How Life Changes For Each Zodiac Sign While Mercury Is In Taurus From Now Until May 25, 2025

Mercury enters Taurus on May 10, changing each zodiac sign's life from now until May 25 when the planet of communication changes signs once again. Since Mercury is associated with our communication, thinking, and speech, communication styles will become more grounded, patient, and deliberate.

During this time, people are more likely to take decision-making to a more serious level and dig in their heels once a decision has been reached. They will be far less likely to change their mind than at other times. Some people may appear stubborn. Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, Mercury in Taurus emphasizes the importance of the five senses, which can manifest in appreciation of beauty, food, and other sensory experiences. Money may become more important, and we will give more thought to our finances, such as how we can make more money or make the most of what we have.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Let’s take a look at how life changes for the zodiac signs with Mercury in Taurus from now until May 25, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

During Mercury’s transit through Taurus, you will be focused on money and personal values, Aries. Now is the time to pay attention to how you think and communicate with others about money or finances.

You could seek financial advice from a professional, re-evaluate your finances, and make plans to improve your financial situation. You will be more in tune with spending patterns and how to change them if you choose to do so.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

With Mercury in your first house, Taurus, you will experience increased confidence in terms of expressing yourself to others. This can bring a heightened awareness of your own identity in the world as well as increased communication with others.

Mercury in this placement can also lead to greater awareness of your own values, and you'll feel more comfortable standing up for yourself and your opinions. Your intellect is stimulated over the next few weeks and you will feel driven to learn new things.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Mercury in Taurus will transit through your 12th house, which rules the subconscious mind and things that are hidden. You could experience heightened intuition and dreams bringing up hidden matters or issues that lie in the subconscious.

The 12th house is associated with the spiritual realms and can heighten the understanding of things that are unseen, such as faith. You're becoming aware of deeply ingrained issues and making an effort to release them, thus freeing yourself from emotional baggage.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, Mercury transits your 11th house of friends and groups while in Taurus. This begins a period of increased social interaction and sharing of goals and collective endeavors. Group activities will become more important to you over the next few weeks, including social groups, companies, or any other type of group you may be involved with.

With Mercury in Taurus, you will connect with others and express yourself more freely and confidently. Since the 11th house also represents hopes and aspirations, this is a good time to achieve them and seek the support of others.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

During Mercury’s transit through your 10th house, Leo, your career will be front and center. While there is more focus here, you will also become more aware of your reputation and public standing. This could lead to a great deal of introspection concerning work and any changes that need to be made.

Mercury in this placement can also lead to a strong desire for recognition in your career, and if this doesn’t occur, can lead to anxiety and stress or even reconsidering the entire lifestyle.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Mercury in Taurus transits your ninth house of travel, education, and world view. During this time, you may change your mind about the way you view life or the world and will have a greater interest in what is happening around you. This can boost your receptivity, and you will be much more open to new ideas and concepts around this time.

Since the ninth house also rules travel and education, you could take or plan an important trip or engage in some type of education that doesn’t have to be formal, such as a class, seminar, or some type of study relating to personal interests.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Mercury in Taurus will transit your eighth house, which rules intimate relationships and resources along with transformative experiences. It is also connected to other people’s money, debt and taxes, investments, and the understanding of important power dynamics.

Over the next few weeks, you could seek a loan or experience a heightened awareness relating to your financial resources and do a complete reevaluation of money and spending.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Mercury’s transit through Taurus will enter your seventh house of partners and partnerships. This indicates increased sensitivity to your partners, both personal and professional, along with their opinions and ideas, contributing to the shifting of your own ideas and opinions. This is generally positive for communication and leads to finding mutually agreeable solutions to problems.

Additionally, those in a relationship may experience a deeper desire for commitment — this is a transit indicative of marriage potential.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Mercury in Taurus will transit your sixth house of work and health, where your focus will be for the next few weeks. The sixth house also rules day-to-day activities, which become front and center during this time.

You may question your role in terms of your career and decide to make changes. Alternatively, you may become concerned with your health. This does not indicate bad health, but sometimes is an indicator of a change in diet or exercise or a doctor's visit, since you're more focused on having good health.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Taurus will transit your fifth house of love, friends, and children, Capricorn. Now is the time to build your creativity, self-expression, and friendships.

Typically, this is the house associated with love and romance. If you are single, you may become more interested in meeting people. If you have a partner, you may do more together.

This house is also connected with entertainment, so you could enjoy more movies, shows, or concerts. If you are around children, they may become front and center.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Taurus transits your fourth house, which is your foundation, or home and family. Over the next few weeks, you will feel the urge to redecorate or make changes in the home, or do more at home in general. You feel more connected to family members and may become more interested in your family history.

During this time, you will be very comfortable mentally in your own space and will enjoy being there to a greater degree. Great ideas may come when you are at home.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Mercury will transit your third house while in Taurus, creating a natural curiosity about many things. You may consider ideas that are different from your norm.

Over the next few week, you'll spend a lot of time communicating with others, whether through texting, email, or phone calls. You will take more short trips and your neighbors may do something significant or you could socialize or talk to them more. Since this is also the house of siblings and immediate family, you will have increased communication with them.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.