as well, this sign loves to spend time being creative.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Zodiac symbol: The Lion

Element: Fire

Ruling planet: Sun

With a fiery personality, Leos are show-offs. This sign rules the heart, spine and back. Loving and protective, they are also smart and loyal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Zodiac symbol: The Virgin

Element: Earth

Ruling planet: Mercury

Virgos are perfectionists. This sign rules the digestive system, intestines and spleen. They love detail, but also enjoy arguing and causing trouble.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Zodiac symbol: The Scales

Element: Air

Ruling planet: Venus

Flirtatious by nature, Libra rules the skin, lower back and buttocks. This sign loves balance and making sure everyone is happy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Zodiac symbol: The Scorpion

Element: Water

Ruling planet: Pluto

Scorpio is sexual, and rules the reproductive system and sexual organs. This sign is spiritual, psychic, obsessive and dominating, though kind and sensitive to others as well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Zodiac symbol: The Archer or Centaur

Element: Fire

Ruling planet: Jupiter

Independent and self-centered, Sagittarius rules the hips, thighs and liver. They spends oodles of time alone — and loving it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Zodiac symbol: The Goat

Element: Earth

Ruling planet: Saturn

Capricious with great work ethic, Capricorn rules the joints and skeletal system. This sign tends to be overly dramatic and self-pitying at times.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Zodiac symbol: The Water Bearer

Element: Air

Ruling planet: Uranus

Assertive and analytical, Aquarius rules the ankles and circulatory system. They loves alone time, and can be eccentric and odd.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Zodiac symbol: The Fish

Element: Water

Ruling planet: Neptune

Overly emotional, Pisces rules the feet and lymphatic system. Generous, impressionable and self-pitying, this sign is also creative and cold.

If you're interested in furthering your education on your own sign of the zodiac, I would absolutely recommend that you find an astrologer who can really delve deep into your charts. Much can be revealed if done the right way.

And, once again, while astrology is not an exact science, it's most certainly the oldest "pseudo-science" we know of. Good luck — the cosmos await!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.