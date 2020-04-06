5 Ways To Keep The Capricorn You Love Happy — Or Else

Stick to these guidelines and your Capricorn will love you forever.

Shy and practical Capricorns are extremely selective about who they spend their time with. Once they let you in, you can expect to see every wonderful side of them, but if you rub them the wrong way, don't think for one minute to ever be in their good graces.

While the Capricorn zodiac sign is often misunderstood to be a cold, calculating workaholic who can't form connections with others, that couldn't be further from the truth. Because this sign is more than capable of loving you the right way... with some exceptions.

If you’re one of the special few people Capricorn lets in, you should feel honored, especially because they have high standards for themselves and others.

But once a Capricorn sign chooses you, you’ll never find a more selfless and unconditional love than the one they offer.

Since Capricorns are super committed to the ones they let into their hearts, they’re amazing long-term partners. So when you get one, don’t ever let them get away. You really won't find a love and commitment like this ever again.

The Capricorn personality is usually very level-headed, so they’ll give you plenty of fair warning if you mess up. But beware: all it takes is for you to cross them one too many times, and your calm Capricorn turns capricious real quick.

The solution? Just keep them happy, of course. Here are a few sure-fire ways to make sure the Capricorn in your life has nothing but love for you:

1. Show off your high-brow humor.

Capricorns are usually on the shyer side, so they appreciate a partner who knows how to draw them out of their shell. One of the best ways to do this is with some witty repartee.

If there’s one thing Capricorns know about themselves, it’s that they’re experts in sarcasm and satire! (Don't try to tell them otherwise.) Give them a chance to let their intelligent wit shine and they’ll love you even more for it.

2. Favor planning time, not spontaneity.

While you might see a spur of the moment trip as a romantic getaway, your Capricorn will probably be freaking out about how little time they have to plan ahead.

Capricorns can be control freaks sometimes, but really they’re just natural-born leaders who like to make sure everything is in order before letting loose! Do them a favor and give them plenty of notice so they can plan accordingly.

3. Keep your extraneous spending to a minimum.

Capricorns are a very practical and highly value stability, so keeping their bank account stocked and in order is much more important to them than splurging on life’s frivolities. Lavishing them with expensive presents that you really can’t afford will make them feel uncomfortable, not happy.

Of course, it’s okay once in awhile to treat your beloved Capricorn to a night out or a pricey gift. Just stick to times when they’ll expect a bit of indulgence, like holidays or anniversaries.

4. Stay classy.

No bathroom humor here, please. Capricorns have zero patience for juvenile behavior.

It’s not that they’re high strung, it’s just that they want to be with someone who has their s*** together and won’t accept any less. Make your Capricorn proud to be with you by showing off your sophisticated side when you’re in public together.

5. Make success a priority.

Capricorns have a super strong work ethic, and they value that quality highly in their significant others, too. They simply won’t tolerate being with someone who’s too lazy and unmotivated to live up to their potential.

While they’ll do everything they can to support your goals, they definitely won’t stick around forever if it’s obvious that you’re not putting in the work to make your dreams a reality.

Jacqueline Treboschi is a freelance writer and editor with a Master's Degree in Professional Writing from Carnegie Mellon University.