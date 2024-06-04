The One Thing Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Be Truly Happy

What makes people truly happy in life is different for everyone. Maybe it's spending time with family, cooking a meal that appeals to the senses, or going on a romantic date night.

But happiness isn't just one situation or experience; happiness is an array of small instances that add up. Happiness isn't a destination you arrive at, it's something that is with us every step of the way, but only if we are open to it.

And in astrology, there are certain things that make each individual sign happy. The innermost need for true happiness is at the root of our zodiac sign's personality.

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to be truly happy in life

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries needs to do something that caters to their ambitions; their life cannot be static or stagnant in any way. They don't want to be tied down or held up by anyone or anything, as it stifles their true nature.

To be truly happy, Aries needs freedom, whether it's participating in activities or buying material items that excite them or cater to their passions. If they are seeking a peace of mind, time in nature helps; if they are writers, a new journal would also help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus has a taste for the finer things in life and will stop at nothing to have a life of luxury. They are stubborn and know what they want, so anything high-quality makes them happy.

Being down to earth in moral senses doesn't stop their desire to have nice things, while relaxing in a beautiful atmosphere. Taurus' picture-perfect idea of happiness involves being on a private island, no worries in sight, and surrounded by silk sheets and fine jewelry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini finds the most happiness when they make new memories, especially with old friends. Though they often have a difficult time making decisions, the last thing they want to question is whether or not they can count on their loved ones.

Having a trustworthy inner circle brings them joy and allows them to find themselves if they get lost along the way. Whether it's a group outing or a night in together, Gemini is happy to spend their time making priceless memories.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are highly emotional and in tune with everything that goes on around them. They sometimes act a bit irrational when their emotions take over, but having security and comfort is ultimately their true happiness.

The security of a loved one's embrace, the confirmation of admiration from a friend, or just being wrapped up in a warm coat on a cold day are just a few things that bring Cancer joy. It's anything that will make Cancer feel at home, no matter where they are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are loud, proud, and in your face. To keep up with their fiery personality, Leo desires anything new or exciting to be happy. Often, that means having a passionate romance.

They need a romance that is as intense as they live their lives. If their love isn't heart-pounding, sweat-inducing, and worthy of making them weak in the knees, Leo won't feel the joy. Instead, they opt for a connection that is vibrant and life-changing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are cautious and don't open themselves up to anyone without a long process of analyzing and tests. As such, Virgo finds real happiness in the honest and true relationships and friendships they form.

When dealing with dishonest people, Virgo cuts them out for good, as it can quell their sense of happiness. Instead, they much prefer being around their loved ones, making their bonds stronger along the way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra needs to be entertained at all times and, as such, crave constant adventure. They get bored if they have even a few moments alone doing nothing. So, to be happy, big, fun, laugh-out-loud sort of adventures are perfect for them.

The crazier and more "out there" that activity is, the happier Libra will be. Whether it's concert tickets, brewery tours, or party cruises, Libra wants to experience life to the fullest. They don't let anything stop them from doing that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

By nature, Scorpio isn't exactly forthcoming. They need a lot of trust in their relationships to be happy. Being that suspicious all the time can be exhausting, and they don't want to constantly ask for reassurance. Without trust, Scorpio is fully bummed out.

For real happiness, Scorpio craves anything that makes them feel true to themselves. It could be wearing their favorite clothes or having artwork around them that inspires them; whatever it is, they want to remain authentic.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is always planning their next adventure and endeavor — it's what makes them happiest. They can't do any of the fun and crazy things they plan without money, so having a good sized savings means endless possibilities.

Because of their free-spirited nature, Sagittarius craves going on a trip, and it doesn't really matter where. To them, the best purchases are those where memories are made, and traveling is the best way for them to experience it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is structured and self-disciplined, but eating is what makes them let go and have the most fun. They are truly happy with their favorite meal, whether it's a juicy burger, a bowl of popcorn, or their favorite exotic cuisine.

When they have delicious food, their smile never disappears. They savor every single bite, ruminating on the flavors and feelings they experience. To Capricorn, buying a nice meal for themselves is like a holiday.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius enjoys having intellectual conversations, especially when they are the subject at hand. They want people to ask them about their lives, and there is nothing more flashy and conversation-starting than a really cool new car.

Having a vehicle as sophisticated and unique as they are will truly make an Aquarius giddy. Buying things for their car has the same reaction, whether it's decor or detailing. For Aquarius, quality comes first.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are selfless and truly find happiness in giving back to others. In fact, they only feel content when they can care for someone or something. That's why taking care of a pet of any kind brings them true joy.

A furry or scaly friend in their home makes their heart swell, allowing them to rave about their new best friend. Pisces also takes great pride in buying anything their pet needs, as their animal being happy makes them smile, too.

