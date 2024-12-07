The One Zodiac Sign Most Likely To Get Engaged Or Married In 2025, According To An Astrologer

For many zodiac signs in relationships, wedding bells are ringing in the year 2025. Whether it’s a fun summer wedding or a festive fall celebration, many zodiac couples are looking forward to getting married, engaged or becoming even more committed in their long term relationships.

However, there’s one specific zodiac sign who will be settling down more more seriously than the others.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, “This zodiac sign is most likely to get engaged or married in 2025 after a few months of careful, careful reflection.”

So, who’s this lucky zodiac sign? Most importantly, what increases their odds of getting engaged or married in 2025? We have the answers.

The zodiac sign most likely to get engaged or married in 2025

This zodiac sign will have their hands full as they begin to take the next big step in their relationship.

Grim explained, “Because Venus, the planet of relationships, will retrograde back into a conjunction with Saturn, the planet of commitment, before stationing directly again.” However, this isn’t necessarily surprising.

Virgo is the lucky zodiac sign most likely to get engaged or married in 2025.

Design: YourTango

“It won’t be the simplest of times, [as] Virgos will seriously be rethinking their relationships in March and April.” For those not in a committed relationship, expect old faces to resurface. “Someone from the past might return, promising to be loyal until the bitter end.”

This might confuse some Virgos as they’ll be forced to make tough decisions that’ll leave lasting impacts for years to come. However, trusting themselves and their gut feeling will be the best way for them not to be led astray.

Virgos can expect their relationships will be “thoroughly defined by a full moon” by mid-April. He explained, “the decision could be to carry forward with that person forever.”

Either that, or they’ll meet someone new soon after that, and they’ll have long-term relationship energy.

On the flip side, Virgos might find themselves in a bit of a standstill if they’re forced to cut their losses and move forward. “No matter what, you’ll have a clear sense of what direction it’s heading in,” said the astrologer.

However, these months won’t be the only ones impacting Virgo and influencing their relationship.

“The eclipses will continue to affect Virgos in September, which could add to the relationship story.” Sounds like Virgos will have an exciting year when it comes to love and relationships.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.